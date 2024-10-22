Demographic Aging and Its Multifaceted Impact on the Economy [Sagiri Kitao - HIC]

Robots have the run of the Shin-tomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan, which uses 20 different models to help care for its residents. The Japanese government hopes it will be a model for harnessing the country's robotics expertise to help cope with a swelling elderly population and dwindling workforce. A woman claps to call AIBO, a pet dog robot at Shin-tomi nursing home.[REUTERS]

Humanoid robot 'Pepper' is charged after an afternoon exercise routine for residents at Shin-tomi nursing home in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2018. [REUTERS]

일본 도쿄의 신토미 양로원에서는 로봇이 20개의 다양한 모델을 사용해 입소자들을 돌보고 있다. 일본 정부는 이 양로원이 노인 인구의 급증과 노동력 감소에 대응하기 위해 일본의 로봇 전문 기술을 활용하는 선도 모델이 되기를 바라고 있다. 한 할머니가 신토미 양로원의 애완견 로봇인 아이보를 호출하기 위해 박수를 치고 있다. [로이터]

◀ 일본 도쿄의 신토미 양로원에서 휴머노이드 로봇 ‘페퍼’가 오후 운동 루틴을 마친 후 입소자들을 위해 충전되고 있다. [로이터]

Rising life-expectancy, coupled with persistently low fertility rates that fall below replacement levels, is leading to a declining working-age population in many countries. The economic discourse surrounding demographic aging typically emphasizes the challenges posed by a shrinking labor force and reduced production capacity. However, the impact of aging population extends beyond these aspects, influencing the broader macroeconomy through a variety of complex channels.Older individuals differ from younger ones in many aspects of behavior, including their consumption patterns. In general, spending priorities shift significantly over the life-cycle and people allocate their income to different sets of goods and services. In Kitao and Yamada (2024), we used data from Japan‘s Family Income and Expenditure Survey to estimate age-specific consumption profiles for various items.Figure 1 illustrates the consumption of selected goods and services by age in Japan. Younger individuals spend more on clothing and footwear, with these expenditures declining steadily as age increases. In contrast, middle-aged households spend more on transportation, telecommunications, food and family-related expenses. Older households prioritize medical and healthcare needs, and tend to spend more on food consumed at home rather than on dining out. The average level of household consumption also varies by age, typically exhibiting a hump-shaped profile over the life-cycle, increasing from the 20s to the 40s and 50s, and gradually tapering off in later years.We then projected how aggregate consumption would evolve over time as the economy experiences further demographic aging in the coming decades. Although total consumption will naturally decline with a shrinking population, the decrease will be more pronounced because the share of older households, who generally consume less, will continue to grow.Demographic aging driven by a rising longevity and persistently low fertility rate can thus lead to a significant shift in the composition of goods and services purchased by households. The shift would, in turn, result in sectoral changes in production, with the growth of