파월 “최종 금리, 이전 전망보다 높을 가능성”…이달 빅스텝 가능성도 시사

epa10507786 Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell testifies during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 07 March 2023. Large bank lobbyists have been working Capitol Hill to combat a possible hike in their capital requirements by the Federal Reserve later this year. EPA/SHAWN THEW