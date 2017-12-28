[애니의 메일박스]Husband’s hoarder (남편은 호더)

Dear Annie: My husband loves to read your advice, but when it comes to my giving him advice, it’s a different story.

애니에게: 남편은 애니의 조언을 읽는 걸 좋아하지만 제가 조언을 주려하면 이야기가 달라져요.



We were married in our early 20s and have somehow stayed married for over 35 years. We don’t have very good communication skills.

우린 20대 초반에 결혼했고 어떻게 35년 넘게 결혼생활을 유지하고 있어요. 우린 대화기술이 썩 좋지 못해요.



We have a very cute house on a popular street. A lot of people comment on how nicely it’s decorated from the outside. Little do they know that my husband is a hoarder.

우린 인기 있는 거리에 아주 귀여운 집을 갖고 있어요. 많은 사람들이 밖에서 보고 집을 잘 꾸며놨다고 칭찬을 해요. 남편이 호더인 걸 아는 사람은 별로 없죠.



I have controlled the main rooms in our house, but he has slowly taken over our basement and garage. The stress of all this stuff is starting to make me feel ill.

제가 집의 주요 방들을 관리해 왔지만 남편은 서서히 지하실, 차고를 장악했어요. 이런 일들의 스트레스가 절 불편하게 만들기 시작했어요.



When I bring it up, he just puts me down any way he can think of to stop the conversation about his hoarding.

이야기를 꺼내면 그는 호딩에 대한 대화를 중단시키기 위해 어떻게든 절 깔아뭉개요.



He has zero motivation to get rid of all the junk because now it’s out of control, and he continues to add to the piles. He spends countless hours in the basement, but nothing ever looks any different.

그는 잡동사니를 없앨 생각이 전혀 없고 계속 물건 더미를 쌓아올리고 있어요. 그는 지하실에서 많은 시간을 보내지만 달라지는 건 없어요.



He has a very controlling personality and temper, so if you get rid of anything (for example, a huge garbage bag full of napkins or empty boxes he collects so he can fill them up with “stuff”), he starts slamming doors, yelling and throwing things. He shows more emotion about getting rid of that junk than he does about most anything else.

남편은 매우 위압적인 성격이라 뭔가를 없애버리면 (예를 들어 냅킨이나 그가 ‘물건’을 채워두기 위해 수집하는 빈 상자로 가득한 커다란 쓰레기 봉지) 문을 쾅 닫고 소리를 지르고 물건을 집어던지기 시작해요. 그는 다른 것보다도 그 잡동사니를 없애는 것에 더욱 흥분해요.



This is causing me to be depressed, angry and desperate. He would never get help for this, so what do I do -- Bogged Down

이런 일 때문에 우울하고 화가 나고 절망을 느껴요. 그는 이 일에 대해 도움을 절대 받으려 하지 않을 테니 어쩌면 좋을까요-- 수렁에 빠진 사람



Dear Bogged Down: Living with clutter can be very unhealthy, both mentally and physically. But understanding the psychology of hoarders might help you find some renewed patience with your husband and sanity for yourself.

수렁에 빠진 분께: 잡동사니와 함께 사는 것은 정신적, 신체적으로 매우 건강하지 못할 수 있어요. 하지만 호더들의 심리를 이해하는 것은 남편 분에 대한 인내를 새로이 하고 님 자신의 위생을 찾는 데 도움을 줄 수도 있어요.



Hoarding is a symptom of obsessive-compulsive disorder, a condition your husband could no more control than any physical disorder. Accept that it’s not only beyond your control but also beyond his and you’ll feel surprisingly lighter.

호딩은 신체적 이상처럼 남편 분이 통제할 수 없는 강박장애의 증상이에요. 당신이나 남편이 어떻게 할 수 있는 일이 아니란 것을 받아들이면 놀랄 정도로 가볍게 느껴질 겁니다.



Next, reach out to a mental health professional. If your husband refuses to go at first, then go on your own, as this disorder is impacting your life, too (and poses a safety risk).

그 다음 정신건강 전문가를 찾아가 보세요. 처음에 남편 분이 가지 않으려 하면 혼자서 가세요. 호딩이 님의 삶에도 영향을 미치고 있으니까요. (안전에도 위험을 가하고 있고요)