尹대통령 “Busan is ready…가장 완벽한 엑스포 만들 것”[전문]

Mr. President, Mr. Secretary General, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am honored to present Korea’s promise for the citizens of the world and future generations at today’s 172nd BIE General Assembly.

I highly commend the BIE’s leadership. Since its founding in 1928, the BIE has greatly contributed to the world’s economic growth through free trade.

World Expos played a crucial role in facilitating trade. They also helped to reach solutions for humanity’s pressing crises and challenges. Their visions inspired us.

But the world today is facing new uncertainties and complex crises like never before.

War and conflict, WMD and terrorism not only threaten world peace but even civilization itself.

Digital divide and economic inequality endanger sustainable peace and growth of the international community.

2.9 billion people, or 37% of the world population, lack access to digital tools and the internet.

Climate change is becoming an existential threat to humanity.

Last year, the average global temperature rose 1.15ºC

above pre-industrial level. Over the past decade, the pace of sea level rise has more than doubled than the 1990s.

More than 200 million people had to leave their homes due to extreme weather like torrential rains, heat waves, and droughts.

The impact of climate, health, and food crises is critical for the Global South. The Global divide is widening.

To address humanity’s urgent challenges, we must act now.

Busan is a gateway to the Eurasian continent. It is a maritime city reaching the oceans.

It is a city of adventure. A city of the future.

The World Expo Busan will be a solutions platform addressing humanity’s complex and urgent challenges.

The Busan Expo will be a venue creating new business opportunities.

Korea’s state of the art digital technology will provide a fantastic stage for exchange.

The war 70 years ago once turned Korea to ruin. But thanks to the help of the international community, Korea transformed itself into an economic powerhouse full of high-tech industriesand innovative technologies.

Korea wishes to give back to the international community what it has received thus far.

Korea is fulfilling 1,258 ODA projects with Member States of the BIE.

Through the “Busan Initiative,” Korea will share its development experiences with the international community. Korea will lead in tackling humanity’s challenges.

Furthermore, the World Expo Busan will be a culture expo.

Cultural diversity will be respected. Everyone will be equally treated

It will be an expo where every nation can freely express its unique culture, tradition, and skill.

Korea is committed to providing the largest ever assistance package for more than 110 Member States that are participating.

Also, the Busan Expo will be a platform of ideals for future generations.

We must pass on a clean and safe earth, and sustainable peace and prosperity to future generations.

We need to build a world full of bigger dreams and visions.

Through the Busan Expo, the young generations of the world will learn how to work together as a community.

Korea has already accumulated plenty of experience by hosting two Specialised Expos – the 1993 Daejeon Expo and the 2012 Yeosu Expo.

Korea is also a country that has hosted mega-events like the 1988 Summer Olympics, the 2002 FIFA World Cup, and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Korea is a qualified candidate.

Korea has been fully investing in preparing for the Busan Expo. We will make it the best World Expo of all time.

Central and local governments, companies and citizens, all political parties,and more than 7.5 million overseas Koreans are truly united in their wish for the Busan Expo.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The 1851 London Expo and the 1900 Paris Expohave each served to spreadthe British industrial revolution, and French arts and culture to the world.

The 1962 Seattle Expo has been a catalyst for opening a new space era.

The 2000 Hanover Expo has helped economies and industries turn their focus from technology first to nature and environment.

And, the 2030 Busan Expo will be remembered as one shifting our priority from competition to solidarity.

Busan is ready.

We are united.

Let’s transform our world and navigate toward a better future.

See you in Busan in 2030.

Thank you.

존경하는 의장님, 사무총장님, 회원국 대표단 여러분, 반갑습니다.

오늘 172차 BIE 총회에서 세계시민과 미래세대를 위한 대한민국의 약속을 드릴 수 있게 되어 영광으로 생각합니다. 1928년 설립된 이래, 자유로운 교역을 통한 세계 경제의 성장에 지대한 공헌을 해 온 국제박람회기구의 리더십에 경의를 표합니다. 세계박람회는 교역뿐 아니라 인류가 당면한 위기와 도전에 해결책을 모색하고 비전을 제시하는 역할을 해왔습니다.

