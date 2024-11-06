“What Really Happened at COP 28?” [Robert N. Stavins - HIC]

유엔기후변화협약(UNFCCC) 연례 회의가 11월 11~22일 아제르바이잔의 바쿠에서 열릴 예정인 가운데 행사장인 바쿠 올림픽경기장 근처에서 지난달 18일 시민들이 걷고 있다. [로이터] People walk near the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue of the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan October 18, 2024. [REUTERS]

With the annual meeting of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) taking place in November, 2024, this is a good time to reflect on what happened ... and did not happen at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP-28), held in Dubai, U.A.E., one year ago. If you read newspapers, checked your email, listened to the radio, or watched television, you probably learned that COP28 was either a great success, a distinct failure, or somewhere between the two, based to a considerable degree on a paragraph in the COP‘s closing statement (officially the “Decision of the First Global Stocktake,” and unofficially the “UAE Consensus”) about the future of fossil fuels, in particular, a statement endorsing “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner ...” In this essay, I step back from the headlines, and offer my assessment of what happened at COP-28.

COP-28, in my judgment, was successful, but not in the way success has been characterized in most articles I‘ve seen. In the end, the above endorsement of “transitioning away from fossil fuels” (instead of language proposed by greener interests of “phasing down” or even “phasing out” fossil fuels) combined with the endorsement of “accelerating zero- and low-emission technologies, including ... renewables, nuclear, abatement and removal technologies such as carbon capture and utilization and storage ...” was sufficient to win the approval of the wealthy oil-producing countries in the Middle East, the large multinational energy companies (who have come to recognize that global movement away from fossil fuels is all but inevitable), the industrialized world, and developing countries.

But, having participated in these annual UNFCCC Conferences of the Parties for 17 years, I don‘t think the most important outcome of COP-28 is what was contained in that closing statement, which was essentially a non-binding resolution about future ambitions. I say this despite my recognition that the closing statement about fossil fuels and ― more importantly ― the press coverage it received may have some symbolic, signaling value, and can “normalize ideas and measures once seen as too radical to be globally agreed.”

The negotiations at most COPs are neither successes nor failures (except perhaps when a new international agreement is enacted, as with the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, and the Paris Agreement in 2015, both legally binding international treaties). Naming any of the negotiations at the twenty-six other COPs as successes or failures makes no more sense than it would to characterize the annual World Economic Forum meetings in Davos as successes or failures. Both are extensive, complex get-togethers, based on bottom-up processes. It is not as if the corporate CEOs meeting in Davos agree to take action, and then go home to their respective Boards of Directors to implement their Davos commitments. The causality runs in precisely the opposite direction. So too with the annual COPs, where the delegations of the various “Parties,” the 195+ countries, bring with them their predisposed domestic priorities and perceptions of acceptable “international cooperation.” Each COP‘s official outcome is essentially the aggregation of those.

What will drive meaningful action around the world ― that is, massive cuts in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions ― is the combination of market realities and public policies (with both having impacts on the other). The most important public policies ― whether carbon taxes, cap-and-trade instruments, subsidies, performance standards, or technology standards ― have been and will be enacted at the national level, the regional level in the case of the European Union, and sometimes the sub-national level (for example, California). Those policy developments are linked with what happens at the annual COPs, but the direction of causation is fundamentally bottom-up, not top-down.

세계은행(WB) 연차총회 마지막 날인 지난달 25일 미국 워싱턴에서 글로벌 활동가들이 더 많은 기후 재정과 청정 에너지를 요구하기 위해 행진하고 집회를 열고 있다. [AP] Global activist march and rally on the final day of the World Bank Annual meetings, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Washington, to call for more climate finance and clean energy. This year''s meetings are a bellwether for the success of COP29, the UN Climate conference, later this year. [AP]

Ever since Donald Trump became President of the United States, a major question has been when would the United States and China return to the highly effective co-leadership roles they played during the years of the Obama administration in the runup to the Paris Agreement. This was an important question at COP-26 in Glasgow in 2021, but it turned out that COP-27, held the following year, provided an answer, although in somewhat surprising fashion.

As I wrote at the time, the most important development during COP-27 held November 7-20, 2022 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, took place 6,000 miles away in Bali, Indonesia, when U.S. President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping met on November 14, 2022, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, shook hands, and engaged in a three-hour conversation in which, among other topics, they signaled their return to the cooperative stance that had previously been so crucial for international progress on climate change. That three-hour meeting marked the end of the breakoff of talks that had been initiated by China in response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s trip to Taiwan in early August of that year. The two leaders expressed their intention to not allow disagreements regarding international trade, human rights, movement away from democracy in Hong Kong, and Taiwan’s security to contaminate their cooperation on climate change.