various industries shaped by the evolving demographic structure. Firms‘ demand for workers and capital inputs will also adjust to these demographic shifts. Services that cater more extensively to older consumers tend to be more labor-intensive than capital-intensive, which, in the context of a shrinking working-age population, would further exacerbate labor shortages and tighten the labor market, pushing wages higher.For instance, the number of workers engaged in long-term care services in Japan was fewer than 2.2 million in 2022, but it is projected to rise to 2.4 million by 2026 and exceed 2.7 million by 2040, according to estimates from the Ministry of Health Labour, and Welfare. Furthermore, this shift in labor demand will also reshape the composition of the workforce and the wage structure. Care services typically rely on low-skilled labor than workers with higher education. As the overall education level and college graduation rate continue to rise, low-skilled labor will become increasingly scarce, exacerbating imbalances in the labor market as demographic aging drives up demand for manual workers.The evolving consumption patterns will also have implications for trade. Unlike manufactured goods such as electronics, or food and energy products, it is generally difficult to meet excess demand for services through imports, especially in sectors such as healthcare and long-term care. To address these labor shortages, countries may consider increasing the intake of foreign workers, either through immigrants or temporary guest worker programs.The share of foreign workers in Japan remains relatively low compared to other developed countries. However, the number has risen sharply over the last decade, increasing from fewer than 700,000 workers in 2010 to over 2 million in 2023. By nationality, Vietnamese workers represent the largest group, accounting for 520,000 people (25.3%), followed by Chinese workers at around 400,000 (19.4%), and Filipinos at 230,000 people (11.1%). Many workers from Southeast Asia are employed in the health and long-term care service sectors.The Japanese government is actively looking to expand its temporary guest worker programs to retain more foreign workers in sectors facing severe labor shortages. However, this demand is expected to grow not only in Japan but across many other developed countries and eventually in lower-income countries as well. Consequently, it remains uncertain how sustainable the influx of foreign workers will be in the long run, as countries increasingly compete for a limited pool of workers. Language barriers also pose a significant challenge to the smooth integration of foreign workers.In anticipation of labor shortages in certain service sectors, the Japanese government launched a program in 2013 to promote investment in robotic technology for care services and began providing subsidies for projects in target areas. Although many initiatives have been implemented, particularly in mobility support and monitoring for individuals with dementia, the penetration rate remains low, leaving ample room for further development and wider adoption of such technology. This sector holds significant potential for growth