[애니메일] Thirty’s a crowd (손님이 너무 많아요)

Dear Annie: Though the holidays are behind us, I’m left with some lingering resentment.

애니에게: 이제 명절도 지나갔지만 약간의 원망감이 남아있어요.



My problem is that we host too many guests. I married into a family of seven. This family has since grown to 30 people, even with the deaths of the mother and father.

제 문제는 우리가 너무 많은 손님을 치른다는 거예요. 결혼할 당시 처가는 7인 가족이었어요. 이 가족이 그 후 30명으로 불어났어요. 장인 장모님이 돌아가셨는데도 말이죠.



My wife and I took on the hosting of the annual Christmas get-together for the family, but it has gotten out of hand, in my opinion, over the past 17 years. With the exception of one year we spent in Hawaii at Christmastime, we have hosted the gathering, even though others have the ability and a home big enough to do so; no one else has ever offered to host.

아내와 전 매년 크리스마스 가족 모임을 주최했지만 제 생각에 지난 17년 동안 감당할 수가 없게 됐어요. 하와이에서 크리스마스를 보낸 한 해를 제외하곤 우리가 모임을 주최했어요. 다른 사람들도 모임을 치를 능력도 되고 충분히 큰 집도 있지만 아무도 모임을 주최하겠다고 하지 않아요.



To add to my perceived problem, there are some 16 to 19 other people who come to my home each Christmas Eve who are invited by others and by my wife.

게다가 크리스마스 이브에 다른 사람들과 아내의 초대를 받아 16-19명이 더 와요.



I will not go into all the mess they leave behind or the fact that I have, for the most part, funded this for all these years. (My choice.)

그들이 남기고 가는 난장판이나 제가 지금까지 대부분의 비용을 댔다는 사실에 대해선 긴 말 않을게요. (제 선택이니까요)



It’s beginning to be a royal pain to me - so much so that I’m at my wits’ end. My wife refuses to even consider cutting back on this out-of-hand party.

이젠 제게 너무 큰 고통이 되기 시작해서 더 이상 참을 수가 없어요. 아내는 감당할 수 없는 이 파티의 규모를 줄이는 걸 생각조차 하지 않으려 해요.



Relatives, I can deal with, but all these uninvited-by-me guests are beginning to be a pain in the rear. My wife seems to think that once invited, always invited. I might add that I also have a large family on my side, whom we never entertain, at least not on the scale we do for hers.

친척들은 감당할 수 있지만 제가 초대하지 않는 손님들은 골칫거리가 되기 시작했어요. 아내는 한번 초대한 사람은 또 초대를 해야 한다고 생각하는 것 같아요. 덧붙이자면 제 쪽에도 가족들이 많은데 한번도 처가 쪽에 해주는 규모로 접대를 해보지 못했어요.



Am I just an old curmudgeon? - Crowded House

제가 너무 인색하게 구는 건가요? - 사람이 바글바글한 집



Dear Crowded House: You’re tired of hosting 30 family members and 20 people you hardly know every year. That doesn’t make you a curmudgeon; that makes you human.

바글바글한 집 님께: 매년 30명의 집안 식구와 잘 모르는 20명을 접대하느라 지치셨군요. 인색한 게 아니에요. 사람이라면 당연합니다.



Talk honestly to your wife about your feelings. Find a compromise - such as limiting the event to family and close friends only or alternating years and letting one of the other 30 relatives take a turn.

아내 분께 님의 감정을 솔직하게 얘기하세요. 가족, 친한 친구에게만 초대를 제한하거나 친척 30명 중 한 명씩 번갈아 가면서 모임을 주최하는 등 타협을 하세요.



If you’re frustrated that you don’t often host your side of the family, tell your wife that, too. The good news is you’ve got all year to work out a plan that works for you both. 님쪽의 가족을 자주 초청하지 않는 것이 불만이라면 그것도 아내 분께 말하세요. 좋은 소식은 두 분 모두가 만족할 계획을 마련하는데 1년이 남았다는 거예요.