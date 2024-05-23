AI is not a silver bullet [Diane Coyle - HIC]

The economic forecasts about short-term prospects published by the International Monetary Fund tend to get the most attention: how will different economies perform this year? Will next year be better or worse than last year? But the most interesting―and discouraging―aspect of the forecasts the IMF released last month is what might happen in the longer term.

Or rather, what might not happen. For the IMF‘s World Economic Outlook focuses on what it describes as “a significant and broad-based slowdown in total factor productivity growth” over a longer period. If nothing changes in this trend, it predicts, global growth will average a whole percentage point less than its pre-Global Financial Crisis rate (of 2.8%) by the end of this decade. While that might not sound much, it is the difference between average incomes doubling about every 40 years instead of every 25 years; compound arithmetic means small differences quickly accumulate into large ones.

Productivity is the term economists use to describe the way a given amount of inputs are transformed into an increasing quantity of valuable outputs. It is the key indicator of an economy‘s long-term growth capacity. Often the measure used is labour productivity, or output per worker hour. It increases thanks to investment, as workers get more sophisticated machinery to augment their efforts; think of a construction worker using a mechanical digger instead of a spade. Total factor productivity measures output taking account of the inputs of capital equipment and materials as well. GDP growth, and people’s incomes, over lnger periods of time depend on total factor productivity growth.

So what has caused the trend in productivity growth to slow down during the past 15 years? One reason is demography, the fact that in so many countries around the world the population is ageing and the proportion of retirees to workers increasing. This is a trend it is hard for policies to reverse.

▶ 그리스 테살로니키에서 매년 개최되는 국제기술행사 비욘드에서 인공지능(AI) 로봇 ‘소피아’가 지난달 선보였다. 소피아는 홍콩 소재 기업인 핸슨로보틱스가 개발한 소셜 휴머노이드 로봇이다. [AFP] The artificial intelligence (AI) robot "Sophia" was introduced last month at Beyond, an annual international technology event held in Thessaloniki, Greece. Sophia is a social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics. [AFP]

But it may be possible to tackle other causes of disappointing productivity. Investment has declined below its pre-2008 trend, reflecting businesses‘ diminished expectations of their future profitability given a weak growth outlook as well as the series of shocks that have affected the world economy. A weaker investment trend has a direct impact on labour productivity.

It also affects total factor productivity, because investment in new equipment or software and databases is the way companies start to use new technologies. And technology is ultimately the driver of prosperity. This is clear from economic history. The dawn of modern economic growth in 19th century Europe came about thanks to the technological advances of the Industrial Revolution (steam, steel, canals, rail, textiles and more), which led to a surge in industrial investment and a transformation in daily life. In the early 20th century electrification, sanitation and the internal combustion engine were key technical advances. Hopes for a technology-driven revival in productivity growth now rest on frontier technologies such as AI, implemented through new investment.

The IMF report estimates that AI adoption could increase productivity growth globally. But it would not close the gap, and there would be considerable variation between different countries. It would be a mistake to rely on technology to return growth to closer to its previous trend. AI is not a silver bullet for faster productivity growth.

[로이터·AP·AFP·EPA·신화] [Reuters·AP·AFP·EPA·xinhua]

Better instead to focus on other direct actions policy makers can take to ensure the available resources are used more efficiently, as there is evidence that in many countries markets are not operating well to allocate resources efficiently between companies. The gap between the productivity of the most and least productive firms has increased significantly since the early 2000s. Economic research suggests that misallocation of this kind can account for about half the recent decline in total factor productivity growth.

The more efficient allocation of resources requires dynamic markets. New firms need to be able to enter and grow, if they have better or cheaper products than incumbents, while less productive firms need to exit. Although it is tempting to see business failures as undesirable, the exit of unproductive firms is healthy for the economy as a whole. Businesses also need to be able to access enough finance to grow, which will require a well-functioning banking system and equity markets. Trade must be sufficiently open that domestic businesses have the incentive to produce high quality products for global markets. Intellectual property protection must be adequate and properly enforced.

