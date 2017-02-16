[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공]Sick of the negativity (우는 소리에 지쳤어요)

Dear Annie: I’m writing to you regarding one of my best friends, “Melanie.” Melanie and I are both in our late 20s. We met in college and bonded over our senses of humor and our preference for staying in and watching a movie over going out to frat parties. She’s been there for me during some hard times. She’s one person I can rely on to always answer my calls and be there for me, and I appreciate her.애니에게: 절친 중 한 명인 ‘멜라니’에 관해 글 올려요. 멜라니와 전 둘 다 20대 후반이에요. 우린 대학에서 만났는데 둘의 유머감각, 프렛 파티에 가는 것보다 집에서 영화를 보는 걸 좋아하는 걸 계기로 친해졌어요. 그녀는 힘든 시기에 제 옆에 있었어요. 그녀는 항상 제 옆에 있어주며 의지할 수 있는 사람이에요. 고맙게 생각해요.But she seems unable or unwilling to get out of the rut she’s been in for the past few years, and it’s become increasingly frustrating to listen to her complaining about the same things every day. She took a retail job out of college, just to make ends meet until she could find something in her field. Five years later and she’s still there, and in the meantime, I’ve had to hear about it pretty much every day.하지만 그녀는 지난 몇 년 간 판에 박힌 생활에서 벗어나질 못하거나 벗어나려 하지 않는 것 같고, 매일 같은 불평을 듣고 있는 게 점점 좌절스러워지고 있어요. 그녀는 자기 분야에서 뭔가를 찾을 때까지 입에 풀칠을 하기 위해 대학 밖에서 소매 일을 시작했어요. 5년 후 그녀는 여전히 그 일을 하고 있고 전 매일 그 얘길 듣고 있어요.I’ve tried to help her look for jobs and sent her lots of links to job postings, but I’m pretty sure she hasn’t actually applied to any of them. She always has a list of reasons -- e.g., “I’m not really qualified for that,” “I don’t have time to apply for jobs,” “I need to update my resume.” She tends to play the victim in a lot of areas of her life.전 그녀가 일자리를 찾는 걸 도와주려 노력하고 그녀에게 일자리 관련 링크를 보내주고 있는데 그녀는 한군데도 지원을 하지 않은 것 같아요. 그녀는 항상 “난 거긴 정말 자격이 안 돼” “지원할 시간이 없어” “이력서를 업데이트해야 해” 라는 등 이유를 늘어놔요. 그녀는 삶의 많은 부분에서 피해자 행세를 하려고 해요.And that’s part of why I’m scared to confront her. I want to tell her that she’s been talking about these same problems for years and it’s time to change, but I know she’d be offended.그래서 그녀에게 대놓고 얘기하지를 못하겠어요. ‘같은 문제를 몇 년 동안 이야기하고 있다, 이젠 바뀌어야 한다’고 말하고 싶지만 불쾌해할 게 뻔해요.Lately, I find myself screening her phone calls because when I get home from a long day of work, I just don’t want to hear the negativity. I feel bad for avoiding her. I want to be a good friend. What should I do? ? Emotionally Exhausted요즘은 긴 하루 일과를 마치고 집에 오면 그녀의 우는 소리가 듣기 싫어서 그녀의 전화를 거르고 있어요. 그녀를 피하는 게 미안해요. 좋은 친구가 되고 싶은데 어쩌면 좋을까요? -- 감정적으로 지쳤어요Dear Emotionally: It’s frustrating to watch a friend languishing in a rut that she could easily climb out of. But if you tried to yank her out of it, she’d only pull you down into the wallowing hole with her, and that would be a toxic place to be. So keep a healthy distance between you and that aspect of her, not just for your sake but also for hers; by listening to her venting about the same problems every day, you’re actually enabling her not to change.감정적 님께: 친구가 쉽게 빠져나올 수 있는 쳇바퀴 속에서 머무르고 있는 걸 보면 좌절스럽죠. 하지만 님이 그녀를 끌어내려고 하면 그녀는 님도 흙구덩이로 끌어내리기만 할 거고 거긴 유독한 곳일 겁니다. 그러니 님을 위해서 뿐만 아니라 그녀를 위해서도 그녀의 그런 면과 건전한 거리를 유지하세요. 실제로 매일 같은 문제에 대해 넋두리를 하는 것을 듣는다고 님이 그녀를 바꾸어 줄 순 없어요.