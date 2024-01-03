2024년 세계경제는 지정학이 결정한다 [제프리 삭스의 The New World Economy]

1980년께부터 2010년까지 세계 경제는 주로 국제 무역·금융·기술 등 경제적 요인에 의해 좌우됐다. 그 30년의 기간 동안, 세계 총생산 및 무역에서 아시아가 차지하는 비중이 높아짐에 따라 세계 경제가 재편됐다. 2010년부터 2020년까지는 특히 미국이 중국을 미국 패권에 대한 위협으로 간주하기 시작하면서 지정학이 세계 경제에서 점점 더 큰 역할을 하게 된다. 2020년 이후에는 지정학적 요인이 세계 경제를 지배하고 있으며, 이는 특히 우크라이나와 중동에서 벌어지고 있는 전쟁과 미·중 간의 긴장을 보면 잘 알 수 있다. 물론 장기적으로는 경제적 요인이 지정학적 요인을 결정하기는 하지만, 2024년 세계 경제는 근본적인 경제적 요인보다는 지정학적 요인에 훨씬 더 많은 영향을 받을 것으로 보인다.

주요 지정학적 쟁점은 미국 패권의 종말이다. 1980년부터 2010년까지 미국은 금융·무역·기술·군사력 등 모든 관련 분야에서 지배적인 세계 패권국이었다.1980년 미국은 구매력 평가(PPP) 기준으로 세계 생산량의 21.3%를 차지했고 중국은 2.3%, 인도는 2.8%에 불과했다. 그러나 2010년 미국의 점유율은 16.7%로 감소한 반면 중국의 점유율은 13.6%, 인도의 점유율은 5.7%로 증가했다. 2016년 중국의 PPP 기준 국내총생산(GDP)은 미국을 앞질렀다. 2023년 세계 생산량에서 중국이 차지한 비중은 18.8%로 예상되며, 이와 비교해 미국 15.4%, 인도는 7.5%로 예상된다.

미국 패권의 쇠퇴로 인해 미국의 글로벌 파워에는 점점 더 제한이 생겼고, 이런 상황에서 미국 정부가 또 한 세대 동안 패권을 유지하려고 시도함에 따라 갈등이 증가했다. 미국의 영향력에 대한 가장 극적인 견제는 우크라이나에서 발생했다. 2008년부터 미국은 러시아의 거센 반대에도 불구하고 나토(NATO·북대서양조약기구)를 우크라이나까지 확장하려고 밀어붙였다.

이를 위해 미국은 2014년 우크라이나 대통령 빅토르 야누코비치를 몰아내는 데도 일조했다. 미국의 관점에서 야누코비치가 저지른 큰 ‘죄’는 계속해서 우크라이나의 중립을 주장한 것이었다. 미국이 NATO 확장과 관련해 러시아와 협상하기를 거부하자 러시아는 2022년 2월 우크라이나에 중립을 강요하기 위해 특수 군사 작전을 시작했다. 우크라이나는 2022년 3~4월 터키가 중재한 협상에서 중립을 유지하기로 합의했다. 그러자 미국이 우크라이나에 싸우도록 독려하며 협상 중단시켰다. 현재 우크라이나는 전쟁에서 심하게 패하고 있다.

유럽 경제는 이미 우크라이나 전쟁으로 큰 타격을 입었다. 미국과 유럽은 러시아에 제재를 가했지만, 대부분의 나라들은 이러한 제재를 집행할 만한 관심이나 동기가 없다. 가장 중요한 점은 러시아가 계속해서 석유와 가스를 중국과 인도, 심지어 유럽에 판매하고 있다는 것이다. 유럽의 러시아산 가스 구매를 막기 위해 미국은 노르트스트림 파이프라인을 폭파했지만, 구매는 LNG의 형태로 부분적으로 계속되고 있다. 이 전쟁이 유럽에 가져온 가장 큰 영향은 급속한 경제 쇠퇴이며, 그 중 독일이 가장 큰 손실을 입었다. 독일의 산업은 유럽 전역의 공급망에 의존하기 때문에 미국의 NATO 확대 추진으로 인해 유럽 전체가 경제적 어려움의 시기에 접어들었다.

