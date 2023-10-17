네오콘의 실패를 넘어 우크라의 평화로 [제프리 삭스의 The New World Economy]

볼로디미르 젤렌스키(왼쪽) 우크라이나 대통령과 옌스 스톨텐베르그 나토(NATO·북대서양조약기구) 사무총장이 10월 11일 벨기에 브뤼셀 나토 본부에서 열린 나토 국방장관 회의에 앞서 기자회견을 하고 있다. [AP]

우크라이나에서 30년간 지속돼온 미국 네오콘(신보수주의자)의 대실패가 마지막 단계로 접어들고 있다. 흑해지역에서 러시아를 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토)로 에워싸려던 네오콘의 계획은 실패했다. 이제 미국과 러시아의 결정이 전 세계의 평화·안보 및 안녕에 막대한 영향을 미칠 것이다.

나토를 동쪽의 우크라이나, 조지아 등으로 확장하기를 기대했던 네오콘의 희망은 네 개의 사건으로 무산되고 말았다.

첫 번째는 확실하다. 우크라이나가 비극적이고 무자비한 손실을 보며 전장에서 격파되고 있다. 러시아는 소모전에서 승리를 거두고 있다. 처음부터 예견 가능했던 결과지만 네오콘과 주류 언론은 지금도 이를 외면하고 있다.

두 번째, 미국 네오콘 전략에 대한 유럽의 지지 약화다. 폴란드는 이제 우크라이나와 거리 두기를 하고 있다. 헝가리는 네오콘에 반대한 지 오래다. 슬로바키아는 반(反)네오콘 정부를 선출했다. 유럽연합(EU) 지도자들(마크롱·멜로니·산체스·숄츠·수낵 등)의 국정 반대 지지율(disapproval)은 찬성 지지율(approval)을 훨씬 웃돈다.

세 번째, 우크라이나에 대한 미국의 자금 지원 삭감이다. 풀뿌리 공화당원들, 일부 공화당 대선주자, 그리고 점점 더 많은 수의 공화당 의원이 우크라이나에 대한 지출 확대를 반대하고 있다. 정부의 업무 중지를 막기 위한 임시 법안에서 공화당은 우크라이나에 대한 신규 자금 지원을 제외했다. 백악관은 새로운 구호법안을 호소하고 있지만 그것은 힘든 싸움이 될 것이다.

네 번째이자 우크라이나 입장에서 가장 심각한 건 러시아의 공세 가능성이다. 우크라이나의 사상자 수는 수십만 명에 이르고, 우크라이나는 대포, 방공, 전차, 기타 중화기를 소진하고 있다. 러시아가 대규모 공세를 전개할 가능성이 크다.

네오콘들은 아프가니스탄, 이라크, 시리아, 리비아에 이어 이제는 우크라이나까지 철저히 재앙 속으로 몰아넣고 있다. 그럼에도 미국 정치 시스템은 네오콘들에게 책임을 묻지 않고 있다. 외교 정책은 여전히 대중이나 의회의 면밀한 감시망에서 벗어나 있는 탓이다. 거기다 주류 언론은 네오콘의 슬로건에 동조해왔다.

우크라이나 도네츠크지역에서 지난 9월 11일 우크라이나 병사들이 러시아군을 향해 M109 자주포 발사를 준비하고 있다. [로이터]

우크라이나는 경제적·인구학적·군사적 붕괴 위기에 내몰렸다. 이런 잠재적인 재앙 앞에서 미국 정부는 무엇을 해야 할까.

먼저 진로 변경이 시급하다. 영국은 19세기 제국주의 환상에 젖어 미국에 확전을 권하고 있다. 미국 네오콘들은 제국주의적 허세에 사로잡혀 있다. 보다 냉철한 이성이 절실하다.

조 바이든 미국 대통령은 당장 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령에게 ‘미국과 러시아가 새로운 안보대책 합의를 이룬다면 미국이 나토의 동진을 중단시킬 것’이라는 메시지를 전달해야 한다. 나토의 확장을 멈춘다면 미국에는 아직 지난 30년간의 정책 대실패에서 우크라이나를 구할 기회가 있다.

바이든 대통령은 세부 내용은 같지 않더라도 푸틴 대통령이 2021년 12월 17일 제안했던 종류의 안보대책 협상에 동의해야 한다. 바이든이 2021년 12월 푸틴과의 협상을 거부한 것은 어리석은 행동이었다. 이제는 협상해야 할 때다.

합의에는 네 가지 핵심 요소가 있다.

첫째, 전반적인 합의의 일환으로 바이든 대통령은 나토가 더는 동쪽으로 확장하지 않을 것이며, 다만 기존에 확장된 부분은 철회하지 않을 것임에 동의해야 한다. 나토는 당연히 기존 나토 회원국에 대한 러시아의 침투를 용인하지 않을 것이다. 러시아와 미국 양국은 도발적인 미사일 배치, 군사훈련 등을 비롯해 러시아 국경 주변에서의 도발을 피하겠다고 선언할 것이다.

