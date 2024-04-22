Is There Scope for a New Bretton Woods? [Barry Eichengreen’s View from America]

이 기사는 해외 석학 기고글 플랫폼 '헤럴드 인사이트 컬렉션'에 게재된 기사입니다.

1944년 7월 뉴햄프셔주 브레턴우즈에 있는 마운트 워싱턴 호텔에서 열린 유엔 통화 및 금융 회의 모습. 44개국 유엔 대표단 730명이 참석했다. 이들은 브레턴우즈 체제로 알려진 새로운 국제 통화 시스템을 만들었다. 달러-금(金) 태환제(미 달러를 금으로 바꿔주는 국제 결제 시스템)와 IMF(국제통화기금) 및 세계은행 창설 등이 핵심 내용이다. 냉전시대에 세계 자본주의의 보루로 기능했지만, 과도한 시장자유주의 조장으로 글로벌 금융위기의 원인이 됐다는 비판도 받고 있다. [AP]

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Bretton Woods Conference that provided the institutional basis for the golden age of economic growth after World War II, including in South Korea. The period following the collapse of the Bretton Woods System of pegged but adjustable exchange rates in the 1970s then was punctuated by currency and financial crises, not least in South Korea itself. But the Bretton Woods institutions ― the International Monetary Fund and World Bank ― lived on. The question is whether this 80th birthday should be taken as an occasion to reconsider their operation, together with that of the international monetary and financial system of which they are part.

As someone who has worked on the history of the Bretton Woods System, I have had several opportunities to attend academic conferences at the Mt. Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where the original meeting was held. I even organized one such meeting. I recommend against doing so. Everyone wants to be assigned the hotel room of John Maynard Keynes, the famous Englishman who invented modern macroeconomics and who provided intellectual guidance for the conference. Since Keynes only had one room, the organizer ends up making more enemies than friends.

I have long been skeptical about the scope for a new Bretton Woods Agreement and a new Bretton Woods System. I remain skeptical today. Sealing an agreement at Bretton Woods reflected the dependence of the Allies on U.S. resources during World War II ― recall that the war was still raging when the conference met in 1944 ― and their expectation that they would continue to require U.S. resources following the war.

The rival powers, Germany and Japan, were not present in New Hampshire. It is interesting to recall that a large Soviet delegation was in fact in attendance. However, its members occupied themselves mainly by drinking vodka in the hotel‘s basement bar, as opposed to contributing substantively to debate. They never ratified the agreement. The U.S. ended up extending a few small concessions to other countries, but it basically got what it wanted at Bretton Woods. Other countries, unless they were prepared to risk U.S. military aid and U.S. reconstruction aid, had no choice but to agree.

Contrast the present. Today‘s world is not dominated by the United States to the same extent. At any new Bretton Woods Conference, rival powers, first and foremost China, would demand a seat the table and a voice in the outcome. There is no assurance that their representatives and the U.S. would agree.

This leads to a second point, namely that there was broad agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom on a desirable architecture for the postwar international monetary system. Britain and its currency, the pound sterling, had played leading roles in the earlier system. Keynes had influential views on how to structure the post-World War II regime. For both reasons, insofar as the U.S. had an interlocutor, that interlocutor was Britain. There is a vast literature on differences between the British plan authored by Keynes and the American plan authored by U.S. Treasury official Harry Dexter White, but the fact of the matter is that their visions were broadly aligned. Both wanted a regime that would support an open global trading system but also allow the pursuit of full employment. Both preferred stable exchange rates, just not as rigid and brittle as those of the pre-World War II system. Both saw the merits of the free convertibility of currencies for trade-related reasons but countenanced the retention of controls on financial flows.

This observation that governments were permitted to retain controls on capital flows leads to the third and final point: the pegged but adjustable exchange rates of the Bretton Woods System worked only because of the presence of capital controls. These provided insulation from speculative pressures on governments and central banks, and gave them breathing space to organize orderly currency adjustments. Koreans will recall from their country‘s experience in the 1990s how the removal of such controls can greatly intensify speculative pressures and make the maintenance of a pegged but adjustable exchange rate impossible

With time, post-World War II financial markets recovered and grew. Capital controls became more porous. Governments, including Korea‘s, came under pressure from the IMF and the OECD to relax restrictive financial measures. And so pegged but adjustable exchange rates went by the board. It is not a coincidence that virtually all major countries today ― China with its capital controls being the principal exception ― operate free floats, managed floats and dirty floats, backed by inflation targeting. This new reality is here to stay.

