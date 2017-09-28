[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공-Annie's Mailbox]Who asked you (누가 물어봤나요)

Dear Annie: I have read your advice column off and on for a while and am excited to see you have a Facebook page that you post things to.애니에게: 한동안 이 칼럼을 읽다 말다 했었는데 페이스북에 글을 올리시는 걸 보니 반가워요.I’d like your advice, as I have in-laws who have sent me various columns of yours that feature letters from people whose situations they think mirror my situation.시부모님이 제 상황을 반영한다고 생각하는 사람들의 편지가 올라와 있는 애니의 칼럼을 보내주기 때문에 애니의 조언을 듣고 싶어요.They’re almost always off base when it comes to knowing what is really going on. What ends up happening is that I become irritated that they are meddling in our lives, and it causes hurt feelings, as well as more problems between my husband and me.우리의 실제 상황을 아시느냐고 한다면 그들은 완전히 틀렸다고 할 수 있어요. 이젠 그들이 우리 삶에 개입하고 있는 것이 짜증이 나고 감정이 상하고 남편과 저 사이에 더 많은 문제를 야기하는 상황이 됐어요.What is your advice to in-laws who want to offer advice, and what is your advice to me on how to handle them and prevent them from interfering in the future--J.조언을 해 주려 하는 시부모님을 어쩌면 좋을까요-- 그리고 어떻게 그들에게 대처하는 게 좋으며 그들이 앞으로 간섭하는 걸 막으려면 어떡해야 할까요-- J.Dear J.: Unsolicited advice is unheeded at best and offensive at worst. Perhaps you should send them a column about meddlesome in-laws straining a marriage.J.님께: 청하지 않은 조언은 기껏해야 무시당하며 최악의 경우에 불쾌하게 느껴져요. 시부모님께 결혼생활에 무리를 주는 오지랖 넓은 시부모에 관한 칼럼을 보내드려야겠네요.Your husband needs to be the one to intervene by speaking with his parents. He should tell them that this marriage is just between you and him and that it is up to the two of you -- and no one else -- to find the right recipe.남편 분이 중간에서 이야기를 해야 해요. 부모님께 ‘결혼생활은 아내와 저 둘 만의 문제며 우리 둘에게 달렸다, 그 외에 아무도 올바른 해답을 찾을 수 없다’고 말해야 해요.Dear Annie: This message is for “Still Interested,” who says his wife’s sexual thrill is gone.애니에게: 부인의 성적 흥분이 사라졌다는 ‘아직 흥미가 있어요’님께 한 말씀 드릴게요.Perhaps it is his thrill and not hers! Has he turned into a grumpy old man who complains and criticizes-- Did he fuss about what she cooked for supper-- Perhaps her thrill would return if he started treating her with love and respect.아마 그건 그의 흥분 이야기고 그녀이야기는 아니겠죠! 그는 불평하고 비판하는 늙은이가 됐나요-- 그녀의 밥상 차림에 대해 수선을 떨었나요-- 그가 그녀를 사랑과 존중으로 대하기 시작한다면 그녀의 흥분은 돌아올 겁니다.My advice to him: Finish those jobs. Enjoy that meal. Just listen when she talks. Give her hugs. Help her around the house. Appreciate what she does. And stop complaining! When you thrill her with your actions, perhaps she will, in return, thrill you! -- Happy Wife, Happy Life제 조언은 이거예요. 그런 일을 마치세요. 식사를 즐기세요. 그녀의 말을 들으세요. 그녀를 안아 주세요. 집안일을 도와주세요. 그녀가 하는 일에 감사하세요. 그리고 불평은 그만두세요! 당신이 행동으로 그녀를 짜릿하게 해 준다면 그녀도 당신에게 짜릿함을 줄 거에요! -- 행복한 부인, 행복한 삶Dear Happy: I didn’t see any indication in the letter from “Still Interested” that he is treating his wife poorly, so I feel you may be drawing that conclusion based on your own experiences.행복한 분께: ‘아직 흥미가 있어요’ 님의 편지에서 그가 부인을 홀대한다는 암시는 보지 못했어요. 님은 자신의 경험을 토대로 결론을 끌어내고 있는 것 같네요.In any case, indeed -- a happy wife equals a happy life, and those little gestures of affection can go a long way.어쨌든 확실히 행복한 삶= 행복한 아내며 그런 애정의 조그만 제스처가 큰 도움이 될 수 있어요.