in response to aging demographics.Because long-term care and health services are primarily provided through public insurance, and the workers‘ wages are regulated by the government, market mechanisms alone are insufficient to address labor market imbalances. Introducing privatization in certain care services could enable more efficient service provision, better tailored to diverse needs, and pricing that reflects market conditions.Given the shrinking working-age population, it is also crucial to remove obstacles that prevent older individuals who are able and willing to continue working from remaining in the labor force. A positive trend is that the number of older workers has been increasing in recent years, not only in Japan but also in many other countries. Several factors contribute to this shift. Rising longevity has made older workers more motivated to remain employed, as they need to support their consumption over a longer retirement period. Additionally, improvements in health have enhanced the capacity of older individuals to work well beyond the age at which previous generations typically retired. Concerns over the sustainability of the current pension systems also incentivize older workers to extend their careers and build up additional savings.The factors influencing older individuals‘ work decisions and the conditions they value may differ significantly from those of younger workers. Empirical studies show that older workers’ labor supply is much more sensitive than that of younger workers to various factors, including labor income taxes, wage levels. They are more likely concerned about employment conditions such as the availability of remote work and flexible hours. Unsurprisingly, health status also becomes a more critical determinant as individuals age.Enhancing the labor productivity of older workers through skill development and facilitating career transitions is essential. Redirecting them to sectors experiencing severe labor shortages would also be beneficial, as it would reduce competition with younger workers. At the same time, policies that disincentivize labor participation among older individuals should be reviewed and, where possible, removed. For instance, reducing public pension benefits when earnings exceed a certain threshold is known to have a significantly negative impact on work decisions of the elderly.The types of households older individuals belong to are expected to change significantly in the coming decades. Unlike the current old generation, which experienced periods of high fertility rates, many future elderly individuals will remain single throughout their lives and will need to rely on their own earnings and saving to support their retirement ― or else depend on government assistance. It is therefore essential to take a forward-looking approach and create an environment where older individuals can continue working and contributing productively for a longer period.인구 고령화가 경제에 미치는 다각적 영향기대수명이 증가하고 계속해서 낮은 출산율이 유지되면서 많은 국가의 생산가능 인구가 감소하고 있다. 인구 고령화에 대한 경제적 논의는 주로 노동력 감소와 생산성 저하로 인한 문제에 초점을 맞추고 있다. 그러나 고령화의 영향은 이보다 더 광범위해, 다양한 복잡한 경로를 통해 거시경제 전반에 영향을 미친다.고령층은 소비 패턴을 포함한 여러 측면에서 젊은 층과 다른 행동 양상을 보인다. 