지금의 세계는 과거와는 비교할 수 없는 불확실성과 복합 위기에 직면해 있습니다. 전쟁과 분규, WMD와 테러는 세계의 평화는 물론 문명의 존속 가능성마저 위협하고 있습니다. 디지털 격차와 경제적 불평등은 국제사회의 지속가능한 평화와 번영을 위협하고 있습니다. 세계 인구의 37%에 달하는 29억 명은 디지털 기기와 인터넷을 사용하지 못하고 있습니다. 기후 위기는 인류에게 실존적 위협을 가하고 있습니다. 지난해 세계 평균 기온은 산업화 이전보다 1.15℃ 상승했고, 지난 10년간 해수면은 1990년대에 비해 2배 이상의 상승 추세를 보였습니다. 폭우, 폭염, 가뭄 등 이상기후로 인해 2억 명 이상이 고향을 떠나야만 했습니다. 글로벌 사우스가 겪는 기후, 보건, 식량 위기는 치명적이며, 남북 격차는 점점 더 커지고 있습니다.

지금 우리는 인류가 당면한 도전과제를 해결하기 위해 행동에 나서야 합니다. 부산은 유라시아 대륙으로 진입하는 관문이자, 대양으로 나아가는 도시입니다. 도전의 도시이자, 미래의 도시입니다. 부산 엑스포는 인류가 당면한 복합 위기에 대응하는 솔루션 플랫폼이 될 것입니다. 부산 엑스포는 새로운 비즈니스 기회를 창출하는 만남의 장이 될 것입니다.

대한민국의 첨단 디지털 기술이 환상적인 교류의 공간을 제공할 것입니다. 70년 전 전쟁으로 황폐화되었던 대한민국은 국제사회의 도움에 힘입어 첨단 산업과 혁신 기술을 가진 경제 강국으로 변모했습니다. 대한민국은 그동안 받은 것을 국제사회에 보답하고자 합니다. 대한민국은 국제박람회기구 회원국들을 대상으로 총 1,258개의 공적개발원조사업을 수행하고 있습니다.

대한민국은 ‘부산 이니셔티브’를 통해 개발 경험을 국제사회와 공유하고, 인류가 직면한 문제를 해결하는 데 앞장설 것입니다. 아울러, 부산 엑스포는 문화 엑스포를 구현할 것입니다. 모든 문화의 다양성이 존중받고 모든 구성원이 동등하게 대접받을 것입니다. 모든 나라가 자신의 고유한 문화와 전통, 기술을 마음껏 표현할 수 있는 박람회가 될 것입니다. 대한민국은 110개 이상의 회원국에 역대 최대 규모의 참가 지원을 약속합니다.

나아가, 부산 엑스포는 미래세대를 위한 가치의 플랫폼이 될 것입니다. 우리는 미래세대에게 깨끗하고 안전한 지구, 지속가능한 평화와 번영을 물려줘야 합니다. 더욱 큰 꿈과 비전의 세상을 만들어줘야 합니다. 부산 엑스포를 통해 세계의 청년들은 인류 공동체로서 함께 협력하는 것을 배우게 될 것입니다.

대한민국은 이미 1993년 대전, 2012년 여수에서 개최된 두차례의 인정박람회를 통해 충분한 경험을 축적했습니다. 한국은 또한 1988년 하계올림픽, 2002년 월드컵, 2018년 동계올림픽 같은 메가이벤트를 치른 나라입니다. 우리는 준비된 후보국입니다. 대한민국은 최고의 엑스포를 준비하기 위해 완벽하게 투자해 왔습니다. 대한민국은 역사상 가장 완벽한 세계박람회를 만들 것입니다. 중앙정부, 지방정부, 기업, 시민, 모든 정당들, 그리고 세계 각지의 750만 재외동포가 모두 한마음으로 부산 엑스포를 열망하고 있습니다.

1851년 런던 엑스포는 영국의 산업혁명을, 1900년 파리 엑스포는 프랑스의 문화와 예술을 전 세계에 확산하는 계기가 되었습니다. 2000년 하노버 엑스포는 우리의 경제와 산업을 기술 만능주의에서 자연과 환경으로 돌리는 데 기여했습니다. 2030년 부산 엑스포는 경쟁의 논리에서 연대의 가치로 우리의 관점을 전환한 엑스포로 기억될 것입니다.

부산은 준비되었습니다. 우리는 모두 하나입니다.

함께 세상을 변화시키며 더 나은 미래로 나아갑시다.

2030년 부산에서 만납시다. 감사합니다.