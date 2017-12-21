[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공]Cohabiting conundrum (난감한 동거 문제)

Dear Annie: All the advice columns I’ve read recommend not moving in together before marriage -- or at least not before you and your partner have been dating for a year. I get the logic behind that, but in real life, things rarely follow a perfect timeline.애니에게: 지금껏 읽은 모든 칼럼은 결혼 전 혹은 사귄 지 1년이 되지 않은 상태에서의 동거를 권고하지 않았어요. 그 논리를 이해는 하지만 실제 생활에선 상황이 좀처럼 완벽한 일정을 따라가지 않아요.In my case, my boyfriend of six months, “Michael,” has to move out of his house because his landlord is selling it. He has two months to find another place.제 경우, 6개월을 사귄 남자친구 ‘마이클’이 집주인이 집을 팔기 때문에 집에서 나와야 해요. 다른 곳을 찾을 시간은 2개월 있어요.We think it makes the most sense for him to move in with me. My apartment is plenty big. We’d both save money. We get along great and spend so much time together as it is.우린 그가 제 집에 들어오는 게 제일 좋겠다고 생각해요. 제 아파트는 꽤 넓어요. 우리 둘 다 저축도 하고 있고 둘이 잘 지내고 많은 시간을 보내고 있어요.Sure, I always thought I would wait a year before moving in with someone, too. But Michael and I have a great thing going. We have off-the-charts romantic chemistry, and we’re very compatible as friends. We’ve never even had a fight.확실히 전 누군가와 동거를 하기 전에 1년은 기다릴 거라고 생각했어요. 하지만 마이클과 전 케미가 아주 좋고 친구처럼도 지내요. 싸운 적도 한번도 없고요.We have discussed our living styles and think we would make good roommates. We’re both in our mid-20s. What do you think-- And please, with all due respect, I don’t want to hear that “why buy the cow” line. I’m not writing to you for a lecture on marriage. -- Roommates-to-Be서로의 생활방식에 대해 이야기를 해 봤는데 우린 좋은 룸메이트가 될 것 같아요. 우리 둘 다 20대 중반이에요. 어떻게 생각하세요-- 그리고 외람된 말씀이지만 ‘왜 굳이 동거를 하려 하느냐’ 같은 말은 하지 마세요. 결혼에 대한 설교를 들으려 글을 쓰는 건 아니에요. -- 예비 룸메이트Dear Roommates: Imagine a house that has no foundation but just sits atop the dirt. It may have been carefully constructed, with sturdy wooden walls and a dazzling slate roof. But when a hurricane blows through and there’s nothing keeping the whole thing grounded, how long do you think that house will last--룸메이트 님께: 토대 없이 흙 위에 얹혀진 집을 상상해 보세요. 견고한 나무벽, 눈부신 슬레이트 지붕으로 신중히 지어졌을 수도 있겠죠. 하지만 허리케인이 불어닥치는데 집에 안정감이 없다면 집이 얼마나 오래갈까요--No matter how great your chemistry with Michael, you don’t deeply know each other. No matter how sunny things are now, storms will appear on the horizon eventually. (By the way, I wouldn’t be so proud about never having had a fight. It’s healthy to have conflicts in close relationships. It means you’re both expressing yourselves.)마이클과 케미가 얼마나 좋든 간에 두 분은 서로를 깊이 알지 못해요. 지금 아무리 상황이 좋다 해도 언젠가 폭풍이 지평선 위에 나타날 거예요. (그런데 한번도 싸운 적이 없다는 건 그리 자랑스런 일이 아니에요. 가까운 관계에서 충돌하는 건 건전한 일이에요. 두 사람 모두 자신을 표현하고 있다는 의미니까요)Convenience is not a good enough reason to move in together. Move in together when it’s because it’s the step you want to take in your relationship. You will never regret waiting; you’ll very likely regret not waiting.편리함이 동거의 이유는 되지 않아요. 두 분의 관계에서 밟고 싶은 단계라면 동거를 하세요. 기다린다고 결코 후회는 하지 않을 거예요. 기다리지 않은 것에 대해 후회를 할 가능성이 크죠.