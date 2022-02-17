국가공인교재 납품한다며…58억 사기친 출판사대표 징역 7년

[영] (영화가) 14세 미만은 부모의 지도가 필요함 ((지금의 PG에 해당, → film rating)), (브레이지어 컵·구두 폭...
LSD ((acid의 생략에서))
A
(차례·연속된 것의) 최초[최상]의 것; 제1급, A급; 최고 간부.
(학업 성적의) A, 수(*alpha라고도 한다).
(학년이 2학기제인 학교에서) 제1학기.
A
美俗 암페타민(amphetamine), LSD(acid)
오픈
A/S 센터
A/S center는 콩글리시. 바른 영어 표현은 repair shop, the shop.
a
(라틴 접미사) 단수형 접미어 (a)
a
[접두사] ~으로(to/toward), 떨어져(away from)
a
[접두사] 부정(no), 없음(not/non/without)
N A
이용할 수 없는 Not Available
예제
A mule is a cross between a horse and a donkey.
노새는 말과 당나귀의 잡종이다.
What a nice dog—is it a he or a she?
정말 좋은 개군요. 암놈이에요 수놈이에요?
I have a tame doctor who’ll always give me a sick note when I want a day off.
내게는 내가 하루 쉬고 싶으면 언제든지 진단서를 끊어줄 말 잘 듣는 의사가 있다.
A mule is a hybrid of a male donkey and a female horse.
노새는 수당나귀와 암말의 잡종이다.
a blockage in an artery / a pipe / a drain
동맥 장애/파이프를 막는 것/배수로를 막고 있는 것
VLIVE 자막
Su A! Su A!
수아! 수아!
A. - A. - I!
아! - 아 - 이!
"A". - "A"...
'아' - '아'...
A. - A. - A.
에이~ - 에이~ - 에이~
A cat? A cat?
고양이? 고양이?
