국가공인교재 납품한다며…58억 사기친 출판사대표 징역 7년

A 미국·영국[eɪ]

에이(영어 알파벳의 첫째 글자)

음악 ‘가’ 음(다장조의 제6음)

(영국의) A 도로, 국도

(숫자와 함께 종이 크기를 나타내는) A, 에이

A

ampere, amphetamine, [물리] angstrom, answer, [화학] argon

A

[영] (영화가) 14세 미만은 부모의 지도가 필요함 ((지금의 PG에 해당, → film rating)), (브레이지어 컵·구두 폭...

LSD ((acid의 생략에서))

A

(차례·연속된 것의) 최초[최상]의 것; 제1급, A급; 최고 간부.

(학업 성적의) A, 수(*alpha라고도 한다).

(학년이 2학기제인 학교에서) 제1학기.

A

美俗 암페타민(amphetamine), LSD(acid)

A/S 센터

A/S center는 콩글리시. 바른 영어 표현은 repair shop, the shop.

a

(라틴 접미사) 단수형 접미어 (a)

a

[접두사] ~으로(to/toward), 떨어져(away from)

a

[접두사] 부정(no), 없음(not/non/without)

N A

이용할 수 없는 Not Available

예제

A mule is a cross between a horse and a donkey.

노새는 말과 당나귀의 잡종이다.

What a nice dog—is it a he or a she?

정말 좋은 개군요. 암놈이에요 수놈이에요?

I have a tame doctor who’ll always give me a sick note when I want a day off.

내게는 내가 하루 쉬고 싶으면 언제든지 진단서를 끊어줄 말 잘 듣는 의사가 있다.

A mule is a hybrid of a male donkey and a female horse.

노새는 수당나귀와 암말의 잡종이다.

a blockage in an artery / a pipe / a drain

동맥 장애/파이프를 막는 것/배수로를 막고 있는 것