None of this is rocket science; these supply side policies have been in the economic policy toolbox for many decades. But they require constant vigilance. For example, competition policy enforcement has been weaker in the US and other OECD countries in the past decade or two, leading to increasing concentration in many markets and reduced rates of business entry and exit. This may be changing, in part because the dominance of giant companies in some markets ― particularly digital ― has become impossible to ignore. But as the report highlights, tougher policies are needed to encourage more dynamism and higher productivity.

Economic forecasts are not destiny: rather, they are a prediction of what will happen if current trends continue. The IMF report concludes: “Global medium-term prospects are not all doom and gloom. Resilience amid various shocks and the emerging promise of technologies such as AI could prove transformative for medium-term global growth.” But it would be a mistake to rely on technology to somehow magically return the global economy to its previous trend rate of growth. Governments cannot afford to forget the importance of the traditional structural economic policies to make markets function well, and so ensure that the resources available are being used as efficiently as possible.

AI는 경제성장 특효약이 아니다

국제통화기금(IMF)이 발표하는 단기 전망에 대한 경제예측은 가장 큰 주목을 받곤 한다. 올해 각 나라 경제는 어떤 성과를 낼까? 혹은 내년은 작년보다 좋을까, 나쁠까? 같은 것 말이다. 그런데 지난달 IMF가 발표한 예측 가운데 가장 흥미로우면서도 비관적이었던 내용은 조금 더 장기적으로 발생할 가능성이 있는 현상과 관련이 있다.

혹은 발생할 가능성이 없는 현상이라고도 할 수 있겠다. IMF의 세계경제전망(WEO) 보고서가 조금 더 긴 기간에 걸친 ‘총요소생산성 성장률의 현저하고 폭넓은 둔화’라는 현상에 초점을 맞췄기 때문이다. 이 보고서의 전망에 따르면 이 추세에 아무런 변화가 없을 경우, 세계 성장률 평균치는 2020년대 말까지 글로벌 금융위기 때(2.8%)보다 1%포인트 하락할 것이라고 한다. 별로 크게 들리지 않을 수도 있지만, 이것은 평균소득이 두 배로 증가하는 데 25년이 걸리느냐 40년이 걸리느냐의 차이다. 복합 산술연산을 해보면 작은 차이도 순식간에 큰 차이로 불어난다.

생산성은 경제학자가 어떻게 특정한 투입량이 가치 있는 산출량의 증가로 변환되는지 설명할 때 사용하는 용어다. 이것은 경제의 장기 성장 능력을 나타내는 중요한 지표다. 노동 생산성, 즉 노동시간에 대한 산출물의 비율이 흔히 사용되는 측정 단위다. 노동 생산성은 투자로 인해 증가한다. 노동자가 더 정밀한 기계를 다뤄 노동자의 성과를 높이는 것이다. 삽 대신 굴착기를 운전하는 건설 노동자를 생각해보라. 총요소생산성은 또한 자본설비와 자재 투입량을 감안해 산출량을 측정한다. 보다 장기간에 걸친 국내총생산(GDP) 성장률과 국민 소득은 총요소생산성의 성장률에 좌우된다.

그렇다면 지난 15년간 생산성 성장률 추세가 둔화된 까닭은 무엇일까? 한 가지 이유는 인구 변동이다. 너무 많은 나라에서 인구가 고령화하고 있고 근로자 대비 은퇴자 비율이 증가하고 있다. 이 추세는 정책으로 뒤집기 어렵다.

그러나 생산성 저조를 초래하는 다른 원인을 해결하는 것은 가능할지 모른다. 투자는 2008년 이전 추세 아래로 떨어졌다. 성장 침체 전망, 세계 경제를 강타한 연이은 충격에 기업들이 장래의 수익성 기대치를 낮춘 탓이다. 투자 추세가 약화되면 노동 생산성은 직격탄을 맞는다.

