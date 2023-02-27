오스템임플란트 경영권 인수 성공 MBK-UCK “상장폐지 다각 검토”

영한 영영 프랑스어 독일어 스페인어

uck

[Interjection] Alternative spelling of yuck

Universal Cuff Key

(Abbr.) UCK.

Ultimate Clan Killers

(Abbr.) UCK.

Universal Chemical Key

(Abbr.) UCK.

Ubuntu Customization Kit

(Abbr.) UCK.

Underground Culture Krew

(Abbr.) UCK.

NATO can disarm the UCK and protect the Albanians.

Of course the little UCK cadres inevitably were inside villages.

At 01:31 PM on 02 Nov 2006, Peter Fayers wrote: Uck! A Bogey-man!

Then the UCK or KLA filled the void the withdrawn Serb forces had left and they escalated.

One could argue that the UCK were not unhappy about that because they were trying to provoke something.

