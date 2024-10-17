Does the US Want Foreign Investment?...It’s complicated [Robert Dohner - HIC]

The stage seemed set for a multi-billion dollar transaction and a sigh of relief.

An aging steel plant owned by a company that has lagged behind others in the industry. An acquisition bid by a world-leading company of a close foreign ally that promised to bring capital investment, new technology and to maintain the workforce. An acquisition bid that gave shareholders a 40% premium over the current share price. And an administration -- in the place where the “Washington Consensus” promoting free capital flows got its name -- that had pledged to pursue “friend-shoring” in its trade and investment policy. This transaction should have sailed through.

And yet President Biden has vowed to block the transaction, and both presidential candidates have declared their opposition to the proposed deal. Various politicians have referred to the “national security threat” that a foreign acquisition of US Steel would pose. As a result, Nippon Steel‘s $14.9 billion bid hangs by a thread.

In one sense, this is unsurprising. The Nippon Steel bid was at the wrong time and in the wrong place. We are now less than a month away from a very close, bitterly partisan presidential election in the United States. Pennsylvania, where US Steel is headquartered, is too close to call, and its 19 electoral votes could decide the outcome. At the same time, US Steel, now only the third largest American steel producer, is a struggling company, and the Nippon Steel bid was a lifeline. The available choice was between this offer and a much lower one from the US steel firm Cleveland-Cliffs that would have faced clear antitrust problems.

Officially, the United States supports open investment and inward foreign direct investment. Statements by each presidential administration going back to the George W Bush administration make this clear. However, Nippon Steel is hardly alone among foreign investment bids that faced serious American opposition, a list that includes Japanese auto companies and numerous other Japanese firms in the 1980s and 1990s, Samsung‘s proposed acquisition of SanDisk in 2008, and now all things Chinese.

2017년 7월 5일 휴업상태에 놓인 US스틸 일리노이주 그래닛시티 공장의 작업장 모습 [로이터] Entrance to idled U.S. Steel Corp steelmaking operations in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. on July 5, 2017 [REUTERS]

Does the United States want foreign investment?

In fact, foreign investment ― both direct and portfolio ― has been controversial since the founding of the United States, often in ways that are repeated to this day. In the late 1700s, the Federalist Party of Alexander Hamilton and John Adams favored foreign investment as a means to help develop and industrialize, while the more agrarian and populist Democratic Republican Party of Thomas Jefferson feared that inward investment would lead to foreign influence over US policies. In the 1800s, Europeans financed the building of railroads and purchased large tracts of American land. Populists and agricultural interests identified foreign and US East Coast investors (the cosmopolitan elite of the day) as anti-democratic monopolists who chained the US economy to the international gold standard. Acquisitions of existing companies ― now by far the most frequent transactions -- raise concerns today about layoffs. But even greenfield investments have faced opposition on environmental or national security grounds, or if they threaten to change the balance of unionized and non-union labor in an industry.

The level of American opposition to foreign investment rises in periods in which the United States feels itself under economic and competitive threat. Worries about being overtaken by Japan in the 1980s led to heightened opposition to Japanese investment, including Japanese purchases of iconic assets like Columbia Pictures and Rockefeller Center. Fujitsu‘s attempted acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductors in 1986 and other Japanese investments in semiconductors and electronics spurred the formalization of US investment reviews by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Japanese investment in auto production also led to the extraordinary “Who Is Us” debate early in the Clinton Administration on whether policy should favor US headquartered companies over foreign companies producing in the United States, as well as the creation of the American Automotive Policy Council, an industry group limited to the original “Big-Three” Detroit automakers.

2017년 4월 10일 일본 이바라키현 가시마에 있는 신일본제철 가시마 공장의 모습 [로이터] Nippon Steel''s Kashima factory is pictured in Kashima, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan April 10, 2017 [REUTERS]

Three factors have now shifted the balance towards greater opposition to foreign investment in the United States.

The first is a turn towards nationalism and populism, with a greater suspicion of trade and international engagement. President‘s Trump’s “America First” policy was followed by Biden‘s “Worker-Centered Trade Policy” which gives labor unions greater voice over investments like Nippon Steel’s.