일반적으로, 생애 주기에 따라 지출 우선순위가 크게 바뀌고, 사람들은 소득을 다양한 재화와 서비스에 다르게 배분한다. 필자는 2024년 동료 야마다와 함께 일본 가계 소득 및 지출 조사 데이터를 사용해 연령대별로 다양한 항목에 대한 소비 패턴을 추정했다.이 연구는 일본 연령대별 특정 재화와 서비스에 대한 소비를 보여준다. 젊은 층은 의류와 신발에 더 많은 지출을 하지만, 나이가 들수록 이러한 지출은 점차 감소한다. 반면, 중장년 가구는 교통, 통신, 식품 및 가족 관련 지출이 더 크다. 고령 가구는 의료 및 건강 관리를 우선시하며, 외식보다는 집에서 소비하는 식품에 더 많은 지출을 한다. 가계 소비의 평균 수준도 연령에 따라 달라지며, 일반적으로 20대에서 40~50대까지 증가했다가 이후 점차 감소하는 경향을 보인다.필자는 이 연구에서 앞으로 수십 년 동안 인구 고령화가 지속되면서 총소비가 어떻게 변화할지도 예측했다. 인구가 줄어들면서 총소비도 자연스럽게 감소할 것이지만, 일반적으로 소비가 적은 고령 가구의 비중이 계속해서 증가하기 때문에 그 감소폭은 더욱 클 것이다.기대 수명의 증가와 지속적으로 낮은 출산율로 인한 인구 고령화로 가계의 재화 및 서비스 소비 구조도 크게 달라질 수 있다. 이는 생산 부문의 구조에도 영향을 미쳐, 인구 구조의 변화에 따라 다양한 산업의 성장이 좌우된다. 기업들도 인구 변화에 맞춰 노동력과 자본 투입을 조정하게 된다.특히, 고령층을 주로 대상으로 하는 서비스는 자본보다는 노동 집약적인 경향이 있다. 생산가능 인구가 감소하는 상황에서 노동력 부족을 더욱 심화시키고, 이는 노동 시장을 긴장시켜 임금을 상승시킬 가능성이 크다.일본 후생노동성에 따르면 일본의 장기 요양 서비스 종사자 수는 2022년에 220만명 이하였으나, 2026년에는 240만명, 2040년에는 270만 명을 초과할 것으로 예상된다. 이처럼 노동 수요의 변화는 노동력 구성과 임금 구조에도 영향을 미칠 것이다. 요양 서비스는 주로 고학력자보다 저숙련 노동에 의존하는 경향이 있다. 그러나 전반적인 교육 수준과 대학 졸업률이 계속해서 상승함에 따라 저숙련 노동력이 점점 더 희소해지고 있다. 인구 고령화로 인해 육체 노동자에 대한 수요가 증가하면서, 노동 시장의 불균형은 더욱 악화될 것이다.변화하는 소비 패턴은 무역에도 영향을 미칠 것이다. 전자제품이나 식품, 에너지와 같은 제조업 제품과 달리, 특히 의료 및 장기 요양과 같은 서비스 부문에서는 수요 과잉을 수입으로 충당하기가 어렵다. 이러한 노동력 부족을 해결하기 위해 각국은 이민자나 임시 외국인 노동자 프로그램을 통해 외국인 노동자 유입을 늘리는 방안을 고려할 수 있다.일본 내 외국인 노동자의 비율은 다른 선진국에 비해 상대적으로 낮다. 하지만 지난 10년간 그 수가 급격히 증가해, 2010년에는 70만명 미만이었던 외국인 노동자가 2023년에는 200만명을 넘었다. 국적별로는 베트남인이 52만명(25.3%)으로 가장 많고, 중국인 약 40만명(19.4%), 필리핀인이 23만명(11.1%)이다. 동남아시아 출신 노동자 중 다수는 의료 및 장기 요양 서비스 부문에 종사하고 있다.일본 정부는 심각한 노동력 부족을 겪고 있는 분야에서 외국인 노동자를 더 많이 확보하기 위해 임시 외국인 노동자 프로그램을 확대하려 하고 있다. 그러나 이러한 수요는 일본 뿐만 아니라 다른 선진국에서도 증가할 것으로 예상되며, 결국 저소득 국가에서도 수요가 발생할 수 있다. 따라서 제한된 노동력 풀을 두고 국가 간 경쟁이 심화하면서, 장기적으로 외국인 노동자의 유입이 얼마나 지속 가능할지는 불확실하다. 또한 언어 장벽은 외국인 노동자가 원활히 적응하는 데 큰 장애가 되고 있다.일본 정부는 일부 서비스 부문에서 발생할 노동력 부족에 대비해 2013년에 요양 서비스에 로봇 기술 투자를 촉진하는 프로그램을 시작하고, 관련 프로젝트에 보조금을 지원했다.특히 이동 지원과 치매 환자 모니터링 분야에서 여러 사업이 시행됐다. 그러나 로봇 기술 보급률은 여전히 낮아 추가적인 발전과 기술 확산의 여지가 크다. 이 분야는 고령화 인구에 대응해 성장 가능성이 상당히 높은 분야로 평가된다.장기 요양과 의료 서비스는 주로 공영 보험을 통해 제공되며, 종사자의 임금도 정부가 규제하고 있다. 따라서 시장 원리만으로는 노동 시장의 불균형을 해결하기 어렵다. 일부 요양 서비스를 민영화하면 더 효율적인 서비스 제공이 가능해지고, 다양한 수요에 맞춘 맞춤형 서비스와 시장 상황을 반영한 가격 책정이 가능해질 수 있다.줄어드는 생산연령 인구를 고려할 때, 일할 의지와 능력이 있는 고령층이 계속해서 노동시장에 남을 수 있도록 방해 요소를 없애는 것이 중요하다. 긍정적인 점은 최근 몇 년 동안 일본 뿐만 아니라 다른 여러 나라에서도 고령 근로자 수가 증가하고 있다는 것이다. 이러한 변화에는 여러 요인이 작용한다. 수명이 길어지면서 고령층은 더 긴 은퇴 기간 동안 소비를 충당하기 위해 일자리를 유지하려는 동기가 커졌다. 또한, 건강 상태 개선으로 고령층이 이전 세대가 보통 은퇴하던 나이보다 훨씬 더 오래 일하는 것이 가능하게 됐다. 현행 연금 제도의 지속 가능성에 대한 우려는 고령 근로자들이 경력을 연장하고 추가 저축을 하려는 이유이기도 하다.고령층이 일을 결정하는 데서 중요하게 여기는 조건은 젊은 근로자들과 크게 다를 수 있다. 실증 연구에 따르면, 고령 근로자의 노동 공급은 임금 수준이나 근로 소득세와 같은 여러 요인에 젊은 근로자들보다 훨씬 더 민감하게 반응한다. 이들은 재택근무 가능성이나 유연한 근무 시간과 같은 고용 조건에 더 많은 관심을 가진다. 나이가 들수록 건강 상태 역시 중요한 결정 요인이 된다.고령 근로자의 노동 생산성을 향상시키기 위해 기술 개발을 지원하고 경력 전환을 촉진하는 것이 필수적이다. 이들을 심각한 인력 부족을 겪고 있는 산업으로 유도하면 젊은 근로자들과의 경쟁을 줄일 수 있다는 점에서도 유익하다. 동시에, 고령층의 노동 참여를 저해하는 정책들은 재검토되어야 한다. 가능한 경우 철폐되어야 한다. 예를 들어, 소득이 일정 수준을 넘으면 공적 연금 혜택을 축소하는 제도는 고령층의 노동 의욕을 감소시키는 것으로 알려져 있다.앞으로 수십 년 동안 고령층이 속한 가구 형태는 크게 달라질 것이다. 높은 출산율을 경험한 현재의 고령층과 달리, 미래의 많은 고령자들은 독신으로 남을 가능성이 크며 은퇴 후 생계를 자신의 소득과 저축에 의존하거나 정부 지원에 의존해야 할 것이다. 따라서 고령층이 더 오랫동안 일하고 생산적으로 기여할 수 있는 환경을 조성하는 미래지향적인 접근이 필요하다.