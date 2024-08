손바닥 크기의 지능형 무선 3D 스캐너, SIMSCAN-E

SIMSCAN-E: The intelligent, wireless, and palm-sized 3D scanner that's redefining portable 3D scanning. With its advanced edge computing and wireless data transfer, the wireless SIMSCAN-E offers unparalleled flexibility and freedom—no more being tied down by cables! Its compact design makes it perfect for on-the-go use, while its fast scanning and exceptional detail capture ensure that even the most intricate features are recorded with precision.