The second is the increasing overlap of commercial and national security technology. In an environment in which the commercial sector now leads in the development of new technology and data collection is ubiquitous, investment in almost any product line can be viewed as a security risk.

The third, a legacy of the Trump administration, is the elimination of restraints on claiming a national security override to both international rules and Congressional responsibility for trade policy. Many commentators have been aghast at Trump‘s proposal to raise all US tariffs to 20 percent, with 100 percent duties on China, but none have questioned his ability to do so. “National security” has become an all-purpose justification for desired policy action.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking at a meeting of the Detroit Economic Club, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. [AP](left), U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is giving a speech at a town hall event hosted by Univision at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on October 10. [AP]

It‘s naïve to hope for more restricted and justifiable limits on invoking national security in international trade and investment rules. But it is more important to have rigorous analysis of whether individual policies enhance or diminish national security.

The statement that the United States cannot be dependent of foreign-owned domestic steel facilities is particularly feeble. Steel is widely produced and traded internationally. In the all-but-unthinkable event that Japan would threaten to halt its US production of steel, the Defense Production Act allows the President to order the operation of US facilities and direct their output in the case of emergencies.

Instead, the most important determinant of national security in the current environment is technology, and in particular, having superior technology than a potential adversary. An effective national security policy must recognize that technology diffuses over time ― partly through espionage or theft, but largely through independent scientific effort and reverse engineering. Maintaining technological leads can only be done through constant efforts to develop and deploy new technologies.

Ensuring access to the most advanced technologies by making sure that they are in use at home is absolutely essential. Here the United States must recognize that, while it may lead in many areas, there are now many areas in which it does not. What‘s more, study after study has demonstrated that foreign direct investment is highly effective in introducing technology, but also in ensuring that it diffuses more widely through the host economy.

The United States and its allies, including Korea and Japan, should create an environment of maximum openness to technology development and diffusion, through trade, investment, and movement of skilled labor to encourage the maximum rate of technology development.

At the same time, the United States should, while restricting the flow of critical technologies to potential adversaries, do all that it can to acquire advanced technologies from them. The misplaced opposition to Ford‘s proposal to license battery technology from Chinese producer CATL is a case in point. The alternative is the twisted logic that China would be worse off without access to US technology, but the United States would be better off without access to Chinese technology.

Technology acquisition should play as big a role in US national security policy as does preventing technology leakage. Encouraging foreign investment that brings in technology ― particularly investment from allies and partners ― should be a central part of US policy.

미국은 외국인 투자를 원하는가?

수십억 달러 규모의 거래가 성사될 분위기가 조성됐고, 안도의 한숨이 나올 법한 상황이었다.

산업 내에서 경쟁사들에 뒤처진 노후화된 철강 공장이 있었고, 이를 인수하겠다는 세계적 동맹국 기업의 제안이 있었다. 자본 투자와 신기술 도입, 그리고 기존 근로자의 고용 유지까지 약속한 이 인수 제안은 주주들에게도 현재 주가보다 40% 높은 프리미엄을 제공하는 매력적인 조건이었다.

게다가, 자유로운 자본 흐름을 촉진하는 ‘워싱턴 컨센서스’가 탄생한 곳에서 무역 및 투자 정책으로 ‘우방 재배치(friend-shoring)’를 약속한 행정부가 있었기에, 이 거래는 순조롭게 진행될 것으로 보였다.

그러나 바이든 대통령은 이 거래를 차단하겠다는 의사를 분명히 밝혔고, 양 당의 대선 후보들 또한 이 거래에 반대 입장을 내놓았다. 여러 정치인들은 외국 자본이 US 스틸(미국 철강 회사)을 인수하는 것이 “국가 안보에 위협이 될 수 있다”며 우려를 표했다. 이로 인해 일본제철의 149억달러 규모 인수 제안은 큰 위기에 처하게 됐다.

