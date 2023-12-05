기후정상회의의 정의와 재원조달 [제프리 삭스의 The New World Economy]

12월 초 개막한 올해 기후정상회의에 참석하기 위해 각국 정부가 두바이에 모인 가운데 뼈아프게 분명한 두 가지 사실이 있다.

첫째, 기후 비상사태는 이미 시작됐다. 둘째, 선진국들 특히 미국은 계속해서 가난한 국가에 등을 돌리고 있다. 따라서 올해의 논의는 기후 정의와 재원조달, 즉 기후재앙 대응 및 시급한 세계 에너지·토지 사용 시스템 전환에 드는 비용을 어떻게 분담할 것인가에 중점을 둘 것이다.

이번 두바이 회의는 28번째 유엔기후변화협약 연례 당사국총회(COP28)다. 제1차 COP는 1995년 베를린에서 개최됐으나, 지금까지 각국 정부는 딱히 달성했다고 보여줄 만한 게 많지 않다. 1995년 당사국들은 “기후 시스템에 위험한 수준의 인위적인(인간이 초래한) 영향이 발생하지 않도록 대기 중의 이산화탄소(CO2)와 기타 온실가스 농도를 안정화하기로” 약속했다. 하지만, 당시 CO2 배출량이 290억t이었던 반면 올해 배출량은 410억t이고, 당시 대기중 CO2 농도가 361ppm이었던 반면 지금은 419ppm이다. 당시 지구 온도는 1880-1920년 대비 약 0.7도 더 높았지만, 지금은 1.2도더 높다.

온난화 속도 또한 빨라지고 있다. 1970~2010년 사이의 온난화 속도는 10년당 약 0.18도였다. 하지만 이제 지구는 10년마다 최소 0.27도씩 기온이 올라가고 있다. 10년 안에 2016년 파리에서 열렸던 COP21에서 합의한 1.5도 상한선에 도달하게 될 것이다. 사실 그보다 훨씬 더 빨리 상한선에 다다를 가능성이 높다. 그 결과 홍수, 가뭄, 폭염, 슈퍼폭풍, 초대형 산불 등 기후 재해가 날로 심해지며 매년 많은 사망자와 이재민 및 수천억달러의 재산 피해가 발생하고 있다. 2022년도 손실은 2750억 달러로 추산된다.

우리가 해야 할 일은 분명하다. 화석 연료(석탄, 석유, 천연가스)에서 벗어나 지리적 환경에 맞는 탄소제로 에너지(풍력, 태양열, 수력, 지열, 바이오에너지, 원자력 등)로 전환해야 한다. 국가들은 에너지원 다각화를 위해 전력망을 이웃 국가와 상호 연결해 탄력성을 구축하고 비용을 절감해야 한다. 전기자동차로 전환하고 산업용 수소를 생산해야 하며, 기존 농장 및 경영림의 농업 생산성을 높여 산림벌채를 종식해야 한다.

모두 실행가능한 해결책이지만 아직까지 비용 분담에 대한 합의가 이뤄지지 않았다. 고려해야 할 비용에는 세 가지가 있다. 첫 번째 비용은 기후 관련 재해로부터 발생하는 ‘손실과 피해’다. 두 번째 비용은 기후 변화에 적응하기 위한 비용, 즉 사회를 ‘weatherproof(웨더프루프: 기상 조건으로 인한 손실과 피해에 견디게 만드는 것)’하기 위한 비용이고, 세 번째 비용은 에너지 시스템 전환에 드는 비용이다.

손실과 피해 및 적응 비용에 대해서는 기후 위기를 초래한 국가들이 현재 기후위기로 고통받고 있으나 이 위기를 초래하는 데는 큰 역할을 하지 않은 국가들을 도와줘야 한다. 다시 말해, 부국들이 빈국이 지불해야 하는 비용의 상당 부분을 부담해야 한다는 것이다. 이것은 아주 단순한 정의다. 에너지 시스템 전환 비용 면에서는 CO2를 배출할 권리를 가진 국가는 어디에도 없으므로 모든 국가가 비용을 분담해야 하지만, 가난한 국가들이 장기간 저비용으로 재원을 조달할 수 있도록 해줘야 한다.