둘째, 새로운 미·러 안보 합의는 핵무기를 다뤄야 한다. 2002년 미국의 일방적인 ‘탄도탄 요격미사일 제한 조약(ABM 조약·Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty)’ 파기, 뒤이은 폴란드 및 루마니아에서의 이지스 미사일 배치는 긴장을 심각한 수준으로 고조시켰으며, 2019년 미국의 ‘중거리 핵전력 조약(INF 조약·Intermediate Nuclear Force Agreement) 탈퇴와 2023년 러시아의 ‘신전략무기 감축 조약(New Start Treaty)’ 시행 정지는 상황을 한층 더 악화시켰다. 러시아 지도부는 ABM 조약이 파기됨에 따라 아무런 제약을 받지 않게 된 미국 미사일이 러시아 인근에 존재한다는 사실이 러시아 국가안보에 심각한 위협이 된다고 여러 차례 지적한 바 있다.

셋째, 러시아와 우크라이나가 국경 재설정에 합의할 것이다. 그러면 러시아계 주민이 압도적으로 많은 크림반도와 러시아계 주민이 대다수인 우크라이나 동부지역은 러시아 영토로 남게 될 것이다. 국경 변경은 유엔 안전보장이사회, 그리고 독일, 터키, 인도 등 다른 국가의 전적인 지지를 받는 우크라이나 안보 보장대책을 동반할 것이다.

넷째, 화해 차원에서 미국, 러시아 및 EU는 무역, 금융, 문화 교류 및 관광을 재수립할 것이다. 분명히 다시 한번 라흐마니노프와 차이콥스키가 미국과 유럽의 콘서트홀에서 울려 퍼질 것이다.

국경 변경은 마지막 보루이며, 유엔 안전보장이사회의 주도로 이뤄져야 한다. 그것이 가령 재외 러시아 교포들과 관련된 러시아의 영토 요구 빌미가 돼서는 안 된다. 그러나 국경은 변하는 것이고, 미국도 최근에 두 건의 국경 변경을 지지한 적이 있다. 알바니아인이 주민 대다수를 차지하는 코소보의 한 지역을 세르비아가 포기할 때까지 나토는 세르비아를 47일 동안 폭격했다. 2008년 미국은 코소보를 주권 국가로 인정했다. 마찬가지로 미국은 수단에서 독립하기 위한 남수단의 반란도 지지했다.

만일 차후에 러시아나 우크라이나 또는 미국이 새 합의를 위반한다면 그들은 전 세계를 상대로 도전하는 셈이 될 것이다. 존 F 케네디가 말했듯이 ‘가장 적대적인 국가조차도 그 조약상 의무가 자신들에게 도움이 된다면 그 조약상 의무를 수용하고 지킬 것’이라고 믿어도 된다.

우크라이나의 1991년 기준 국경이 약화된 데에는 미국 네오콘들의 책임이 크다. 러시아는 2014년 미국이 빅토르 야누코비치 당시 우크라이나 대통령 전복을 지원하기 전까지 크림반도에 대한 영유권을 주장하지 않았다. 2014년 이후 돈바스를 합병하지도 않았다. 대신 우크라이나에 돈바스의 자치를 바탕으로 유엔이 지지한 ‘민스크 협정 2(Minsk II agreement )’를 지키라고 요구했다. 그러나 네오콘들은 돈바스에 자치권을 주는 대신 우크라이나를 무장하고 힘으로 돈바스를 재탈환하는 쪽을 원했다.

유럽 평화의 장기적 열쇠는 유럽안보협력기구(OSCE)가 주장하는 집단 안보다. 여러 OSCE 합의에 따르면, OSCE 회원국들은 다른 국가의 안보를 희생시켜 자국 안보를 강화하지 않는다. 네오콘의 일방주의(unilateralism)는 제3자, 특히 러시아를 고려하지 않은 나토 확장을 추진함으로써 유럽의 집단 안보를 약화시켰다. EU, 러시아 및 우크라이나를 비롯한 유럽은 유럽의 항구적 평화를 위해 OSCE에 더 무게를 두고 네오콘의 일방주의에서 벗어나야 한다.

Beyond the Neocon Debacle to Peace in Ukraine

Jeffrey D. Sachs

We are entering the end stage of the 30-year US neocon debacle in Ukraine. The neocon plan to surround Russia in the Black Sea region by NATO has failed. Decisions now by the US and Russia will matter enormously for peace, security, and wellbeing for the entire world.