The discussion between the two heads of state quickly (and explicitly) trickled down to the heads of the respective negotiating teams at COP-27 ― John Kerry of the United States and Xie Zhenhua of China. They were longtime friends, but had not been engaged in discussions or cooperation on climate change because of the problems that had existed at the highest level between the two governments. But, after the Biden-Xi meeting in Bali, statements from both John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua indicated that the two countries would resume cooperation. I expressed hope at the time that there might even be a return to the co-leadership on climate change policy which China and the United States had previously exercised and which had disappeared long before Pelosi‘s trip to Taiwan, namely with the beginning of the Trump administration and throughout much of the first two years of the Biden administration.

However, it was not until last year that it became clear that China and the USA might resume cooperation and co-leadership, and that was two weeks before COP-28, when the most important development for COP-28 (Dubai) took place 8,000 miles away, in Sunnylands, California, when the same two heads of state met and signaled in even more certain terms (and in writing in their “Sunnylands Statement”) their renewed cooperation on climate change. It‘s not news that U.S.-China cooperation is essential for meaningful progress on climate change, and the reality is that the Sunnylands Statement ― jointly signed by the two presidents in November, 2023 ― was ultimately more important than any individual accomplishments at COP-28 in Dubai, or any at COP29 this year in Baku, Azerbaijan, for that matter.

It has been noted that “COP-28 was a coming-out party for private sector climate action,” to use the phrase employed by Nat Keohane, president of C2ES. Hundreds of companies from very diverse sectors were present to showcase their technologies, management practices, adaptation methods, and finance in support of fulfilling the promise of the Paris Agreement, and the UNFCCC more broadly. For some observers, this was a distinctly negative aspect of COP-28, while others (including myself) found the participation of private industry to add to the diversity, the meaningful contributions, the pragmatism, and perhaps ultimately the success of COP-28.

“COP 28에서 정말로 무슨 일이 있었나?”

2024년 11월 열리는 유엔기후변화협약(UNFCCC) 연례 회의를 앞두고, 작년 두바이에서 열린 제28차 당사국 회의(COP-28)에서 어떤 일이 있었고 없었는지 되돌아볼 좋은 시점이다. 신문을 읽거나 이메일을 확인하고, 라디오를 듣거나 텔레비전을 시청했다면 COP-28이 대성공이거나 명백한 실패, 혹은 그 중간 어디쯤이라는 이야기를 접했을 것이다.

이는 주로 COP 폐회 성명서(공식적으로는 ‘제1차 글로벌 이행 점검’, 비공식적으로는 ‘UAE 합의’)에 담긴 화석 연료의 미래에 관한 문단 때문이었다. 특히 “에너지 시스템에서 화석 연료로부터 정당하고 질서 있으며 공정하게 전환해 나가겠다”는 내용이 포함된 것이다. 이번 칼럼에서는 헤드라인에서 한 걸음 물러나 COP-28에서 실제로 일어난 일에 대한 필자의 평가를 제시해보고자 한다.

필자는 COP-28이 성공적이었다고 판단하지만, 대부분의 기사에서 묘사된 성공의 방식과는 다르다. 결국, “화석 연료에서 전환해 나가는” 것에 대한 위의 지지(더 친환경적 입장인 ‘단계적 감축’ 또는 ‘완전 퇴출’ 대신)와 함께 “재생 가능 에너지, 원자력, 탄소 포집 및 활용과 저장 등의 감축 및 제거 기술을 포함한 제로 및 저 배출 기술 가속화”에 합의했다.

이러한 합의는 중동의 부유한 산유국들, 화석 연료에서 전환하는 것이 불가피하다고 인식한 대규모 다국적 에너지 기업, 선진 공업국과 개발도상국의 승인을 얻기에 충분했다.

그러나 17년 동안 이러한 UNFCCC 연례 회의에 참여해온 입장에서, COP-28의 가장 중요한 성과가 폐회 성명서에 담긴 내용이라고는 생각하지 않는다. 그 성명서는 본질적으로 미래 목표에 대한 구속력 없는 결의안에 불과했다. 필자는 화석 연료에 대한 폐회 성명서와 그에 대한 언론 보도가 상징적이고 신호적 가치를 지닐 수 있으며, “한때 전 세계적으로 합의되기엔 너무 급진적이라 여겨졌던 아이디어와 조치를 정상화할 수 있다”는 점을 인정하면서도 이와 같은 견해를 제시하는 것이다.

대부분의 COP 협상은 성공도 실패도 아니다. (새로운 국제 협약이 체결된 1997년 교토의정서와 2015년 파리협정처럼 법적 구속력이 있는 조약은 예외다.) 나머지 26번의 COP 협상을 성공이나 실패로 규정하는 것은 매년 열리는 ‘다보스 세계 경제 포럼’을 성공이나 실패로 평가하는 것만큼 의미가 없다. 두 회의 모두 광범위하고 복잡한 행사이며, 상향식 프로세스에 기반하고 있다. 다보스에 모인 기업 최고경영자(CEO)들이 특정 행동을 하기로 합의하고 나서 각자의 이사회로 돌아가 이를 이행하는 것은 아니다. 인과 관계는 오히려 그 반대 방향으로 작용한다. COP에서도 마찬가지로, 각 “당사국” 대표단은 195개국 이상의 각기 다른 국내 우선 사항과 수용 가능한 “국제 협력”에 대한 인식을 가지고 회의에 참석한다. COP의 공식 결과는 본질적으로 이들의 의견이 집합된 것이다.

