[애니메일] Tipping housekeepers(객실 청소부에게 팁 주기)

Dear Annie: You frequently write about tipping, but I’ve never seen a column about housekeepers, which is one of the hardest jobs, in my opinion. I am 67 years old and have been employed for four years at minimum wage.

애니에게: 팁에 대한 이야기가 자주 올라오던데 제 생각에 가장 가장 힘든 일 중 하나인 객실 청소부에 대한 글은 본 적이 없어요. 전 67세로 4년 동안 최저임금으로 고용돼 있어요.



We clean up to 20 rooms a day. For example, today I cleaned 16 rooms and received one $3 tip, which I appreciated. If guests left even a dollar or two, it would be great. Please address this issue. - Working Hard for the Money

우린 하루에 방 20개를 청소해요. 예를 들어 오늘 방 16개를 청소했는데 한 곳에서 팁 3달러를 받았어요. 그 정도면 감사하죠. 손님들이 1, 2달러만 놔둬도 정말 좋을 거예요. 부디 이 문제를 다뤄주세요. - 그 돈을 위해 열심히 일하는 사람



Dear Working Hard for the Money: I’m printing your letter as a reminder to anyone staying at a hotel to leave a tip for the housekeeper.

열심히 일하는 분께: 호텔에 머무를 때 청소부에게 팁을 남기는 걸 상기시키기 위해 님의 글을 올려요.



From what I gather, $2 per night is standard. And based on what I’ve heard from other hotel housekeepers who have written to me, it’s best to leave the tip each night rather than just at the end of a stay, because housekeepers rotate shifts.

제가 알아본 바로는 하룻밤에 2달러가 일반적이에요. 그리고 다른 객실 청소부들이 보내온 글에 따르면 청소부들이 교대로 일하기 때문에 체크아웃하기 전보다 그날그날 밤에 놔두는 게 좋다고 합니다.



Dear Annie: I once befriended a neighbor I had met on trips that were organized by my town’s Parks and Recreation Department. She and her husband were both elderly, and they had no children.

애니에게: 공원 관리소에서 주최한 여행에서 만난 이웃과 친구가 됐어요. 그녀와 그녀 남편은 모두 노인이고 자식이 없었어요.



As she aged, our friendship grew, especially after her husband died, and we spent pleasant times together over tea. I’d take her on her errands.

그녀가 나이 들면서, 특히 그녀 남편이 세상을 떠난 후 우린 더욱 친해졌고 차를 함께 하면서 즐거운 시간을 보냈어요. 그녀가 일을 볼 때 데려다 주기도 했죠.



Once or twice when I stopped by, her nieces were there. Word got back to me that these nieces thought I was trying to get into my friend’s good graces so that she’d remember me in her will, which certainly wasn’t true. 한두 번 그녀 집에 들렀을 때 조카들이 있었어요. 제가 그녀 유언장에서 언급되려고 그녀의 마음에 들려 한다고 그녀 조카들이 생각한다는 말이 제게 들려왔어요. 그건 사실이 아니었어요.



I never wanted more from my friend than a cup of tea and a belly laugh, which I always got. These were people who, she told me, could not even trouble to phone her every day to make sure she was still in the land of the living.

전 그녀에게서 차 한잔, 배꼽잡는 웃음 이상의 것을 바란 적이 없었어요. 그 조카들은 그녀가 말하길 하루에 한번 안부 전화도 하지 않는 사람들이었어요.



When she was in her 90s, her nieces persuaded her to come and live in their attic. They sold her home and took her away. They would never give her my messages, and I never heard from her again.

그녀가 90대가 되자 그녀 조카들은 다락방에 와서 살라고 그녀를 설득했어요. 그들은 그녀의 집을 팔고 그녀를 데려갔어요. 그들은 제 메시지를 절대 그녀에게 전하지 않았고 다신 그녀의 소식을 듣지 못했어요.



I can only imagine what she must have thought. I realize that there are people out there who take advantage of the elderly, but I wasn’t one of them. I know that I am not the only person who experienced this, nor will I be the last. How can we protect our own reputations, as well as our friendships? - Lisa in Newtown, Conn.

그녀가 무슨 생각을 했는지 짐작만 할 뿐이에요. 세상엔 노인들을 이용하는 사람들이 있다는 건 알지만 전 그런 사람이 아니었어요. 이런 일을 겪은 게 저 혼자도 아닐 것이며 제가 마지막도 아닐 거예요. 어떡해야 우리의 우정뿐만 아니라 우리 자신의 명예를 보호할 수 있을까요? - 코네티컷 주 뉴타운에서 리사



Dear Lisa in Newtown: I’m sorry your friend’s relatives did that. But take solace in two facts.

리사 님께: 친구의 친척들이 그런 짓을 했다니 유감입니다. 하지만 두 가지 사실에서 위안을 찾으세요.



First, your friend knew you; her nieces didn’t. And you knew your friend well - probably a lot better than her relatives ever bothered to get to know her.

첫째 친구분은 님을 알고 그녀 조카들은 몰랐어요. 그리고 님은 친구 분을 잘 알았어요. 아마도 그녀 조카들이 알려고 한 것보다 훨씬 많이요.



Trust that she was wise enough to see through their charade. And in the future, should you find yourself in a similar situation, there’s nothing wrong with coming right out and assuring a friend that all you want is a cup of tea and a belly laugh. That’s sweet.

그녀는 분명 그들의 가식을 꿰뚫어 봤을 겁니다. 그리고 훗날 님이 비슷한 상황에 놓였을 때 님이 원하는 건 차 한잔과 배꼽잡는 웃음이란 걸 친구에게 솔직하게 이야기하세요. 그건 기분 좋은 일이에요.