Similarly, the prevailing dollar-based system is here to stay for the foreseeable future. I have long been of the view that we are moving, very gradually, toward a more multipolar international monetary and financial system that better matches the structure of our more multipolar global economy. But I would emphasize “very gradually.” I doubt that recent financial sanctions on Russia, casually referred to as weaponization of the dollar, will do much to accelerate the trend. China and the Euro Area, the issuers of the obvious alternatives to the dollar, have too many problems of their own.

This is not to deny the need for reforms to the Bretton Woods institutions themselves. Global financial stability is enhanced by the availability of Federal Reserve dollar swap lines and repurchase facilities. But the Fed provides dollar swaps only to “friendly” countries, and its definition of friendly“ is arbitrary. Providing short-term liquidity is properly a responsibility of the IMF. The IMF needs more resources to fund its Flexible Credit line, Short-Term Liquidity Line, and Rapid Financing Instrument. It also needs to focus on providing liquidity, surveillance and adjustment assistance rather than allowing itself to be diverted by gender equality and climate finance.

Finance for climate change abatement and adaptation is properly the domain of the World Bank, not the IMF. But the Bank needs to move toward providing grants rather than loans, since most low income countries at risk from climate change are heavily indebted already and can‘t service additional loans. Moving from loans to grants requires more resources for the Bank, which needs additional capital to back additional borrowing on the market.

This reference to heavy debts in low-income countries points to a last area for reform: sovereign debt restructuring. The failure of the Common Framework for Debt Treatments ― the fact that just three of 60 low-income countries in debt distress have succeeded in restructuring their obligations since 2020 -- underscores the urgency. This is not a problem that IMF and World Bank can solve on their own. China needs to come on board by accepting the norms of the Paris Club of creditor countries. Other countries can apply pressure for China to do so, but such pressure will be ineffective so long as China and the West remain at loggerheads. Private investors must be brought on board as well, through the adoption by more countries of the kind of anti-vulture-fund legislation put in place by European countries, but not yet the United States.

Not for the last time, the fate of the international system will turn on decisions taken in Beijing and Washington, D.C.

新 브레턴우즈 체제는 가능한가?

올해는 제2차 세계대전 이후, 한국을 비롯한 경제 성장의 황금기에 제도적 기반을 마련했던 브레턴우즈(Bretton Woods) 회의가 열린 지 80주년이 되는 해다.

1970년대, 조정 가능 고정환율제도라는 브레턴우즈 체제가 붕괴한 이후 한국을 비롯해 곳곳에서 통화·금융위기가 발생했다. 그러나 브레턴우즈 체제에서 탄생한 기관인 국제통화기금과 세계은행은 살아남았다. 문제는 80주년을 계기로 이 기관들과 이 기관들이 속한 국제통화·금융 시스템의 역할을 재고할 필요가 있는가다.

브레턴우즈 체제의 역사를 연구해 온 사람으로서 필자에게는 브레턴우즈 회의가 개최된 뉴햄프셔주 브레턴우즈의 마운트 워싱턴 호텔에서 열리는 학술회의에 참석할 기회가 여러 번 있었다. 그 중 한 회의는 직접 주최하기도 했다. 그러나 누군가가 그런 일을 한다고 하면 말리고 싶다. 모두 다 현대 거시경제학의 창시자이자 브레턴우즈 회의의 지적인 길잡이였던 저 유명한 영국인, 존 메이너드 케인스(John Maynard Keynes)가 묵었던 방을 받고 싶어 한다. 케인스가 머물렀던 방은 하나뿐이니, 결국 주최자는 친구보다 적을 더 많이 만들게 된다.

필자는 신 브레턴우즈 합의와 신 브레턴우즈 체제의 가능성에 대해 오랫동안 회의적인 입장이었다. 지금도 회의적이기는 마찬가지다. 브레턴우즈에서 체결된 합의에는 제2차 세계대전 당시 연합국이 미국의 자원에 의존했다는 사실(회의가 개최된 1944년에는 아직 전쟁이 격렬하게 진행 중이었음을 기억하자)과 전쟁 이후에도 여전히 미국의 자원이 필요하리라는 그들의 예상이 반영돼 있었다.