Four events have shattered the neocon hopes for NATO enlargement eastward, to Ukraine, Georgia, and onward. The first is straightforward. Ukraine has been devastated on the battlefield, with tragic and appalling losses. Russia is winning the war of attrition, an outcome that was predictable from the start but which the neocons and mainstream media deny till today.

The second is the collapsing support in Europe for the US neocon strategy. Poland no longer speaks with Ukraine. Hungary has long opposed the neocons. Slovakia has elected an anti-neocon government. EU leaders (Macron, Meloni, Sanchez, Scholz, Sunak, and others) have disapproval ratings far higher than approvals.

The third is the cut in US financial support for Ukraine. The Republican Party grassroots, several Republican Presidential candidates, and a growing number of Republican members of Congress, oppose more spending on Ukraine. In the stop-gap bill to keep the government running, Republicans stripped away new financial support for Ukraine. The White House has called for new aid legislation, but this will be an uphill fight.

The fourth, and most urgent from Ukraine‘s point of view, is the likelihood of a Russian offensive. Ukraine’s casualties are in the hundreds of thousands, and Ukraine has burned through its artillery, air defenses, tanks, and others heavy weapons. Russia is likely to follow with a massive offensive.

The neocons have created utter disasters in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and now Ukraine. The US political system has not yet held the neocons to account, since foreign policy is carried out with little public or Congressional scrutiny to date. Mainstream media have sided with the slogans of the neocons.

Ukraine is at risk of economic, demographic and military collapse. What should the US Government do to face this potential disaster?

Urgently, it should change course. Britain advises the US to escalate, as Britain is stuck with 19th century imperial reveries. US neocons are stuck with imperial bravado. Cooler heads urgently need to prevail.

President Joe Biden should immediately inform President Vladimir Putin that the US will end NATO enlargement eastward if the US and Russia reach a new agreement on security arrangements. By ending NATO expansion, the US can still save Ukraine from the policy debacles of the past 30 years.

Biden should agree to negotiate a security arrangement of the kind, though not precise details, of President Putin‘s proposals of December 17, 2021. Biden foolishly refused to negotiate with Putin in December 2021. It’s time to negotiate now.

There are four keys to an agreement. First, as part of an overall agreement Biden should agree that NATO will not enlarge eastward, but not reverse the past NATO enlargement. NATO would of course not tolerate Russian encroachments in existing NATO states. Both Russia and the US would pledge to avoid provocations near Russia‘s borders, including provocative missile placement, military exercises, and the like.

Second, the new US ― Russia security agreement should cover nuclear weapons. The US unilateral withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, followed by the placement of Aegis missiles in Poland and Romania, gravely inflamed tensions, which were further exacerbated by the US withdrawal from the Intermediate Nuclear Force (INF) Agreement in 2019 and Russia‘s suspension of the New Start Treaty in 2023. Russian leaders have repeatedly pointed to US missiles near Russia, unconstrained by the abandoned ABM Treaty, as a dire threat to Russia’s national security.

Third, Russia and Ukraine would agree on new borders, in which the overwhelmingly ethnic Russian Crimea and heavily ethnic Russian districts of eastern Ukraine would remain part of Russia. The border changes would be accompanied by security guarantees for Ukraine backed unanimously by the UN Security Council and other states such as Germany, Turkey, and India.

Fourth, as part of a settlement, the US, Russia, and EU would re-establish trade, finance, cultural exchange, and tourist relations. It‘s certainly time once again to hear Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky in US and European concert halls.

Border changes are a last resort, and should be made UN Security Council auspices. They must never be an invitation to further territorial demands, such as by Russia regarding ethnic Russians in other countries. Yet borders change, and the US has recently backed two border changes. NATO bombed Serbia for 47 days until it relinquished the Albanian-majority region of Kosovo. In 2008, the US recognized Kosovo as a sovereign nation. The US similarly backed South Sudan‘s insurgency to break away from Sudan.

If Russia, Ukraine, or the US subsequently violated the new agreement, they would be challenging the rest of the world. As JFK observed, “even the most hostile nations can be relied upon to accept and keep those treaty obligations, and only those treaty obligations, which are in their own interest.”

The US neocons carry much blame for undermining Ukraine‘s 1991 borders. Russia did not claim Crimea until after the US-backed overthrow of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. Nor did Russia annex the Donbas after 2014, instead calling on Ukraine to honor the UN-backed Minsk II agreement, based on autonomy for the Donbas. The neocons preferred to arm Ukraine to retake the Donbas by force rather than grant the Donbas autonomy.

The long-term key to peace in Europe is collective security as called for by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). According to OSCE agreements, OSCE member states “will not strengthen their security at the expense of the security of other States.” Neocon unilateralism undermined Europe‘s collective security by pushing NATO enlargement without regard to third parties, notably Russia. Europe -- including the EU, Russia, and Ukraine -- needs more OSCE and less neocon unilateralism as key to lasting peace in Europe.

