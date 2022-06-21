한화솔루션, 수소사업 본격 진출 세계적기업 ‘쉘’에 수소탱크 공급

ShellEng

Shell

상표 쉘

shell 미국·영국[ʃel]

(달걀견과류 등의 딱딱한) 껍데기[껍질] (→eggshell, nutshell, seashell, tortoiseshell)

고둥 껍데기[조가비] 모양의 것

포격[폭격]하다

(호두콩 등의) 껍질을 까다

she'll 미국·영국[ʃiːl] 미국식[ʃiːl]

she will의 축약형

shell game

셸 게임(콩이나 작은 공이 든 종지 하나를 포함한 종지 세 개를 엎어 놓고 여러 번 위치를 바꾸어 어느 종지 안...

(조직·정치인의) 협잡

shell suit

英 셸 슈트(헐렁한 바지와 상의 한 벌로 된 평상복. 보통 가볍고 약간 광택이 나는 밝은 색의 천으로 만듦) (→tracksuit)

오픈

atomic shell

원자 껍질

contact solvation shell

접촉 용매화 껍질

shell and tube condenser

셸 및 튜브 콘덴서

valence shell electron pair repulsion theory

원자가 껍질 전자쌍 반발 이론

to put it in a nutshell

요약하면, 간단히 말해서

예제

The house was now a shell gutted by flames.

그 집은 이제 화마에 속이 다 타 버리고 뼈대만 남아 있었다.

the armadillo’s protective shell of bony plates

아르마딜로의 뼈판으로 된 보호용 등딱지

The shell is smooth on the inside.

그 껍데기는 안쪽 면이 매끄럽다.

Can I have a word in your shell-like?

내가 (너한테) 귓속말 좀 해도 돼?

A snail’s shell is spiral in form.

달팽이 껍질은 형태가 나선 모양이다.

VLIVE 자막

Shell fish diver. - Shell fish diver?

해녀. -해녀?

Please shell it.

매니저님 까서 주세요.

Egg shell, what's egg shell in Korean?

Egg shell, 한국말로 뭐라하지?

Crab shell rice?

게딱지밥, 어에?

Do you know Moong Shell? - Mong Shell.

그 뭉쉘 있죠? 뭉쉘이. - 뭉쉘.