경쟁국인 독일과 일본은 뉴햄프셔에 발을 딛지 않았다. 흥미로운 것은 대규모의 소련 대표단이 참석했다는 점이다. 그러나 그들은 논의에 실질적 기여를 하기보다는 주로 호텔 지하 바에서 보드카를 마시는데 더 몰두했다. 그들은 합의를 끝내 비준하지 않았다. 결과적으로 보면 미국은 다른 나라들에 작은 양허를 몇 개 제공했지만, 기본적으로 브레턴우즈에서 목표했던 바는 달성했다. 다른 나라들에는 미국의 군사원조와 재건 지원을 포기할 각오를 하지 않는 한, 합의하는 것 말고 별다른 도리가 없었다.

그렇다면 현재는 어떨까. 오늘날의 세계는 그때만큼 미국에 의해 좌우되지 않는다. 새로운 브레턴우즈 회의가 열린다면, 경쟁국, 그중에서도 가장 먼저 중국은 회의에 참석하고 결과물에 자신들의 의견이 반영되도록 요구할 것이다. 중국 대표와 미국 대표가 합의하리라는 보장도 없다.

이는 두 번째 논점으로 이어진다. 즉 과거에는 전후 국제통화 시스템의 바람직한 구조에 대해 미국과 영국 간에 폭넓은 합의가 있었다. 영국과 영국 화폐인 파운드 스털링은 초기 체제에서 주도적인 역할을 했다. 또한 제2차 세계대전 이후의 체제를 구조화하는 방법에 케인스의 견해는 많은 영향을 주었다. 이 두 가지 이유에서, 미국에 교섭 상대가 있었다면, 그것은 영국일 수밖에 없었다. 케인스가 만든 영국의 계획과 미국 재무부 관료였던 해리 덱스터 화이트(Harry Dexter White)가 만든 미국의 계획 간의 차이를 보여주는 문헌은 셀 수 없이 많지만, 사실 그들의 견해는 대체로 일치했다. 양쪽 모두 개방된 세계 무역 체제를 지지하면서도 완전고용을 지향할 수 있는 제도를 원했다. 둘 다 제2차 세계대전 이전만큼 엄격하거나 불안정하지 않은 안정적인 환율을 원했다. 양측은 모두 무역 관련 이유로 통화의 자유로운 교환성이 가진 장점을 인식했지만, 금융 흐름의 통제 수단을 유지하는 쪽을 지지했다.

정부가 자본흐름에 대한 통제 수단을 유지할 수 있었다는 점은 세 번째이자 마지막 논점으로 이어진다. 즉 브레턴우즈 제도의 조정 가능 고정환율제도는 자본 통제 수단이 존재했기에 가능했다는 것이다. 이러한 통제장치는 정부와 중앙은행에 대한 투기 압력을 차단하고, 그들이 질서 있는 통화 조정을 계획할 수 있는 여력을 제공했다. 1990년대에 겪었던 전 국가적 경험을 통해 한국인들은 그런 통제 수단이 없을 때 투기 압력이 엄청나게 강해지며, 조정 가능 고정환율을 유지하기가 불가능할 수 있음을 알고 있을 것이다.

제2차 세계대전 이후 금융시장은 시간이 흐름에 따라 회복하고 성장했다. 자본 통제 수단에는 점점 더 많은 구멍이 생겼다. 한국을 비롯한 각국 정부는 제한적 금융 조치를 완화하라는 IMF와 OECD의 압박을 받게 됐다. 그렇게 조정 가능 고정환율은 뒤로 밀려났다. 사실상 오늘날 모든 주요국(자본 통제력을 가진 중국은 주된 예외다)이 물가안정목표제를 기반으로 완전자유변동환율(free float)과 변동환율(dirty float)을 운용하고 있는 것은 우연이 아니다. 이 새로운 현실은 앞으로도 지속될 것이다.

마찬가지로, 지배적인 달러 기반 체제 역시 가까운 미래에는 계속 유지될 것이다. 오랫동안 필자는 세계가 매우 점진적으로 더욱 다극화한 국제통화·금융 시스템으로 이행하고 있으며, 이 시스템이 더욱 다극화한 세계 경제 구조에 더 적합하다고 생각해 왔다. 그러나 “매우 점진적”이라는 부분을 강조하고 싶다.

