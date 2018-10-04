[애니메일] Drama over solutions(소란 떨고 불평하는 딸)

Dear Annie: My middle child graduated from college last year and has been driving me crazy ever since. The transition into the adult world can be a difficult, confusing time for most college grads; thinking back, I obsessed over picking the “right” job, the “right” career, etc.

애니에게 : 중간 아이가 지난 해 대학을 졸업했는데 그 후로 절 미치게 만들어요. 어른으로의 이행은 힘들 수 있어요. 대학 시절 대부분이 혼란스럽죠. 돌이켜보면 전 ‘올바른’ 일자리, ‘올바른’ 경력 등등을 고르는데 집착했어요.



So, that I can empathize with. But every time she presents a problem and I present a solution, she then presents another problem. It reminds me of Whac-A-Mole. Honestly, I think she prefers the complaining and drama to the promise of positive change.

그래서 그건 공감해요. 하지만 딸애는 문제를 제시해서 제가 해결책을 내놓을 때마다 또 다른 문제를 제시해요. 마치 두더지 게임 같아요. 솔직히 딸은 긍정적 변화에 대한 약속보다 소란을 떨고 불평하는 걸 더 좋아하는 것 같아요.



This cycle is truly exhausting for me - and everyone else in the family. Half the time, our conversations become tense and end up being completely unproductive. Our most recent one resulted in my telling her to not come to me for help until she’s ready to listen and act on one of the possible solutions.

이런 쳇바퀴는 정말로 저나 다른 가족들을 지치게 해요. 대화는 팽팽해지고 완전히 비생산적이 되기 일쑤에요. 최근은 딸에게 말을 귀기울여 듣고 가능한 해결책에 따라 행동할 준비가 되기 전까지는 도움을 구하러 오지 말라고 말하고 말았어요.



It’s difficult for me to see her getting in her own way, but if she’s not going to be an adult about it, then I guess she’s going to have to learn the hard way by feeling frustrated and stuck until she makes a change. Right? Or is there a more constructive solution? - Mom Running in Circles

딸이 당황하는 걸 보긴 힘들지만 딸은 그것에 대해 어른이 되지 않는다면 스스로 변화할 때까지 좌절하고 곤경에 빠지며 어렵게 교훈을 얻어야 할 거예요. 맞나요? 아니면 더 건설적인 해결책이 있나요? -- 쳇바퀴 속의 엄마



Dear Mom Running in Circles: Your daughter needs to decide for herself that she’s tired of being a part of the Whac-A-Mole-like game, and she won’t reach that point as long as someone’s playing with her.

쳇바퀴 속에 엄마 님께: 따님은 두더지 게임의 일부가 되는 것에 지쳤다는 결정을 스스로 내려야 하며 누군가 자신과 놀아주는 한 그 지점에 도달하지 않을 겁니다.



So setting down the rubber mallet and stepping away was the most constructive thing you could have done. If she seems seriously stuck in a rut, it might also be constructive to encourage her to seek counseling.

그러니 고무망치를 내려놓고 피하는 것이 님이 할 수 있는 가장 건설적인 일이었어요. 따님이 심각하게 쳇바퀴에 갇혀있는 것 같다면 상담을 권해보는 것도 건설적일 수 있어요.