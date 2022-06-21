한화솔루션, 수소사업 본격 진출 세계적기업 ‘쉘’에 수소탱크 공급

한화솔루션이 글로벌 에너지 기업 쉘(Shell)의 ‘수소 충전소 네트워크 구축 사업’에 참여하며 수소 사업에 본격 진출한다. 2030년까지 수소 충전소 1000기가 설치될 예정인 미국 캘리포니아에서 쉘과 함께 친환경 사업을 확대하겠다는 계획이다.
한화솔루션의 미국 자회사인 한화시마론은 쉘에 운송용 수소탱크인 넵튠(Neptune·사진)을 공급한다고 21일 밝혔다. 넵튠은 탄소섬유 기반의 복합소재로 제작된 타입4 탱크로 2000ℓ까지 저장이 가능한 초대용량 수소탱크다. 타입4 탱크 중 세계에서 가장 높은 압력인 517바(bar)로 수소를 저장할 수 있고 탱크 변형 방지(안티 버클링) 기술이 적용됐다. 탱크 변형 방지 기술이 적용된 제품은 수소를 탱크에서 100% 추출해도 탱크가 파손되지 않는다. 일반적인 타입4 탱크는 수소를 완전히 추출할 경우 탱크가 쪼그라들 수 있어 약 10%의 수소를 남겨둬야 하기 때문에 운송 효율성이 떨어진다. 넵튠은 이미 미국 교통부와 기계기술자협회(ASME)로부터 각각 운송과 저장 관련 국제 인증을 획득해 안정성도 입증 받았다는 게 한화솔루션의 설명이다. 쉘은 한화시마론의 수소탱크를 활용, 캘리포니아주에 수소 충전소 네트워크를 구축할 예정이다. 캘리포니아주는 미국 수소 산업 중심지로 북미 지역 총 66개의 수소충전소 중 52개가 이미 설치 완료됐으며, 2030년까지 수소 충전소 수를 1000개로 늘릴 계획이다.
한화솔루션이 2020년 말 인수한 한화시마론은 현재 미국 앨라배마주 오펠리카시에 1차로 약 5100만달러(약 600억원)를 투자, 최신 설비가 적용된 고압 탱크 공장을 건설 중이다. 올해 하반기 앨라배마 공장이 완공되면 연간 약 4000개의 고압탱크를 생산할 수 있다. 한화시마론은 이미 지난해 텍사스의 에너지 회사인 선브리지와 2억6000만 달러(약 3050억원) 규모로 수소 및 압축천연가스(CNG) 운송이 가능한 튜브 트레일러 공급 계약을 체결했다. 류두형 한화솔루션 첨단소재 부문 대표는 “독일 등 유럽에서도 신규 고객 확보를 위해 수소탱크 영업을 강화 중”이라며 “지속적인 투자로 2030년까지 수소탱크 분야에서 글로벌 1위 기업이 되겠다”고 밝혔다.
주소현 기자
Shell Eng
Shell
상표 쉘
shell 미국·영국[ʃel]
(달걀견과류 등의 딱딱한) 껍데기[껍질] (→eggshell, nutshell, seashell, tortoiseshell)
고둥 껍데기[조가비] 모양의 것
포격[폭격]하다
(호두콩 등의) 껍질을 까다
she'll 미국·영국[ʃiːl] 미국식[ʃiːl]
she will의 축약형
shell game
셸 게임(콩이나 작은 공이 든 종지 하나를 포함한 종지 세 개를 엎어 놓고 여러 번 위치를 바꾸어 어느 종지 안...
(조직·정치인의) 협잡
shell suit
英 셸 슈트(헐렁한 바지와 상의 한 벌로 된 평상복. 보통 가볍고 약간 광택이 나는 밝은 색의 천으로 만듦) (→tracksuit)
오픈
atomic shell
원자 껍질
contact solvation shell
접촉 용매화 껍질
shell and tube condenser
셸 및 튜브 콘덴서
valence shell electron pair repulsion theory
원자가 껍질 전자쌍 반발 이론
to put it in a nutshell
요약하면, 간단히 말해서
예제
The house was now a shell gutted by flames.
그 집은 이제 화마에 속이 다 타 버리고 뼈대만 남아 있었다.
the armadillo’s protective shell of bony plates
아르마딜로의 뼈판으로 된 보호용 등딱지
The shell is smooth on the inside.
그 껍데기는 안쪽 면이 매끄럽다.
Can I have a word in your shell-like?
내가 (너한테) 귓속말 좀 해도 돼?
A snail’s shell is spiral in form.
달팽이 껍질은 형태가 나선 모양이다.
VLIVE 자막
Shell fish diver. - Shell fish diver?
해녀. -해녀?
Please shell it.
매니저님 까서 주세요.
Egg shell, what's egg shell in Korean?
Egg shell, 한국말로 뭐라하지?
Crab shell rice?
게딱지밥, 어에?
Do you know Moong Shell? - Mong Shell.
그 뭉쉘 있죠? 뭉쉘이. - 뭉쉘.
