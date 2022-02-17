기후위기시계
  • 국가공인교재 납품한다며…58억 사기친 출판사대표 징역 7년
  • 2022.02.17 11:42
초등학교·어린이집 납품하는 자산가 행세
피해자들에게 58억원 투자금 받아
法, 출판사대표에게 1심 징역 7역 선고
“범행 부인 및 피해변제 못한 점 불리한 정상”
서울동부지방법원. 김희량 기자

[헤럴드경제=김희량 기자] 어린이집과 초등학교 등에 국가 공인 한자검정시험 교재를 납품한다면서 투자금을 받는 등 50억원대 사기를 벌인 혐의로 기소된 출판사 대표에게 1심에서 중형이 선고됐다.

17일 법조계에 따르면 서울동부지법 형사합의12부(부장 박상구)는 지난 15일 특정경제범죄 가중처벌 등에 관한 법률상 사기·근로기준법 위반 등 혐의로 재판에 넘겨진 50대 장모씨에게 징역 7년을 선고했다.

장씨는 2018년 12월부터 2020년 초까지 “국가 공인 한자검정시험 교재를 어린이집과 초등학교 등에 납품한다”며 책 판매 대금으로 원금과 수익금을 주겠다고 투자자들을 속인 뒤 약 58억원을 받은 혐의를 받는다.

2018년 말부터 운영에 어려움을 겪은 장씨 회사는 신규 투자금으로 이전 투자금을 변제하는 일명 ‘돌려막기'’를 했던 것으로 파악됐다.

재판부에 따르면 A씨는 2019년 6월 인터넷 사이트에 게시된 투자 글을 보고 연락한 피해자 A씨에게 “과점주주제한으로 부득이 투자자를 모집하게 됐다”며 “투자시 매월 투자금의 15%를 지급하고 4개월 후에 원금도 돌려주겠다”고 거짓말했다.

이후에도 장씨는 피해자들에게 다른 투자자들을 소개해 줄 것을 부탁하며 비슷한 방법으로 투자금을 끌어들이는 행위를 지속했다.

장씨는 법정에서 투자금을 회사 운영자금으로 사용했고, 변제할 능력이 있었다고 주장했으나 재판부는 이를 받아들이지 않았다.

재판부는 “장씨와 회사 계좌는 2019년 1월부터 2020년 2월까지 피해자들로부터 돈이 입금된 직후 시점을 제외하면 대부분 1억원 전후의 마이너스 상태를 유지했다”며 “회사 매출은 2019년 4분기에 급격히 감소해 직원들에게 월급과 퇴직금을 지급하지 못하는 상황에 이르렀다”고 밝혔다.

장씨가 부인한 유사수신행위법 위반 혐의에 대해서도 재판부는 유죄로 인정했다.

재판부는 “장씨가 웹사이트에 투자 광고를 최소 2회 게시한 바 있고, 직접 알고 지내는 지인들은 물론 지인을 통해서 소개받은 사람으로부터 자금을 조달했다”며 50억원이 넘는 투자금을 불특정 다수로부터 인가받지 않은 형태로 투자받은 혐의가 있다고 판단했다.

재판부는 장씨가 직접 작성한 발주처 목록에 대해서는 객관적 증빙자료라고 보긴 어렵고 발주나 납품 사실을 증명할 수 있는 공급계약서, 발주서 등 자료가 제출되지 않았다고 밝혔다.

재판부에 따르면 장모씨는 사기죄로 4회 실형을 선고받고 복역한 바 있고 2008년에도 한자교재 납품업체를 운영하며 유사한 사기 범행으로 징역 3년을 선고 받은 전력이 있다.

재판부는 “장씨는 자산가 행세를 하며 범행을 했지만 모두 부인하고, 피해자들이 회사 사정을 알고 먼저 돈을 빌려주겠다 했다는 등 납득하기 어려운 주장을 했다”며 “피해액 중 14억을 변제하지 못했고 2021년 1월 보석결정으로 석방된 후에도 추가 변제를 하지 않은 점” 등을 불리한 정상이라고 밝혔다.

hope@heraldcorp.com

