오스템임플란트 경영권 인수 성공 MBK-UCK “상장폐지 다각 검토”

사모펀드(PEF) MBK파트너스와 유니슨캐피탈(UCK)이 오스템임플란트 공개매수 결과, 경영권을 확보하는 데 성공했다. 컨소시엄 측은 국내 공개매수 역사 상 가장 많은 지분을 시장에서 확보한 사례라는 입장을 밝혔다.
MBK-UCK 컨소시엄은 27일 입장자료를 통해 “이번 공개매수를 통한 경영권 인수로 그동안 시장과 투자자가 요구했던 오스템임플란트의 거버넌스(지배구조) 개편에 큰 전환점이 마련될 것”이라고 했다.
컨소시엄은 지난달 25일부터 이달 24일까지 이뤄진 공개매수 결과 공개매수 청약주식수 952만2070주를 취득했다. 최종 경쟁률은 0.8519대1로, 공개매수 결제일은 이달 28일이다.
자진 상장폐지를 할 수 있는 수량인 1117만7003주에는 미치지 못했지만 경영권 인수를 위한 최소성공 수량인 239만4782주(잠재발행주식 총수의 15.4%)를 넘어선 것으로 알려졌다.
이에 따라 컨소시엄은 65.1%(공개매수 지분)과 전환사채 3.5%, 공개매수자 기확보 지분 9.9%, 최규옥 회장 지분 10.3%를 합쳐 총 88.7%의 지분을 확보, 최대주주에 오른다.
컨소시엄 측은 “오스템임플란트의 경영진, 임직원과도 소통하고 협력해 주주분들께 약속 드린 지배구조 개선은 물론, 중장기적 관점에서 글로벌 시장 확대 및 디지털 사업 강화를 통해 오스템임플란트의 기업가치가 근본적으로 제고될 수 있도록 최선의 노력을 기울일 것”이라고 강조했다.
다만 컨소시엄은 이번 공개매수에서 자진 상장폐지를 추진할 수 있을 정도의 지분은 확보하지 못했다. 유가증권시장 상장 기업은 95% 이상의 주주가 동의해야 자진 상장폐지가 가능한데, 코스닥 기업은 특별한 규정이 따로 없다. 관행상 90% 이상 지분을 보유하면 자진 상장폐지에 들어갈 수 있다.
컨소시엄으로서는 상장폐지를 추진할 경우 소액주주의 간섭 없이 경영권을 유지할 수 있으며, 기업 인수·합병도 신속히 추진 가능하다.
컨소시엄 측은 상장폐지와 관련해 “예상보다 많은 일반투자자가 참여해주셨다”며 “유동 주식수가 작아진 상태에서 투자자 보호 차원에서 어떤 방향이 필요한 지 다각도로 검토 중”이라고 밝혔다.
김상훈 기자
UCK
uck
[Interjection] Alternative spelling of yuck
뜻풀이
Universal Cuff Key
(Abbr.) UCK.
Ultimate Clan Killers
(Abbr.) UCK.
Universal Chemical Key
(Abbr.) UCK.
Ubuntu Customization Kit
(Abbr.) UCK.
Underground Culture Krew
(Abbr.) UCK.
오픈
예제
NATO can disarm the UCK and protect the Albanians.
null
Of course the little UCK cadres inevitably were inside villages.
null
At 01:31 PM on 02 Nov 2006, Peter Fayers wrote: Uck! A Bogey-man!
null
Then the UCK or KLA filled the void the withdrawn Serb forces had left and they escalated.
null
One could argue that the UCK were not unhappy about that because they were trying to provoke something.
null
VLIVE 자막
{"mean":["〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉〈strong〉uck〈/strong〉〈br/〉[Interjection] Alternative spelling of yuck〈br/〉〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicbridgeLine〉","뜻풀이","〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉Universal Cuff Key〈br/〉(Abbr.) 〈span class='related_word' lang='en' 〉〈strong〉UCK〈/strong〉〈/span〉.〈br/〉〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉Ultimate Clan Killers〈br/〉(Abbr.) 〈span class='related_word' lang='en' 〉〈strong〉UCK〈/strong〉〈/span〉.〈br/〉〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉Universal Chemical Key〈br/〉(Abbr.) 〈span class='related_word' lang='en' 〉〈strong〉UCK〈/strong〉〈/span〉.〈br/〉〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉Ubuntu Customization Kit〈br/〉(Abbr.) 〈span class='related_word' lang='en' 〉〈strong〉UCK〈/strong〉〈/span〉.〈br/〉〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉Underground Culture Krew〈br/〉(Abbr.) 〈span class='related_word' lang='en' 〉〈strong〉UCK〈/strong〉〈/span〉.〈br/〉〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicbridgeLine〉","오픈","〈dicbridgeLine〉","예제","〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉NATO can disarm the 〈strong〉UCK〈/strong〉 and protect the Albanians.〈br/〉null〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉Of course the little 〈strong〉UCK〈/strong〉 cadres inevitably were inside villages.〈br/〉null〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉At 01:31 PM on 02 Nov 2006, Peter Fayers wrote: 〈strong〉Uck〈/strong〉! A Bogey-man!〈br/〉null〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉Then the 〈strong〉UCK〈/strong〉 or KLA filled the void the withdrawn Serb forces had left and they escalated.〈br/〉null〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicwordclass style=\"user-select: text;\"〉One could argue that the 〈strong〉UCK〈/strong〉 were not unhappy about that because they were trying to provoke something.〈br/〉null〈/dicwordclass〉","〈dicbridgeLine〉","VLIVE 자막"],"word":"UCK","basicWord":"UCK","soundWord":"UCK","phoneticSymbol":""}