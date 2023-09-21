양자기술이 국제정치 바꾼다 [마누엘 무니즈의 AI혁명]

구글이 개발한 양자컴퓨터 시커모어(Sycamore)의 모습 [구글 제공]

기술은 이제 소통 방식에서부터 업무 방식, 전쟁을 치르는 방식에 이르기까지 인간 삶의 모든 부분에 영향을 주고 있다. 이는 인간의 경험이 가진 편재적 특성이다. 이것은 정치 및 사회적 역학관계를 이해함에 있어서도 마찬가지다. 사실, 이제는 기술이 국제정치까지 변화시키고 있다고 볼 수 있다. 기술 혁신은 권력의 분배, 경제의 작동 양식, 나아가 인간이 가장 기본적인 권리를 행사하는 방식에도 시사하는 바가 있다. 이는 모두 상위 정치(high politics)의 영역에 속하는 문제다. 즉, 기술이 세계 질서를 형성하는 주된 요인이 된 것이다.

그러나 기술이 현대적으로 유의미하며 오늘날 사회를 변화시키고 있다는 말은 지나치게 광범위하고 뻔한 주장이다. 전략과 외교 정책을 수립하기 위해서는 이 개념에 뼈대와 살을 붙여줘야 한다. 권력(Power), 번영(Prosperity) 및 원칙(Principles), 즉 3P를 중심으로 분석의 토대를 세워볼 수 있다. 기술은 이 세 영역 모두에 영향을 미치기 때문이다.

첫 번째 P와 관련해 기술은 오늘날 국가가 권력을 형성, 유지 및 행사하는 과정에 지대한 영향을 미친다. 사이버공간이나 우주와 같은 새로운 안보 영역의 등장에서부터 첨단 공격·방어 전력의 개발에 이르기까지 기술은 권력의 본질과 위치를 바꿔 놓는다. 이것이 오늘날 많은 국가가 인공지능(AI), 양자컴퓨팅(quantum computing), 사이버 역량, 무인기(드론) 혹은 초음속 로켓공학에서 기술혁신의 선두를 차지하기 위해 경쟁하는 이유 중 하나이기도 하다. 우크라이나 전쟁만 보더라도 영토 점령이라는 지극히 전통적인 목표를 달성하기 위해 지상군을 대대적으로 투입하는 명백한 재래식 전투에서조차 신흥 기술이 핵심적인 역할을 하는 세상이 도래했음을 알 수 있다. 가령 우크라이나 육군은 대전차 드론 혹은 동맹국들이 제공해준 정보 수단을 효과적으로 활용하고 있다. 혹자는 이런 정보의 우위 그리고 이것과 실제 작전의 융합을 두고 알고리즘적 전쟁(algorithmic warfare)이라 일컫는다.

요즘 각국이 관심을 기울이는 것은 비단 독자적인 역량 개발만이 아니다. 각국은 이러한 여러 영역에서 이뤄지는 경쟁국들의 노력을 저지하는 데에도 관심을 두고 있다. 최근 조 바이든 미국 행정부가 중국에 대해 단행한 조치들을 보면 이 점이 상당히 뚜렷하게 드러난다. 최근 12개월간 미국 정부는 첨단 마이크로칩과 반도체 관련 대중 수출 통제, 그리고 미국 기업들의 반도체, 초미소 전자공학(microelectronics), 양자 정보기술 및 특정 AI 시스템 관련 국외 투자를 제한하는 검사 체계를 도입했다. 이와 더불어 다른 동맹국이 유사한 제도를 수립하고 위 두 조치에 동참하도록 유도하기 위한 각종 외교적 노력도 뒤따랐다.

앞으로는 이것이 규범이 될 것이다. 외교관들은 기술·안보 문제와 관련된 활동을 집중적으로 수행하게 될 것이다. 때에 따라 그 목적은 상대를 견제, 강압하거나 그들이 가진 특정 역량을 빼앗기 위해 연합을 형성하는 것이 될 수도 있고 혹은 사이버공간상의 활동에 대한 규제, 완전자율 살상무기(fully automated lethal weapon)의 사용 제한, 자국 경제로의 안전하고 정기적인 필수 물자 공급 보장을 위한 노력 등 거버넌스 구조를 구축하는 것이 될 수도 있다.