아시아에서의 주요 쟁점은 미국과 중국의 대립이다. 미국은 중국이 남중국해를 군사화하고 있다고 불평하지만, 사실은 미국이 중국의 해로를 따라 인도양과 태평양에 대규모의 미 해군을 (더 일반적으로는 말하자면 군대를) 주둔시키면서 명백하게 미국이 중국의 공급로를 위험에 처하게 했다. 미국은 중국을 취약한 상태로 두기 위해 요충지를 계속 쥐고 있으려고 하지만, 중국은 이에 대한 대응으로 군사력을 대대적으로 증강했다. 미국은 우크라이나를 두고 러시아를 도발했던 때와 같은 방식으로 대만을 두고 중국을 노골적으로 도발하고 있다.

대만이 중국의 일부임에도 불구하고 미국은 중국의 반대에 아랑곳하지 않고 대만에 중무기를 공급하고 있다. 미 의회의 의원들은 공공연하게 중국과의 전쟁에 대해 언급하지만, 미국 의원들이 좋은 지혜나 분별력을 가졌다고 평가받은 적은 단 한 번도 없다.

미국은 세 가지 방식으로 경제적 수단을 통해서도 중국에 대응하려고 하고 있다. 첫째, 미국은 많은 중국산 수입품에 대해 자국 시장을 폐쇄했다. 2023년 미·중 교역량은 2022년 대비 감소했다. 둘째, 미국은 첨단 기술 제품 특히 첨단 반도체 및 반도체 생산 장비의 중국 수출을 금지했다. 셋째, 미국은 자국 기업들에 중국에서 벗어나 공급망을 다양화하도록 지시하고 있다.

미국의 이러한 조치는 매우 도발적이며, 미·중 간의 무역을 일부 중단시키고 중국의 경제 성장을 약간 둔화시키는 등 단기적으로는 중국에 부정적인 영향을 미치고 있다. 또한 중국 성장 둔화로 인해 세계의 다른 지역에도 부정적인 파급효과를 미치고 있는 반면, 중국으로 가던 투자 중 일부를 아세안 국가나 멕시코로 돌리는 효과도 가져오고 있다.

중동에서 벌어지고 있는 새로운 전쟁은 미국의 지정학적 힘이 약화되고 있음을 반영한다. 가자(Gaza) 지구를 파괴하려는 이스라엘의 잘못된 시도로 인해 미국은 외교적으로 고립되고 있다. 미국이 홀로 이스라엘 편을 들면서 중국과 러시아의 외교적인 영향력은 강해질 것이다. 또한 가자 전쟁은 예를 들어, 홍해를 통하던 유럽과 아시아 사이의 일반적인 해양 무역 경로를 전환시키는 등의 방식으로 국제 무역과 투자를 방해하고 있다. 만약 전쟁이 확산되면 경제적 타격은 훨씬 더 커질 수 있다. 더욱이 현재 가자, 레바논 남부 및 예맨에서 벌어지고 있는 전쟁은 중동 지역에서 여러 다른 강대국들이 부상하고 있고 미국의 패권적 군사력이 쇠퇴하고 있다는 사실을 보여준다.

개인적으로 2024년 세계 경제는 계속해서 지정학적 요인에 의해 결정될 것이라고 생각한다. 유럽은 계속 우크라이나 전쟁으로 고통받을 것이고, 세계 경제는 중동 전쟁으로 흔들릴 것이다. 미·중 긴장은 여전히 매우 심각한 가운데 대만에서 일어나는 사건들은 매우 큰 영향력을 가질 것이다. 미국 대선이 2024년 11월로 예정돼 있기 때문에 미국 정치의 불확실성은 최고조에 달해있을 것이며, 선거에서 매우 치열한 접전이 벌어질 가능성이 높다. 여기에 이미 진행 중인 극심한 파괴는 말할 필요도 없다. 2023년과 2024년은 아마도 지구 역사상 가장 기온이 높은 해가 될 것이고, 이로 인해 많은 기후난민이 발생할 것이다.

이러한 극도의 불확실성을 고려했을 때, 2024년에 대한 단기적 전망을 제시하기보다는 국가들이 어떤 태도를 취해야 한다고 생각하는지 언급하면서 글을 마무리하고자 한다.