여기에서 문제가 발생한다. 부유한 국가들 특히 미국은 지금까지 가난한 국가에서 발생한 손실과 피해 및 적응 비용에 대해 마땅한 몫의 책임을 지기를 거부해 왔다. 또 부유한 국가들은 가난한 국가가 에너지 전환을 위해 저비용으로 재원을 조달할 수 있도록 도와주는 실질적인 조치를 취하지도 않았다.

미국 인구는 세계 인구의 4%에 불과하지만, 1750년께 산업화가 시작된 때부터 누적된 CO2 배출량 중 약 25%에 대한 책임이 있다. 미국은 약 4000억t의 CO2를 배출했는데 이를 환산하면 현재 미국 인구인 3억3000만명이 1인당 1200t의 CO2를 배출한 셈이다. 반면, 가난한 아프리카 국가들의 누적 배출량은 미국의 약 1000분의 1 수준으로 인구 1명당 약 1~2t에 해당한다. 그럼에도 불구하고, 미국 정치인들은 뻔뻔스럽게 가난한 나라들에 ‘자발적’ 제도를 통해 재원을 조달하도록 권장하고 있는데, 이는 미국의 책임을 전가하려는 속이 뻔히 보이는 다소 한심한 책략이다.

부국들에 누적 배출량 1t당 연간 미화 10센트의 세금만 부과한다 해도 납부된 탄소세는 연간 1000억달러에 이를 것이고, 미국은 연간 약 400억달러를 지불하게 될 것이다. 또한, 신규 배출량에 대해 부국들에 t당 약 4달러의 세금을 부과하면 연간 1000억달러를 추가적으로 조달할 수 있다. 이 둘을 합치면 총 탄소세는 연간 약 2000억달러가 될 것이고, 이 중 미국의 부담액은 약 600억달러일 것이다.

미국은 틀림없이 이 책임을 부인하기 위해 계속해서 발길질을 하고 비명을 지를 것이다. 과거와 현재의 배출량에 대해 연간 약 600억 달러를 지불하는 것은 너무 비싸다고 주장할테지만, 미국은 군대를 유지하기 위해 훨씬 더 많은 액수인 연간 1조달러를 지출하는 국가다. 사실상 국내총생산(GDP)이 약 26조달러에 이르는 미국에 연간 600억달러의 분담금은 GDP의 0.2%에 불과하며 쉽게 지불할 수 있는 금액이다.

필자는 정의가 구현될 것이라고 굳게 믿는다. 세계 권력은 부국과 빈국 사이에서 재균형을 이뤄가고 있으며, 따라서 부유한 국가들은 책임을 회피할 수 없게 될 것이다. 필자는 이 재균형이 글로벌 탄소세를 포함해 유엔헌장에 의거하고 유엔 총회의 감독을 받는 새로운 형태의 글로벌 과세로 이어질 것이라 믿는다. 이 변화는 오랫동안 나머지 지역에 그들의 의지를 강요해 온 부국들에는 예상치 못한 충격이 될 것이다.

그러나 기후위기는 우리가 상호연결된 세상에 살고 있고 따라서 어떤 국가든지 과거, 현재 및 미래 행동에 대한 책임을 져야한다는 점을 전세계에 가르쳐주고 있다. 상호연결성과 책임에 대한 인식을 제고하는 것이 정의 및 모두를 위한 지속가능한 발전으로 가는 길이다.

Justice and Finance at the Climate Summit

Jeffrey D. Sachs

As governments gather in Dubai for this year‘s climate conference in early December, two things are painfully clear. First, we are already in a climate emergency. Second, the richer countries, and especially the US, continue to turn their back on the poorer countries. This year’s debate will therefore focus on climate justice and financing: how to share the costs of the climate disasters and the urgently needed transformation of the world‘s energy and land use systems.