전 세계적으로 의미 있는 행동, 즉 온실가스 배출량의 대폭 감축을 이끌어낼 것은 시장의 현실과 공공 정책이 상호작용하는 것이다. 가장 중요한 공공 정책으로는 탄소세, 배출권 거래제, 보조금, 성과 기준, 기술 기준 등이 있으며 이는 국가 차원, 유럽연합의 경우 지역 차원, 그리고 때로는 캘리포니아와 같은 하위 국가 차원에서 시행돼 왔고 앞으로도 시행될 것이다. 이러한 정책 발전은 매년 열리는 COP과 연결돼 있지만, 인과 관계는 본질적으로 하향식이 아니라 상향식이다.

도널드 트럼프가 미국 대통령으로 취임한 이후, 오바마 행정부 시절 파리협정 채택을 앞두고 미국과 중국이 맡았던 효과적인 공동 리더십을 언제 다시 회복할 수 있을지가 중요한 질문이었다. 이 문제는 2021년 글래스고에서 열린 COP-26에서 큰 이슈였지만, 이듬해 COP-27에서 다소 예상치 못한 방식으로 그 답이 제시됐다.

당시 필자가 쓴 바와 같이, 2022년 11월 7일부터 20일까지 이집트 샤름 엘 셰이크에서 열린 COP-27에서 가장 중요한 사건은 6000마일 떨어진 인도네시아 발리에서 일어났다. 2022년 11월 14일, 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의를 계기로 열린 회담에서 조 바이든 미국 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 만나 악수를 나누고, 3시간 동안 대화를 나누며 기후 변화에 대한 국제적 진전을 위해 결정적이었던 협력적 입장으로 복귀할 뜻을 밝혔다. 이 3시간의 회담은 그해 8월 초 낸시 펠로시 미 하원의장의 대만 방문에 대한 중국의 대응으로 중단됐던 양국 간 대화가 재개되는 계기가 됐다.

두 지도자는 국제 무역, 인권, 홍콩의 민주주의 후퇴, 대만 안보 문제에 대한 의견 차이가 기후 변화 협력에 악영향을 미치지 않도록 하겠다는 의사를 표명했다.

두 정상이 나눈 논의는 빠르게 (그리고 명확하게) COP-27 협상팀의 수장인 미국의 존 케리와 중국의 셰전화(Xie Zhenhua)에게 전달됐다. 두 사람은 오랜 친구였지만, 양국 정부 간 최고위급에서의 문제로 인해 기후 변화에 관한 논의나 협력을 이어가지 못하고 있었다. 그러나 바이든-시진핑 회담 이후 존 케리와 셰전화 모두 양국이 협력을 재개할 것임을 시사하는 발언을 내놓았다. 당시 필자는 미국과 중국이 이전에 보여줬던 기후 변화 정책에 대한 공동 리더십이 다시 돌아올 가능성도 있다고 기대했다. 이 공동 리더십은 펠로시의 대만 방문 훨씬 이전, 트럼프 행정부 시작과 바이든 행정부 초기 2년 동안 거의 사라진 상태였다.

그러나 미국과 중국이 협력과 공동 리더십을 재개할 가능성이 명확해진 것은 작년, COP-28을 2주 앞두고서였다. COP-28의 가장 중요한 사건은 8000마일 떨어진 캘리포니아 서니랜드에서 발생했는데, 그곳에서 두 정상은 다시 만나 기후 변화 협력 재개를 보다 확실히 (그리고 ‘서니랜드 성명’에 서면으로) 표명했다. 미국-중국 협력이 기후 변화의 실질적 진전을 위해 필수적이라는 것은 새로운 사실이 아니다. 실제로 2023년 11월 양국 대통령이 공동 서명한 서니랜드 성명은 두바이에서 열린 COP-28이나 올해 아제르바이잔 바쿠에서 열릴 COP-29에서의 개별 성과보다 궁극적으로 더 중요한 의미를 지닌다.

기후에너지솔루션센터(C2ES) 회장 냇 코헤인의 표현을 빌리자면, “COP-28은 민간 부문의 기후 행동에 있어 일종의 데뷔 무대였다” 다양한 분야의 수백 개 기업이 파리협정 및 더 나아가 UNFCCC의 약속을 이행하기 위해 자신들의 기술, 경영 방식, 적응 방법, 금융 지원을 선보였다. 일부 관찰자들은 이를 COP-28의 부정적인 측면으로 보았지만, 필자를 포함한 다른 이들은 민간 산업의 참여가 COP-28에 다양성과 의미 있는 기여, 실용성을 더해 최종적으로는 성공을 이루는 데 도움이 되었다고 평가했다.

hongi@heraldcorp.com