첫째, 가장 중요한 점은 미국에게 새로운 외교정책이 필요하다는 것이다. 미국 패권의 시대는 끝났다. (개인적으로 이것은 단 한 번도 좋은 생각이었던 적이 없다고 생각한다.) 미국은 중국, 러시아, 이란 및 기타 강대국들과 평화롭게 사는 법을 배워야 한다.

둘째, 미국은 NATO가 우크라이나까지 확장하지 않을 것이라고 선언해야 한다. 이는 우크라이나 전쟁을 종식시킬 평화 협정의 기초를 제공할 것이다.

셋째, 미국은 일방적으로 대만에 무기를 수송하는 것을 중단하고 양안 간의 외교적인 자제를 촉구해야 한다. 여기서 가장 중요한 점은 모든 나라가 하나의 중국(One China)을 인정하고 중국과 대만 간의 전쟁을 피해야 한다는 점을 인식해야 한다는 것이다.

넷째, 전 세계는 이스라엘과 팔레스타인이 1967년 6월의 국경에 기반한 두 국가 해법을 받아들이도록 촉구해야 한다.

다섯째, 미국은 중국의 경제 성장을 방해하려는 노력을 중단하고 대신 중국과 함께 긴장을 완화하고, 신뢰를 구축하며, 에너지 시스템 탈탄소화와 같은 적극적인 협력의 영역을 찾기 위한 새로운 합의를 이행해야 한다.

여섯째, 일본과 한국은 중국, 러시아와의 긴장을 완화하고 동북아시아에서 보다 협력적이고 평화로운 접근방식을 모색해야 한다. 긴장이 완화되고 중국, 일본, 한국, 러시아를 연결하는 국제적 투자가 증가하면 모든 국가에게 득이 될 것이다. 한국은 장기적 안보를 미국의 지배력에 의존해서는 안 된다. 장기적인 안보는 미국 패권이라는 낡고 잘못된 생각이 아니라 역내 협력에 달려있다.

Geopolitics will Shape the World Economy in 2024

Jeffrey D. Sachs

During the period from around 1980 to 2010, the world economy was governed mainly by economic forces, mainly international trade, finance, and technology. During that 30-year period, the world economy was reshaped by the rise of Asia in the global share of world output and trade. During the period from 2010 to 2020, geopolitics played an increasing role in the world economy, especially as the US began to regard China as a threat to US hegemony. Since 2020, geopolitical forces dominate the world economy, notably the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the increasing tensions between the US and China. The world economy in 2024 will be shaped far more by geopolitics than by underlying economic forces, though long-term economic forces of course shape geopolitics over the longer run.

The main issue in geopolitics is the end of US hegemony. During the period from 1980 to 2010, the US remained the world‘s hegemonic power, dominant in all relevant areas: finance, trade, technology, and military might. In 1980, the US constituted 21.3% of world output measured at purchasing-power-adjusted prices (PPP), compared with just 2.3% of China and 2.8% of India. By 2010, the US share had declined to 16.7% while China’s share had risen to 13.6% and India‘s to 5.7%. China’s GDP PPP overtook the US (according to the IMF data) in 2016. As of 2023, China‘s share of world output stood at an estimated 18.8 percent, compared with 15.4% of the US and 7.5% of India.

The decline of US hegemony has led to increasing limits on US global power, and to increasing conflicts as the US Government attempts to secure its hegemony for another generation. The most dramatic check on US power came in Ukraine. Starting in 2008, the US pushed NATO enlargement to Ukraine over Russia‘s vociferous objections. This included the US role in the overthrow of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. Yanukovych‘s big “crime” from the US point of view was his insistence on Ukraine’s neutrality. When the US refused to negotiate with Russia on the question of NATO enlargement, Russia launched a special military operation in February 2022 to force Ukraine to accept neutrality. Ukraine agreed to neutrality in negotiations mediated by Turkey in March-April 2022, but then the US stopped the negotiations, telling Ukraine to fight. Ukraine is now losing badly on the battlefield.

