  • ‘괴짜 슈퍼리치’ 브랜슨이 꼽은 ‘성공 리더십’ 명언 TOP10

  • 기사입력 2017-10-05 07:01 |조범자 기자
[헤럴드경제=조범자 기자]영국의 억만장자 리처드 브랜슨(67) 버진그룹 회장은 괴짜 갑부로 통한다. 고교 중퇴자에 정규교육을 받지 않아 재무제표조차 읽지 못하지만 ‘창조경영의 아이콘’으로 불린다. 직접 뉴욕 시내로 탱크를 끌고 가 콜라를 쏘며 버진콜라의 탄생을 알렸고, 중요한 부위만 가린 채 나체로 건물에서 뛰어내려 버진모바일의 시작을 홍보하기도 했다. 스스로를 마케팅 수단으로 삼은 그는 그래서 ‘괴짜 기업인’이라는 별명을 얻게 됐다.

브랜슨 회장은 “버진에서 했던 모든 일은 ‘사람’을최우선에 두는 것, 그리고 비즈니스 세계를 더 멋지게 바꾸고자 하는 희망을 갖는 일이었다”고 돌아봤다고 CNBC가 전했다. 브랜슨이 자신의 리더십에 영감을 준 역사적 인물과 테크 개척자들의 명언 10가지를 소개했다. 
사진=게티이미지

1. “난 실패한 적이 없다. 1만가지 잘못 작동하는 법을 찾았을 뿐이다” (I have not failed. I‘ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.) – 토마스 에디슨

2. “다른 사람이 가져오는 변화나 더 좋은 시기를 기다리기만 한다면 결국 변화는 오지 않을 것이다. 우리 자신이 바로 우리가 기다리던 사람들이다. 우리 자신이 바로 우리가 찾는 변화다.”(Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we‘ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.) – 버락 오바마

3. “리더십이란 단순히 에너지를 전달하는 게 아니다. 다른 사람의 에너지를 촉발시키는 일이다.”(Leadership is not just about giving energy... it‘s unleashing other people’s energy.) – 폴 폴만

4. “경험 부족도 자산이다. 받아들여라.”(Inexperience is an asset. Embrace it.) – 웬디 콥

5. “돈을 벌기 위해 서비스를 만드는 것이 아니라, 더 좋은 서비스를 만들기 위해 돈을 번다”(We don‘t build services to make money; we make money to build better services.) – 마크 저커버그

6. “리더십은 사람들에게 효과적인 아이디어를 널리 퍼트릴 수 있는 기반을 제공하는 기술이다.”(Leadership is the art of giving people a platform for spreading ideas that work.) – 세스 고딘

7. “혁신이 리더와 추종자를 구분하는 잣대다.”(Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.) – 스티브 잡스

8. “우리는 우리의 아이들에게 남겨줄 미래와 지구에 대해 생각할 필요가 있다.”(We need to think of the future and the planet we are going to leave to our children and their children.) – 코피 아난

9. “리더십이란 당신의 존재로 하여금 다른 사람이 나아지도록 하는 것이며, 당신이 없는 상황에서도 그 영향력이 지속되도록 하는 것이다.”(Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.) – 셰릴 샌드버그

10. “모르는 일이라고 겁내지 마라. 그건 당신이 타인과 다르게 일할 수 있게 만드는 최고의 힘이 될 수 있다.”(Don’t be intimidated by what you don‘t know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else.) – 사라 블레이클리

anju1015@heraldcorp.com