필자는 흔히 달러의 무기화라고 일컫는 최근의 대러 금융제재로 인해 이 추세가 가속화할 것이라는 데 동의하기 어렵다. 달러의 명확한 대체 통화를 발행하는 중국과 유로 지역(Euro Area)에게는 각자 풀어야 할 문제가 산적해 있기 때문이다. 그렇다고 해서 브레턴우즈 기관들 자체의 개혁 필요성을 부정하는 것은 아니다. 세계적 금융 안정성은 연방준비제도의 달러 스와프 한도(dollar swap line)와 환매조건부채권(repurchase facility)의 이용가능성에 의해 개선된다.

에티오피아의 수도 아디스아바바에서 건설 중인 경전철 시스템에서 한 노동자가 작업하고 있다 . 수익성 문제로 인해 일부 철도 프로젝트에 대한 중국의 자금 지원이 둔화되고 있다. 아프리카 제2의 인구대국인 에티오피아는 최근 디폴트에 빠졌다. 아프리카에서만 최근 들어 세 번쨰다. 에티오피아의 대중국 부채 대부분은 2000년부터 2021년까지 중국수출입은행에서 대출해 준 것으로 알려져 있다. 해외채권단에 진 부채도 240억 달러에 달한다. [로이터]

그러나 연준은 “우호적인” 국가들에만 달러 스와프를 제공하며, 그들이 말하는 “우호적인”의 정의는 자의적이다. 단기 유동성을 제공하는 것은 마땅히 IMF의 역할이다. IMF는 탄력대출제(Flexible Credit Line), 단기 유동성 지원제도(Short-Term Liquidity Line) 및 신속금융제도(Rapid Financing Instrument)의 재원을 마련하기 위해서는 더 많은 자원이 필요하다. 또한 성평등이나 기후재정으로 주의를 분산시킬 것이 아니라 유동성, 감독 및 조정 지원을 제공하는 데 주력해야 한다.

기후변화 감축 및 적응 자금은 IMF가 아닌 응당 세계은행의 영역이다. 그러나 기후변화 위험에 처한 대부분의 저소득국이 이미 많은 채무에 시달리고 있고 추가 대출금의 이자를 지불할 수 있는 형편이 아니므로, 세계은행은 차관보다는 증여를 제공하는 쪽으로 방향을 틀어야 한다. 차관에서 증여로 전환하기 위해서는 세계은행에 더 많은 자원이 요구된다. 시장에서의 추가 대출을 뒷받침하기 위해 더 많은 자본이 필요하기 때문이다.

이러한 저소득국의 고부채는 개혁의 마지막 영역인 국가채무 재조정과 연결된다. 채무조정공동체계(Common Framework for Debt Treatments)의 실패(2020년 이후 부채가 있는 60개의 저소득국 중 채무 재조정에 성공한 국가는 단 세 곳뿐이다)는 상황의 시급성을 말해준다. 이것은 IMF와 세계은행이 단독으로 해결할 수 있는 문제가 아니다. 중국이 채권국으로 구성된 파리 클럽(Paris Club)의 규범을 받아들이고 문제 해결에 동참해야 한다. 중국의 참여를 끌어내기 위해 다른 국가가 압박을 가할 수도 있겠지만, 중국과 서방의 의견 불일치가 지속되는 한 그런 압박은 효과가 없을 것이다. 미국을 제외한 여러 유럽 국가에서 도입된 일종의 벌처펀드 방지법(anti-vulture-fund legislation)을 더 많은 국가들이 채택함으로써 민간 투자자들도 유입시켜야 한다.

국제 시스템의 운명이 중국과 미국의 결정에 좌우되는 일은 앞으로도 계속될 것이다.

헤럴드 인사이트 컬렉션 (Herald Insight Collection) '헤럴드 인사이트 컬렉션(HIC·Herald Insight Collection)'은 헤럴드가 여러분에게 제공하는 ‘지혜의 보고(寶庫)’입니다. 제프리 삭스 미 컬럼비아대 교수, 배리 아이켄그린 미 캘리포니아대 버클리캠퍼스 교수 등 경제학 분야의 세계적 석학 뿐 아니라, 양자역학·인공지능(AI), 지정학, 인구 절벽 문제, 환경, 동아시아 등의 주요 이슈에 대한 프리미엄 콘텐츠를 만나실 수 있습니다. This article was published on Herald biz website. Please visit 'Herald Insight Collection' and read more articles. 헤럴드경제 홈페이지의 상단 '해외 석학 칼럼'에서 확인하세요.

bonsang@heraldcorp.com