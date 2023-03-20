‘고정 vs 변동’ 뭐가 유리할까 고민만 깊어지는 주담대 선택

영한 영영 프랑스어 독일어 스페인어

의학 염기쌍(塩基雙). base pair의 약자.

B/P

[상업] bills payable, bill of parcels

BP

Bachelor of Pharmacy[Philosophy], Black Panther 흑표범당(원), British Petroleum 영국 석유 회사, British Pharmacopoeia

Bp

Bishop

b.p.

below proof, bills payable, boiling point

뜻풀이

ㅂ

b, p

영국약전

B.P.

major oil companies

메이저, 국제 석유 자본(ExxonMobile, Chevron(미국계), BP (British Petroleum)(영국계), Royal Dutch Shell(영국·네덜란드계) 등).

BP

BP

Bod Pod

(Abbr.) BP.

오픈

bp

염기쌍 개수의 단위, 1bp는 염기쌍 하나를 의미하며 서열의 길이를 나타내는 지표로 사용됨

move ~bp higher to ~ %

~bp 올라 ~%가 되다.

예문

Well, some within the PR industry are starting to use John Brown of BP as their new benchmark.

홍보 업계는 BP의 존 브라운을 새로운 표본으로 삼기 시작했습니다.

BP Chief John Brown opened the taps Thursday morning.

지난 목요일 아침, 존 브라운 BP회장이 송유관을 개통했습니다.

Still, the public was outraged and 130 people who purchased the book filed a lawsuit against Jung and Hankyung BP.

그러나 여전히 대중은 분개하였으며, 책을 구입한 130명은 정 씨와 한경 BP에 대해 소송을 제기했다.

A common error is to show both a b.p. number and a street number, which can be confusing to the person replying.

흔히 저지르기 쉬운 실수는 우편 사서함 번호와 거리 번호를 모두 명시하는 것인데 이렇게 하면 답신하는 사람에게 혼동을 일으킨다.

For immediate consideration, please send your resume to: Plant Manager b.p. 2135 Youngstown, OH All applications will be kept strictly confidential.

즉시 고려해 볼 수 있도록 이력서를 다음 주소로 보내 주십시오: 플랜트 매니저 사서함 2135 영스타운, 오하이오 모든 지원 서류는 극비로 처리합니다.

VLIVE 자막

"Is this a B.P?"

"생파하나?"

He said BP is about 3 million.

BP가 한 300만 정도 된데요.

"Why are you eating so much? Is this a B.P?"

"뭐 이리 많이 처먹노 생파 하나?"

[The finished product] "BP BLINK 2nd Anniversary"...

[그렇게 완성된] BP BLINK 2주 년...

Use your both hands. - BP 100, 80, 70... - What was that?

두 손 써, 두 손 써. -BP 100, 80, 70... -뭐야?