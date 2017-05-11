[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공]Stop with subtweeting (트위터 험담은 그만)

Dear Annie: My best friend and I have been friends for over 15 years now, and we get along very well and definitely know each other better than anyone else. However, we are very different people. I guess you could say that I am a lot simpler than she is. I don’t really beat around the bush, whereas she is passiveaggressive; and I am on the quiet side, while she likes to be heard.애니에게: 절친과 15년 넘게 친구로 지내고 있는데 우린 아주 잘 지내고 누구보다도 서로를 잘 알아요. 그런데 우린 매우 다른 사람들이에요. 전 그녀보다 훨씬 단순해요. 전 빙빙 둘러 이야기하지 않는데 그녀는 수동공격적이고, 전 말이 없고 그녀는 말을 하는 편이에요.She has been complaining to me a lot about the drama she has in her life, and I don’t mind. I am always there for her, whether it’s to give my straightforward opinion or just to listen to her rambling on the phone in the middle of the night. When we are communicating openly, it’s great. But, Annie, the issue is that she has taken things to another level, and I have no control over it. She is very active on Twitter, and I don’t have an account, much less an understanding of the social media platform.그녀는 자기한테 있었던 많은 사건에 대해 제게 불평을 하는데 전 별로 신경쓰지 않아요. 전 솔직한 의견을 말해주든 한밤중 그녀가 전화로 떠들고 있는 걸 그냥 듣고 있든 항상 그녀 옆에 있어줘요. 서로 터놓고 대화를 할 땐 좋아요. 그런데 문제는 그녀가 문제를 다른 차원으로 가져가는데 제가 어떻게 할 수가 없다는 거예요. 그녀는 트위터를 활발히 하는데 전 계정도 없고 소셜미디어에 대해 잘 몰라요.A few close mutual friends have been telling me that she has been passive-aggressively tweeting about me in a negative way -- and it’s very obvious that it’s about me. I don’t understand.친구들 몇 명이 그녀가 저에 대해 부정적인 트윗을 교묘하게 올리고 있다고 말해주고 있는데 제 얘기가 분명해요. 이해가 안 돼요.I am always there for her, and I am open and honest when we communicate. But when I don’t understand what I’ve done wrong, it’s hard to grasp any understanding of what to fix. I would like to ask her what her deal is, but I don’t know how to do so because I’m obviously pretty miffed that she is being so publicly passive-aggressive and I am offended.전 항상 그녀 곁에 있어주고 대화할 땐 터놓고 솔직하게 해요. 하지만 제가 뭘 잘못했는지 모를 땐 뭘 바로 잡아야 하는지 파악하기가 힘들어요. 대체 왜 그러냐고 물어보고 싶지만 그녀가 공적으로 제 험담을 하고 거기에 열 받는 것이 짜증이 나서 어떡해야 할 지 모르겠어요.But I also don’t want her to get upset with our other friends, because it will be obvious that they shared the information with me. I am in a bit of a strange pickle here and would love your input. I don’t want there to be any unspoken issues between my best friend and me, but I don’t know how to deal with this rude and immature behavior. -- Anti-social Media하지만 다른 친구들에게 그녀가 화를 내는 것도 원치 않아요. 그들이 알려줬다는 걸 알게 될 테니까요. 좀 묘한 상황이어서 조언이 필요해요. 저와 친구들 사이에 무언의 문제가 있는 건 싫은데 이런 무례하고 철없는 행동에 어떻게 대처해야 할 지 모르겠어요. -- 트위터가 싫어요Dear Anti-social: Rude and immature is right. Passiveaggressive behavior has always been exasperating. Social media have taken it to a new level.싫어요 님께: 무례하고 철없다는 게 맞아요. 수동공격적 행동은 항상 짜증스럽죠. 소셜미디어가 그걸 새로운 차원으로 가져가고 있어요.The best approach in dealing with such people is to refuse to play their game. Be positive but direct. Tell her that you saw her Twitter page (no need to mention that your mutual friends told you) and were concerned by the tweets. Don’t let her wriggle out of it. Try to get her to admit that she’s upset with you, thus denying her the ability to keep silently sulking. At the end of the day, she should respect you for holding her accountable. Friends don’t let friends get away with passive-aggressive behavior.그런 사람들에 대처하는 가장 좋은 방법은 그들에게 놀아나지 않는 거예요. 긍정적이되 직접적으로 대하세요. 그녀에게 트위터를 봤는데 (친구들이 얘기해줬다고 말할 필요는 없어요) 걱정이 되더라고 말하세요. 그녀가 빠져나가게 하지 마세요. 그녀가 님을 못마땅해한다는 걸 인정하게 해서 그녀의 말없이 샐쭉해 있는 능력을 부정하세요. 결국 그녀는 자신에게 책임을 묻는 것에 대해 님을 존중해야 합니다. 친구는 친구가 수동공격적 행동을 하도록 내버려두지 않아요.