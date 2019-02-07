[애니메일] Be kind to animals week (동물애호주간)

Dear Annie: I’m hoping you’ll print this for Be Kind to Animals Week. While traveling, my daughter saw four dogs lying beside an interstate. When she stopped, two ran off into the woods.애니에게: 동물애호주간에 이 글을 올려주셨음 해요. 딸이 여행 중에 개 네 마리가 주간 고속도로에 누워있는 걸 봤어요. 딸이 멈춰서자 두 마리는 숲 속으로 도망쳤어요.With the aid of another motorist, she managed to get two dogs into her car and drive them to a shelter in the nearest city. One was adopted. The other was not.다른 운전자의 도움으로 개 두 마리를 차로 옮겨서 가장 가까운 도시의 보호소로 데려갔어요. 한 마리는 입양이 되고 다른 한 마리는 입양되지 못했어요.Sharing her sorrow, I penned the following letter, meant for the person who abandoned those dogs: Your dog died today, and you don’t even know it. He was young ? much too young.딸의 슬픔을 나누며 그 개들을 버린 분께 다음의 글을 썼어요. 오늘 당신의 개가 죽었어요. 당신은 그걸 알지도 못하죠. 그 애는 너무나 어렸어요.I found him lying by the side of the road. I stopped. He lay there, bloodied and unable to stand. I thought he had been hit, but it turned out his wounds were caused by bites from other animals. He allowed me, a stranger, to carry him to my car.전 길가에 누워있는 그를 발견하고 차를 멈췄어요. 그는 피를 흘리며 누워있었고 서지를 못했어요. 차에 치인 줄 알았는데 다른 동물에게 물려 상처를 입은 거였어요. 그는 낯선 사람인 제가 차로 자신을 데려가게 했어요.The hospital treated his physical wounds successfully, but his mental wounds were not so easily overcome, and he was put down because he was “unadoptable.” What did you think would happen when you dropped him somewhere?병원에서 몸에 입은 상처는 성공적으로 치료를 했지만 정신적 상처는 그리 쉽게 아물지가 않았고 그는 ‘입양되지 못해’ 안락사 당했어요. 그를 어디엔가 버릴 때 그가 어떻게 되리라 생각했나요?Or did he run off from a place that held no joy for him ? only pain and deprivation? Did you hope someone would take him in? Did you think, “He’ll survive somehow”? Did you think at all?아님 그는 고통과 박탈만 있을 뿐 아무런 즐거움이 없는 곳에서 달아난 건가요? 누군가 그를 거두어 주길 기대했나요? “어떻게든 살아남을 거야”라고 생각했나요? 생각을 하긴 했나요?Your dog was put to death today. The good thing is that his belly was full and loving hands held him. The bad thing is that he was much too young, and they weren’t even your hands. ? Ann in Illinois당신의 개는 오늘 안락사를 당했어요. 다행이었던 건 그가 배불리 먹었으며 애정어린 손이 그를 잡고 있었다는 거예요. 불행이었던 건 그가 너무 어렸고 그게 당신의 손이 아니었다는 거예요.? 일리노이에서 앤Dear Ann: I’m happy to print your letter in honor of Be Kind to Animals Week, which is the first full week of May every year.앤에게: 매년 5월 첫 주인 동몰애호주간을 맞아 님의 글을 올릴 수 있어 기쁩니다.Abandoning a pet is illegal in many states and immoral in all of them. But that doesn’t stop people from doing it. Your letter tells a heartbreaking and, unfortunately, all-too-common story.동물을 버리는 건 많은 주에서 불법이며 부도덕한 일이에요. 하지만 그렇다고 사람들이 그걸 그만두지는 않죠. 님의 사연은 가슴 아프지만 불행히도 너무 흔한 이야기예요.To anyone considering a pet: Please be sure you’re ready to commit to caring for that animal for the rest of his or her life; spay and neuter so as not to contribute to the overpopulation problem; and adopt from a shelter.반려동물을 고려하고 계신 분들은 그 동물이 생을 다할 때까지 그를 보살피고 개체수 과잉 문제에 기여하지 않도록 중성화를 해 줄 채비를 갖춰야 합니다.As reported by the ASPCA, 6.5 million companion animals enter US shelters every year. Millions of tails, just waiting to wag for that special somebody who will become their person.미국 동물애호협회에 따르면 매년 반려동물 650만 마리가 보호소로 들어온답니다. 수백만개의 꼬리가 주인이 되어줄 특별한 사람을 기다리며 꼬리를 흔들고 있어요.For more information on animal homelessness and pet adoption, visit https://www.aspca.org and http://www.humanesociety.org.유기동물, 반려동물 입양에 대해 자세한 정보를 원하시면 https://www.aspca.org, http://www.humanesociety.org를 방문해 보세요.