기술 외교의 두 번째 P는 기술 경제학이 그 핵심이다. 기술은 시장 행동, 인재의 위치, 경제활동에 대한 국가의 과세 능력 등 중요한 여러 가지 동력을 변화시킨다. 각 국가, 특히 그에 속한 외교관들은 이 부분에서 상당히 할 일이 많을 것이다. 아마도 디지털시장 전체에 걸친 공정한 경쟁의 장 조성, 기술 부문을 비롯해 모든 기업 활동을 포착할 수 있는 과세 제도의 수립, 유럽연합(EU)이 향후 예정하고 있는 바와 같이 디지털경제에서도 지역적 반독점 규제의 효과성을 지속하기 위한 규제 개편 등이 중점이 될 것이다. 경제 외교는 또한 기술 분야에서의 인재, 투자 및 기업 활동 유치에 특히 집중돼야 한다. 따라서 경제 외교는 시간이 흐를수록 더욱 더 기술 외교의 성격을 띠게 될 것이다.

중국 IT(정보기술)업체 바이두가 개발한 양자컴퓨터 ‘첸시(Qian Shi)’ [바이두 제공]

세 번째이자 마지막 P는 원칙 또는 가치에 관한 것이다. 신흥 기술은 민주주의적 가치에 부합하지 않는 방식으로 사용될 가능성이 있다. 이제 각국은 전례 없는 권력으로 감시 체계를 구축할 수 있다. 만일 이런 감시 체계가 첨단 AI 도구들과 결합한다면 그 결과는 매우 침습적일 수 있고, 이른바 기술적 리바이어던(technological leviathan), 즉 시민의 행동양식과 생각 그리고 그들이 권력자에게 위협이 될 가능성 여부까지 알고 있는 정부를 탄생시키는 계기가 될 수 있다. 신경과학이나 행동과학에서의 진보와 합쳐진다면 그 위협은 훨씬 더 심각해질 것이며, 사생활 침해와 더불어 사람들의 생각을 파악하거나 노골적으로 시민의 행동을 조작하는 일이 벌어질 수도 있다.

따라서 이러한 기술들의 사용에 관한 규제 체계의 마련은 갈수록 더 중요한 과제가 될 것이다. 유엔 교육·과학·문화기구(유네스코)는 AI의 윤리적 사용에 대한 틀을 마련함으로써 이 분야에서 앞서나가고 있다. 그러나 앞으로 이와 비슷한 더 많은 노력이 뒤따라야 한다. 외교관들은 이러한 관행에 어느 정도 참여하고 이를 주도할 준비가 돼 있어야 할 것이다. 규제 외에도 외교 및 무역 정책이 기술 오용을 확대시키지 않도록 해야 한다. 가령 전 세계인의 권리와 자유를 침해하는 데에 사용될 수 있는 기술의 수출 규제는 특히 강조할 필요가 있다.

앞서 서술한 내용들을 위해서는 기술 외교를 담당할 직원, 부서 또는 기관이 마련돼야 한다. 이 분야의 지식과 경험을 외교부 내 하나의 조직으로 결집시켜야 한다. 효과적인 기술 외교를 펴기 위해서는 신임 외교관들에 대한 교육도 필요하다. 일부 외교 아카데미는 이런 종류의 인적 자원을 육성하기 위한 전문 연수 프로그램을 개발해야 할 것이다. 또한 이 분야에서는 민간부문과의 지속적인 대화도 필수다. 이곳이 바로 혁신이 집중되는 곳이기 때문이다. 이 영역에서 효과를 얻고자 하는 정부라면 경제계와의 지속적인 교류 체계를 만들어야 할 것이다. 이와 관련한 좋은 사례가 바로 제네바과학외교예측재단(GESDA·Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator)이다. GESDA는 스위스 정부와 민간부문을 한데 모아 진정으로 효과적인 기술 외교와 예측력을 발전시켜 나가고자 하는 기관이다. 각국이 각자의 가장 전략적인 이해와 핵심 가치를 보호·발전해나갈 수 있는 역량은 실제로 그것들을 얼마나 이행할 수 있는가 하는 능력에 좌우될 것이다.

The Need for a Tech Diplomacy

Manuel Muñiz*

Technology now shapes every aspect of human life. From how we communicate, to how we work, to how we make war. It is a pervasive feature of human experience. This is also true when it comes to understanding politics and social dynamics. In fact, it is now also the case that technology is shaping international politics. Technological innovation has implications for the distribution of power, for how the economy behaves and even for how we exercise our most fundamental rights. These are all matters that belong to the realm of high politics. So, technology has become a major factor giving shape to the global order.