기업은 새로운 장비나 소프트웨어, 데이터베이스에 대한 투자를 통해 신기술을 사용하기 시작하기 때문에, 투자 추세 약화는 총요소생산성에도 영향을 미친다. 또한 기술은 궁극적으로 번영을 위한 동력이다. 이는 경제의 역사를 보면 확실히 알 수 있다. 19세기 유럽에서 근대적 경제성장의 새벽이 밝은 것은 산업혁명의 기술적 진보(증기, 철강, 운하, 철도, 섬유 등)가 있었던 덕이다. 기술 진보는 산업 투자의 급증과 일상 생활의 혁신으로 이어졌다. 20세기 초에는 전력사용, 위생 및 내연기관이 기술적 발전의 핵심 역할을 했다. 이제 기술 주도로 생산성 성장률을 회복할 수 있는 희망은 신규 투자를 통한 AI 등 첨단 기술의 실현에 모이고 있다.

IMF 보고서는 AI의 보급이 전세계적으로 생산성 성장률을 끌어올릴 수 있을 거라고 내다본다. 하지만 격차를 좁히기엔 부족할 것이며, 나라별로 상당한 차이가 생길 것이다. 성장률을 과거 추세와 비슷하게 되돌리기 위해 기술에 의존한다면 오판이다. AI는 생산성 성장을 가속화할 수 있는 만능 열쇠가 아니다.

대신 가용 자원을 보다 효율적으로 사용하기 위해 정책 입안가가 실행할 수 있는 다른 직접적 조치로 시선을 돌리는 편이 낫다. 여러 증거를 보면 많은 나라의 시장이 제대로 작동하지 않아 기업 간에 자원을 효율적으로 배분하지 못하고 있기 때문이다. 생산성 최상위 기업과 최하위 기업간의 생산성 격차는 2000년대 초부터 눈에 띄게 벌어졌다. 경제학 조사에 따르면 최근 나타난 총요소생산성 성장률 하락의 절반 정도는 이런 식의 비효율적 배분에 기인하고 있다.

자원 배분이 효율적으로 이뤄지려면 시장이 역동적이어야 한다. 기존 기업보다 더 저렴하거나 양질의 제품을 제공할 수 있는 신생 기업이라면 시장에 진출해서 성장할 수 있어야 하고, 생산성이 더 낮은 기업은 시장에서 퇴출돼야 한다. 기업 실패를 바람직하지 않은 것으로 보고 싶겠지만, 생산성이 없는 기업이 퇴출되는 것이 경제 전체로 볼 때 유익하다. 기업은 또한 성장에 필요한 충분한 자금을 확보할 수 있어야 한다. 그러기 위해서는 금융 시스템과 주식시장이 제 역할을 잘 해줘야 한다. 무역도 충분히 개방돼 국내 기업이 세계 시장을 겨냥한 고품질 제품을 생산할 유인이 돼야 한다. 지식재산 보호는 적절해야 하며, 제대로 집행돼야 한다.

이 중에 고도의 지능을 요하는 일은 없다. 이런 공급 측면의 정책은 경제정책 도구로서 수십년간 존재해 왔다. 그러나 지속적인 경계가 필요하다. 가령, 지난 1~20년간 미국을 비롯한 OECD 회원국에서는 경쟁정책의 집행이 약화돼 많은 시장에서 집중이 확산되고 기업의 진·출입율이 낮아졌다. 이건 바뀔지도 모른다. 부분적으로는 디지털을 중심으로 일부 시장에서 거대 기업의 장악력이 무시할 수 없는 수준에 도달한 탓이다. 하지만 IMF 보고서가 강조하고 있듯, 역동성을 높이고 생산성을 향상시키기 위해서는 더 강력한 정책이 필요하다.

경제 예측이 운명은 아니다. 좀 더 정확히 말하면 현재 추세가 지속된다면 어떤 일이 벌어질지에 대한 예견이다. IMF 보고서는 다음과 같이 결론 짓는다. “세계의 중기 전망이 완전히 암울한 것은 아니다. 다양한 충격 속에서 나타나는 회복탄력성, 그리고 AI 같은 기술의 새로운 가능성이 세계의 중기 성장에 변화를 가져올 수도 있다”

단, 어떻게든 마법처럼 세계 경제를 과거의 성장률 추세로 환원시키기 위해 기술에 의존하려 한다면 실수다. 시장이 제대로 작동하고, 그에 따라 가용 자원이 최대한 효율적으로 사용될 수 있도록 하려면 각국 정부가 전통적인 구조적 경제정책의 중요성을 잊지 말아야 한다.

hongi@heraldcorp.com