사실, 이는 그리 놀랄 만한 일이 아니다. 일본제철의 인수 제안은 시기적으로나 장소적으로나 적절하지 않았다. 현재 미국은 치열한 대통령 선거를 한 달 앞두고 있으며, 선거는 극도로 양분된 상태다. US 스틸 본사가 있는 펜실베이니아 주는 선거의 승패를 좌우할 중요한 지역으로, 이곳의 19개 선거인단이 결과를 결정할 수 있다. 동시에 이제는 미국에서 세 번째로 큰 철강 생산업체로 전락한 US 스틸은 어려운 상황에 처해 있었고, 일본제철의 인수 제안은 그들에게 마치 구명줄과도 같았다. 그들이 선택할 수 있는 다른 옵션은 독점금지 문제에 직면할 가능성이 큰 미국 철강 회사 클리블랜드 클리프스(Cleveland-Cliffs)의 훨씬 낮은 제안뿐이었다.

공식적으로 미국은 외국인 직접 투자를 환영한다고 밝히고 있다. 조지 W. 부시 행정부 이후 모든 대통령 행정부가 이를 분명히 해왔다. 하지만 일본제철의 인수 제안은 미국이 외국인 투자에 대해 심각하게 반발한 여러 사례 중 하나일 뿐이다. 1980년대와 1990년대에는 일본 자동차 회사들과 여러 일본 기업들이, 2008년에는 삼성이 시도한 샌디스크(SanDisk) 인수가, 그리고 최근에는 모든 중국 관련 투자가 이러한 반대에 직면해 왔다.

미국은 외국인 투자를 원하는가.

사실, 외국인 투자는 직접 투자와 포트폴리오 투자 모두 포함해 미국 건국 초기부터 논란이 돼 왔으며, 이는 오늘날까지 이어지고 있다. 1700년대 후반, 알렉산더 해밀턴과 존 애덤스가 이끌던 연방당은 외국인 투자를 미국의 개발과 산업화를 촉진할 수단으로 여긴 반면, 보다 농업 중심적이고 대중주의적 성향을 지닌 토마스 제퍼슨이 이끄는 민주공화당은 외국 자본이 미국 정책에 영향을 미칠 것을 우려했다. 1800년대에 유럽인들은 철도 건설을 위한 자금을 제공하고 대규모의 미국 토지를 매입했다. 당시 대중주의자들과 농업계는 외국인 투자자와 및 미국 동부의 투자자들(당시의 엘리트층)을 반민주적인 독점자로 여기며, 이들이 미국 경제를 국제 금본위제에 묶어두고 있다고 비난했다. 오늘날 가장 빈번한 거래인 기존 인수 거래는 해고 우려를 불러일으키고 있다. 심지어 신설 투자(greenfield investment)조차도 환경 문제, 국가 안보 문제, 또는 산업 내 노조와 비노조 노동 간의 균형을 위협할 때 반대에 직면한다.

미국이 경제적 또는 경쟁적 위협을 느낄 때 외국인 투자에 대한 반발은 더욱 거세진다. 1980년대 일본이 미국을 추월할 것이라는 우려가 커지면서, 특히 일본의 컬럼비아 픽처스와 록펠러 센터 같은 상징적인 자산 인수에 대한 반대가 크게 증가했다. 1986년 후지쯔의 페어차일드 반도체(Fairchild Semiconductors) 인수 시도와 일본의 반도체 및 전자 제품 분야 투자는 미국이 외국인 투자를 심사하는 외국인투자위원회(CFIUS)의 공식 설립으로 이어졌다. 또한 일본의 자동차 생산 투자는 클린턴 행정부 초기 “우리 편은 누구인가(Who Is Us)”라는 논쟁을 불러일으켰다. 이 논쟁은 미국에 본사를 둔 기업을 우선해야 하는지, 아니면 미국에서 생산하는 외국 기업을 포함해야 하는지에 대한 정책 방향을 다루고 있으며, 그 결과 디트로이트의 ‘빅3’ 자동차 제조업체들로 구성된 미국 자동차 정책위원회(American Automotive Policy Council)가 설립됐다.

현재 미국 내에서 외국인 투자에 대한 반대가 더욱 강화되는 데에는 세 가지 주요 요인이 있다.

첫 번째는 민족주의와 대중주의의 확산으로, 무역과 국제적 참여에 대한 의심이 점점 커지고 있다는 점이다. 트럼프 대통령의 ‘미국 우선주의(America First)’ 정책에 이어 바이든 대통령의 ‘노동자 중심 무역 정책(Worker-Centered Trade Policy)’은 노동 조합이 일본제철 같은 투자에 대해 더 강한 영향력을 행사할 수 있도록 하고 있다.

