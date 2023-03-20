‘고정 vs 변동’ 뭐가 유리할까 고민만 깊어지는 주담대 선택

기후위기시계
  2023.03.20
직장인 A씨는 최근 어머니가 잔액이 3억7800만원 정도 남아있는 변동형 주택담보대출을 고정형 상품으로 갈아탈 수 있도록 도왔다. 한 달에 이자와 원금을 합쳐 200만원 가까이 빠져나가고 있었지만 고정형으로 바꾸니 이자+원금이 160만원대로 줄었다. A씨는 “어머니가 금리가 올랐다는 문자를 받을 때마다 한숨을 내쉬시는 걸 보고 걱정했는데, 고정형 주담대 금리가 기대했던 것보다 훨씬 낮아 대환을 도와드리게 됐다”고 말했다.

변동형 주택담보대출 금리가 계속 내려가고 있지만, 사람들은 여전히 고정금리로 돈을 빌리고 있다. 고정금리가 변동금리보다 더 낮아서다. 단, 향후 기준금리 인하 시점이 예상보다 앞당겨질 땐 4%대 금리를 5년간 지불해야 하는 등 손해를 볼 수 있어 신중할 필요가 있다.

20일 금융권에 따르면 국내 5대 시중은행(신한·KB국민·하나·우리·농협)의 지난 17일 기준 변동형 주담대 금리 밴드는 4.22~6.798%로 지난 5일(4.45~6.90%)보다 금리 하단이 23bp(1bp=0.01%포인트), 상단이 11bp 떨어졌다.

변동형 주담대 금리가 더 내린 건 신규 취급액 기준 코픽스가 더 낮아졌기 때문이다. 은행연합회에 따르면 지난 2월 신규 취급액 기준 코픽스는 전월 대비 29bp 낮은 3.53%를 기록했다. 지난해 12월 신규 코픽스가 11개월 만에 떨어진 이후 3개월 연속 하락이다. 이에 신규 코픽스를 기준으로 삼는 변동형 주담대 금리도 내려가고 있다. 반영 속도는 은행별로 상이하다.

그럼에도 신규 차주들 중에선 변동형 주담대가 아닌 고정형(혼합형) 금리를 선택하는 이들이 압도적으로 높은 것으로 나타났다. 한 시중은행 관계자는 “고정형 주담대가 금리도 더 낮고 변동성도 낮아 아무래도 고정형을 선택하는 이들이 더 많다”고 설명했다.

실제 고정형 주담대의 경우 금리가 변동형보다 훨씬 낮다. 같은날 5대 시중은행의 고정형 주담대 금리 밴드는 4.13~6.03%로 하단이 9bp, 상단이 76bp 더 낮았다. 4%대 주담대 금리가 귀해지면서, 실수요자들이 당장 더 적은 금리로 돈을 빌릴 수 있는 대출상품을 선택하는 것이다. 하지만 섣불리 고정형 주담대로 대환을 했을 땐 나중에 손해를 볼 수 있다. 기준금리 인하 시기가 예상보다 앞당겨지면 시중금리는 내리는 데 계속 높은 금리를 지불해야 하기 때문이다.

다만, 당분간은 현행과 같은 금리가 이어질 것으로 전망된다. 박기영 금융통화위원은 최근 간담회에서 “개인적으로 아직 한 번도 피봇(통화정책 선회)을 생각해본 적 없다”며 “물가 경로가 목표수준인 2%대로 가면 좋은데 근원물가를 좀 더 볼 필요가 있다”고 선을 그었다.

