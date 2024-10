미국의 금리 인하 주기, 일본과 아시아에 미치는 영향은? [시라이 사유리 - HIC]

A screen on the trading floor at The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) display a news conference with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell following the Federal Reserve rate announcement, in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2024. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half of a percentage point on Wednesday, kicking off what is expected to be a steady easing of monetary policy with a larger-than-usual reduction in borrowing costs that followed growing unease about the health of the job market. [REUTERS]