Already, Europe‘s economy has suffered badly because of the war in Ukraine. The US and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia, but most of the world has little interest or motivation to enforce those sanctions. Most importantly, Russia continues to sell its oil and gas to China, India and even to Europe. The US blew up the Nord Stream pipeline to try to end Europe’s purchases of Russian gas, but those purchases continue in part as LNG. The key consequence for Europe is a sharp economic decline, with Germany industry being the biggest loser. Because German industry depends on supply chains throughout Europe, all of Europe has entered a period of economic difficulty, all due to the US push for NATO enlargement.

In Asia, the main issues are the US confrontation with China. Here too, the US was the instigator of the crisis. The US complains that China is militarizing the South China Sea, but the truth is that the US has plainly put China‘s supply lanes at risk through the heavy US naval (and more generally military) presence in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific along China’s sea lanes. The US aims to hold on to choke points to keep China vulnerable, but China‘s response has been a significant military buildup. The US is plainly provoking China over Taiwan as well, in the same way that the US provoked Russia over Ukraine. Taiwan is part of China, but the US is nonetheless shipping heavy armaments to Taiwan over Chinese objections. US Congressmen speak openly of war with China, but US Congressmen have never been known for their wisdom or prudence.

The US is trying to counter China through economic means as well, through three principal approaches. First, the US has closed its markets to many Chinese imports. China‘s trade with the US fell in 2023 compared with 2022. Second, the US has cut off the export of high-tech goods, notably advanced semiconductors and semiconductor-making equipment. Third, the US is instructing its companies to diversity their supply chains away from China.

These actions by the US are highly provocative, and are having short-term negative effects on China, notably cutting some trade between the US and China and modestly slowing China‘s economic growth. This is having a negative spillover to other parts of the world because of China’s modest growth slowdown, though it is also diverting some investments away from China and towards the ASEAN countries and Mexico.

The new wars raging in the Middle East are a reflection of waning US geopolitical power. The US is being isolated diplomatically by Israel‘s misguided attempt to destroy Gaza. China and Russia will gain diplomatic influence as the US stands alone with Israel. The war in Gaza is also disrupting international trade and investment, for example, by diverting ocean trade between Europe and Asia that would normally pass through the Red Sea. If the war spreads, the economic fallout could be far worse. Moreover, the war in Gaza, Southern Lebanon, and Yemen is also exposing the rise of military power of several powers in the Middle East, and the decline of America’s hegemonic military dominance.

In my view, the world economy in 2024 will continue to be dominated by geopolitics. Europe will continue to suffer from the Ukraine War. The world economy will be shaken by the war in the Middle East. The US-China tensions will remain very serious, with events in Taiwan continuing to have an outsize influence. Since the US elections will be in November 2024, the uncertainties of US politics will remain sky-high in 2024, and the election is likely to be closely and heatedly contested. And none of this is to mention the extreme disruptions already occurring because the years 2023 and 2024 are likely to be the warmest in Earth‘s history, with many dislocations occurring as a result.

Rather than offer a short-term forecast for 2024 in view of these extreme uncertainties, I will conclude by noting what I think should be done by various countries.

First, and most importantly, the US needs a new foreign policy. The era of US hegemony is over (it was never a good idea in my view). The US should learn to live peacefully with China, Russia, Iran, and other powers.

Second, the US should announce that NATO will not expand to Ukraine. This would provide the basis for a peace agreement that would end the war.

Third, the US should stop unilaterally shipping armaments to Taiwan, and urge diplomatic restraint between the two sides of the Straits. Most importantly, all countries should recognize One China, and the need to avoid a war between China and Taiwan.

Fourth, the world should force Israel and Palestine to accept the two-state solution along the June 1967 borders.

Fifth, the US should stop trying to hinder China‘s economic rise, and should instead implement new agreements with China to reduce tensions, build trust, and forge areas of active cooperation, such as the decarbonization of the energy system.

Sixth, Japan and Korea should try to reduce tensions with China and Russia, and forge a more cooperative and peaceful approach in northeast Asia. All countries would benefit from a reduction of tensions and increase of cross-border investments that link China, Japan, Korea, and Russia. Korea should not depend on US dominance to provide its long-term security. Long-term security will depend on regional cooperation, not on an outdated and flawed idea of US power.

hongi@heraldcorp.com