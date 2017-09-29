‘괴짜 슈퍼리치’ 브랜슨이 꼽은 ‘성공 리더십’ 명언 TOP10

사진=게티이미지

[헤럴드경제=조범자 기자]영국의 억만장자 리처드 브랜슨(67) 버진그룹 회장은 괴짜 갑부로 통한다. 고교 중퇴자에 정규교육을 받지 않아 재무제표조차 읽지 못하지만 ‘창조경영의 아이콘’으로 불린다. 직접 뉴욕 시내로 탱크를 끌고 가 콜라를 쏘며 버진콜라의 탄생을 알렸고, 중요한 부위만 가린 채 나체로 건물에서 뛰어내려 버진모바일의 시작을 홍보하기도 했다. 스스로를 마케팅 수단으로 삼은 그는 그래서 ‘괴짜 기업인’이라는 별명을 얻게 됐다.브랜슨 회장은 “버진에서 했던 모든 일은 ‘사람’을최우선에 두는 것, 그리고 비즈니스 세계를 더 멋지게 바꾸고자 하는 희망을 갖는 일이었다”고 돌아봤다고 CNBC가 전했다. 브랜슨이 자신의 리더십에 영감을 준 역사적 인물과 테크 개척자들의 명언 10가지를 소개했다.(I have not failed. I‘ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.) – 토마스 에디슨Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we‘ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.) – 버락 오바마(Leadership is not just about giving energy... it‘s unleashing other people’s energy.) – 폴 폴만(Inexperience is an asset. Embrace it.) – 웬디 콥(We don‘t build services to make money; we make money to build better services.) – 마크 저커버그(Leadership is the art of giving people a platform for spreading ideas that work.) – 세스 고딘(Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.) – 스티브 잡스(We need to think of the future and the planet we are going to leave to our children and their children.) – 코피 아난(Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.) – 셰릴 샌드버그(Don’t be intimidated by what you don‘t know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else.) – 사라 블레이클리anju1015@heraldcorp.com