Saying that technology is relevant and is shaping society today is, however, too broad and evident an argument. It is necessary to bring detail and structure to this idea if it is to shape strategy and foreign policy. One could put forward a framework for analysis around 3 Ps: Power, Prosperity and Principles. Technology impacts all three.

When it comes to the first P, technology has an immense influence on how power is developed, maintained and exercised by states today. From the emergence of new security domains, such as cyber or outer space, to the development of advanced offensive and defensive capabilities, technology changes the essence and the location of power. This is one of the reasons why states today are competing to occupy the frontier of technological innovation in AI, quantum computing, cyber capabilities, drones or supersonic rocketry. A quick analysis of the war in Ukraine shows that we have entered a world where, even in an apparently conventional conflict, where the massive use of land forces has sought to obtain very traditional objectives of land occupation, emerging technologies have played a pivotal role; mostly to Ukraine‘s advantage. Ukraine’s army has been effective at using anti-tank drones, for example, or at capitalising the intelligence tools that allies have provided it with. Some have referred to this intelligence edge and its integration with operations on the ground as algorithmic warfare.

Not only are states now concerned with developing their own capabilities, but they are also interested in thwarting the efforts of competitors in these fields. Recent measures taken by the Biden Administration vis-à-vis China prove this point quite clearly. In the past twelve months the US government has imposed both export controls on advanced micro-chips and semiconductors to China, and a screening mechanism aimed at limiting US companies from investing abroad in semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence systems. Both measures were accompanied by diplomatic efforts aimed at having other allies join in by developing similar frameworks.

This will be norm moving forward. Diplomats will be engaged in intense activity regarding technological and security matters. Sometimes it will be about building coalitions to contain, coerce or deprive opponents of certain capabilities. Other times it will be about building governance mechanisms; maybe by regulating activity in cyberspace or limiting the use of fully automated lethal weapons or by attempting to guarantee a safe and regular supply of critical materials to their economies.

The second P of technology diplomacy is all about the economics of tech. Technology changes market behavour, the location of talent, the ability of states to tax economic activity and many other important dynamics. States, and in particular, their diplomats, will have a great deal of work in this space. They will perhaps be focused on building level playing fields across digital markets, or developing a taxation system that captures all corporate activity, including that in the tech sector, or revamping regional anti-trust rules so that they remain effective in the digital economy, like the EU is bound to do in the coming years. Our economic diplomacy will also need to have a very particular focus on attracting talent, investment and entrepreneurship in the technology field. So, economic diplomacy will look more and more like technology diplomacy over time.

The third and last P is that of principles, or values. Emerging technologies can be used in ways that run contrary to democratic values. States can now build surveillance mechanisms with unprecedented power. If integrated with advanced AI tools, these surveillance mechanisms con become truly invasive and the cornerstone to what some have termed a technological leviathan: a government that knows how its citizens behave, what they think and whether they might become a threat to those in power. When combined with advances in neuroscience and behavioural sciences, the threat might become even more severe, with potential breaches of privacy that would entail being able to access people‘s thoughts, or to outright manipulate citizen behaviour.

This is why it will become increasingly important to build regulatory frameworks around the use of some of these technologies. UNESCO has been a pioneer in this front through its framework on the ethical use of AI. But other such efforts will need to follow in the coming years. Our diplomats will need to be ready to participate and lead some of these exercises. Beyond the regulation we must also make sure that our foreign and trade policies do not foster the misuse of tech. Particular emphasis will need to be placed on controlling the export of technologies that can be used to harm the rights and freedoms of people around the world, for example.

What has been described above will require the establishment of offices, bureaus, or department of technology diplomacy. It will be necessary to concentrate knowledge and experience in this field in one single location within foreign ministries. Deploying an effective technology diplomacy will also call for the training of a new cohort of diplomats. Some of our diplomatic academies will need to develop special training programs to produce this kind of human capital. Additionally, this field will require a constant dialogue with the private sector. That is where innovation is concentrated and any government seeking to be effective in this space will need to build a mechanism for constant engagement with the corporate world. A good example of this is GESDA, the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Accelerator, an institution that brings together the Swiss government and the private sector to build foresight capabilities as well as a truly effective technology diplomacy. The capacity of our states to defend and advance some of their most strategic interests and core values will be dependent on their ability to do so.

*Manuel Muñiz is Provost of IE University in Madrid and Dean of IE‘s School of Politics, Economics & Global Affairs