The Dubai conference is the 28th annual Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, that is, COP28. The first COP was in Berlin in 1995. Our governments don‘t have much to show for their work. Back in 1995, they promised to stabilize the concentration of CO2 and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere “to avoid dangerous anthropogenic [human-caused] interference with the climate system.” CO2 emissions that year were 29 billion tons, but this year are around 41 billion tons. Then, atmospheric CO2 was 361 parts per million (ppm), but now is 419 ppm. Then, the Earth had warmed by around 0.7°C compared with 1880-1920, but by now has warmed by 1.2°C.

The rate of warming is also increasing. During 1970-2010, warming was at a rate of around 0.18°C per decade. Now, Earth is warming by at least 0.27°C per decade. Within 10 years, we will hit the 1.5°C upper limit agreed in Paris in 2016 (at COP21). In fact, we‘ll most likely break through that limit far sooner. As a result, the climate disasters are intensifying: floods, droughts, heat waves, super-storms, mega-fires, and more, causing deaths, displacements, and hundreds of billion dollars of damages each year, with losses of $275 billion estimated for 2022.

What we need to do is clear. We need to shift from fossil fuels (coal, oil, natural gas) to zero-carbon energy: wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, bioenergy, and nuclear, depending on location. Countries need to interconnect their power grids with neighbors to diversify energy sources, thereby building resilience and lowering costs. We need to shift to electric vehicles and the production of hydrogen for industrial use. We need to end deforestation by raising agricultural productivity of existing farms and managed forests.

These solutions are within reach ― but there is no agreement yet on how to share the costs. There are three costs to consider. The first are “losses and damages” from climate-related disasters. The second are costs of adapting to climate change, that is, the costs of “weather-proofing” the society. The third are costs of overhauling the energy system.

When it comes to losses and damages and adaptation, those who caused the climate crisis should help to pay for those who are suffering but had little role in causing the crisis. That is, the richer countries should cover much of the costs paid by the poorer countries. That‘s simple justice. When it comes to overhauling the energy system, no country has the “right” to emit CO2, so all should share in the costs. Yet the poorer countries need access to low-cost, long-term financing.

Now here‘s the rub. The rich countries, and especially the US, so far refuse to accept their fair-share responsibility for losses and damages and adaptation costs incurred by poorer countries. Nor have the rich countries taken practical actions to ensure that the poorer countries have access to low-cost financing for the energy transition.

The US is responsible for roughly 25 percent of cumulative emissions of CO2 emissions since the start of industrialization around 1750, even though the US constitutes just 4 percent of the world population. US has emitted roughly 400 billion tons of CO2, or around 1,200 tons for each of today‘s 330 million people, while in poor African countries, cumulative emissions are roughly one-thousandth of the US rate, roughly 1-2 tons per person. Nonetheless, US politicians brazenly recommend “voluntary” schemes to finance the poorer countries, a transparent and rather pathetic ploy to shift responsibility away from the US.

If the rich countries were taxed just ten cents per year ($US 0.10) for each ton of cumulative emissions, the payment by the rich countries would be around $100 billion per year, with the US paying around $40 billion per year. In addition, the rich countries should be taxed around $4 for each ton of new emissions, raising another $100 billion or so per year. The combined levies on past and current emissions would bring the total CO2 levies to around $200 billion per year, with the US share coming to around $60 billion.

The US will no doubt continue to kick and scream in order to deny such accountability. It will claim that paying around $60 billion a year for past and current emissions would be far too costly ― yet the US spends $1 trillion per year on the military, a vastly excessive amount. In fact, with an annual US GDP of around $26 trillion, a levy of $60 billion per year would amount to just 0.2% of the US GDP, a sum that is easily within reach.

I firmly believe that justice will come. World power is rebalancing between the rich and poor, so that the ability of the rich world to evade their responsibility is coming to an end. I believe that this rebalancing will lead to new forms of global taxation under the UN Charter and supervised by the UN General Assembly, including global levies on carbon emissions. Yes, this change will be a rude shock to rich countries that have long imposed their will on the rest of the world. Yet the climate crisis is teaching the world that we are in an interconnected world, where all countries must accept their responsibilities for past, present, and future actions. This increasing awareness of interconnectedness and responsibility is the path to justice and to sustainable development for all.