두 번째 요인은 상업 기술과 국가 안보 기술의 경계가 점점 모호해지고 있다는 점이다. 상업 부문이 이제 새로운 기술 개발을 주도하고 있고, 데이터 수집이 광범위하게 이루어지는 상황에서 거의 모든 산업에 대한 투자가 국가 안보 위협으로 간주될 수 있는 환경이 조성되고 있다.

세 번째 요인은 트럼프 행정부의 영향으로, 국가 안보를 이유로 국제 규범과 의회의 무역 정책에 대한 책임을 무시하는 경향이 강화되었다는 점이다. 많은 논평가들이 트럼프가 모든 미국 관세를 20% 인상하고 중국에 대해서는 100% 관세를 부과하겠다고 제안한 것에 충격을 받았지만, 그가 이를 실행할 권한에 대해 의문을 제기한 사람은 없었다. 이제 ‘국가 안보’는 원하는 정책을 정당화하는 만능 구실로 자리 잡았다.

국제 무역과 투자 규칙에서 국가 안보를 이유로 제한하는 것을 더 엄격하고 정당하게 적용할 수 있기를 바라는 것은 순진한 생각이다. 그러나 각 정책이 국가 안보를 강화하는지 약화시키는지에 대한 철저한 분석이 더 중요하다.

미국이 외국 소유의 철강 공장에 의존할 수 없다는 주장은 설득력이 떨어진다. 철강은 전 세계적으로 널리 생산되고 거래되는 자원이다. 설령 일본이 미국 내 철강 생산을 중단하겠다고 위협하는 상상하기 어려운 상황이 발생하더라도, 비상사태에서는 대통령이 국방물자생산법을 통해 미국 내 공장의 운영을 명령하고 생산을 통제할 권한을 갖고 있다.

현재의 환경에서 국가 안보를 좌우하는 가장 중요한 요소는 기술이며, 특히 잠재적 적대국보다 앞선 기술력을 확보하는 것이다. 효과적인 국가 안보 정책은 기술이 시간이 지나며 확산된다는 점을 이해해야 한다. 이는 간첩 활동이나 기술 도난을 통해 일부 이뤄지기도 하지만, 대부분은 독립적인 과학적 노력과 역공학을 통해 이뤄진다. 기술적 우위를 유지하는 유일한 방법은 끊임없이 새로운 기술을 개발하고 이를 빠르게 적용하는 것이다.

최첨단 기술을 국내에서 활용할 수 있도록 보장하는 것은 절대적으로 중요하다. 미국이 여러 분야에서 여전히 선도하고 있을 수 있지만, 이제는 미국이 선두를 지키지 못하는 분야도 많아졌다는 현실을 인식해야 한다. 또한, 다양한 연구에 따르면 외국인 직접 투자는 기술 도입을 촉진하는 데 매우 효과적일 뿐만 아니라, 해당 기술이 수용국 내에서 널리 확산되는 데에도 크게 기여하는 것으로 입증됐다.

미국과 동맹국, 특히 한국과 일본은 기술 개발과 확산이 활발하게 이뤄질 수 있는 환경을 조성해야 한다. 이를 위해 무역, 투자, 숙련된 인력의 이동을 촉진해 기술 개발의 속도를 극대화할 필요가 있다.

동시에 미국은 핵심 기술이 잠재적 적대국으로 유출되는 것을 제한하는 한편, 그들로부터 첨단 기술을 확보하기 위한 모든 노력을 기울여야 한다. 포드가 중국의 배터리 제조업체 CATL로부터 배터리 기술을 라이선스하려는 제안에 대한 부당한 반대가 이를 잘 보여주는 사례다. 반대로, 중국이 미국 기술에 접근하지 못하게 되면 중국에 불리하겠지만, 미국이 중국 기술에 접근하지 못하는 것은 미국에 유리할 것이라는 왜곡된 논리에 불과하다.

기술 확보는 기술 유출을 막는 것만큼이나 미국의 국가 안보 정책에서 중요한 역할을 해야 한다. 특히 동맹국과 파트너국으로부터 기술을 도입할 수 있는 외국인 투자를 적극 장려하는 것이 미국 정책의 핵심이 돼야 한다.

