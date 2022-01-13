기후위기시계
  • 제주 뺀 전국 영하권 출근길…곳곳엔 눈·비
  • 2022.01.13 08:31
서울 오전 8시 현재 영하 7.2도…전날보다 4도↑
충남 서해안·전라 서해안·제주 산지엔 대설특보
전국 영하권 날씨 속 곳곳 눈·비
내륙 곳곳에 한파특보가 발효되는 등 강추위가 지속되는 가운데 지난 12일 서울 영등포구 여의도 선착장 인근 한강 일부가 얼어있다. [연합]

[헤럴드경제=김희량 기자] 목요일인 13일은 전국이 대체로 흐리다가 낮부터 맑아질 전망이다. 일부 내륙 지역은 한파특보가 발효됐다. 전국 대부분 지역 아침 기온은 영하권을 맴돌겠다. 다음날인 14일 오후부터는 기온이 오르며 추위가 점차 누그러지겠다.

이날 오전 8시 현재 서울의 기온은 영하 7.2도로, 전날 같은 시각(영하 11.2도)보다는 4도가량 높다.

그 밖의 지역을 보면 ▷인천 영하 6.4도 ▷수원 영하 5.9도 ▷파주 영하 13.9도 ▷춘천 영하 13.9도 ▷강릉 영하 4.9도 ▷철원 영하 11.2도 ▷대관령 영하 13.4도 ▷청주 영하 5.9도 ▷제천 영하 11.5도 ▷대전 영하 6.3도 ▷전주 영하 5.9도 ▷장수 영하 9.3도 ▷광주 영하 3.2도 ▷대구 영하 4.4도 ▷의성 영하 12.9도 ▷부산 영하 영하 3.5도 ▷ 울산 영하 4도 ▷제주 5.9도 등이었다. 제주도를 제외한 전국의 출근길 기온이 영하였다.

이날 아침 최저기온은 영하 13도~영하 1도, 낮 최고기온은 영하 6도~영상 4도로 예보됐다. 서울의 최고기온은 전날(영하 3.4도)에 비해 다소 낮은 영하 4도로 예측됐다.

기상청은 이날 오전 7시 10분께 일부 충남 서해안과 전라 서해안, 제주도 산지에 대설특보를 발효했다. 오전 7시께 제주 사제비엔 64.9㎝, 한라생태숲에는 12.4㎝의 눈이 쌓였다. 기상청은 “내린 눈이 얼어 도로가 미끄러운 곳 많겠으니, 교통안전에 각별히 유의해 달라”고 밝혔다.

전국 곳곳에 눈·비 소식이 있다. 전북 남서부·전남권 서부·제주도 산지·울릉도·독도에는 3∼8㎝의 눈과 5㎜ 안팎의 비가 내리겠다. 제주도 산지와 울릉도·독도에는 많게는 10㎝ 이상의 눈이 올 예정이다. 충남 서해안·전북 북서부·제주도(산지 제외)에는 1∼5㎝의 눈과 5㎜ 미만의 비가 내릴 예정이다. 경기 남서부·충남권 내륙·충북 남부·전라 동부·경상 서부 내륙에도 1㎝ 안팎의 눈과 1㎜ 안팎의 비가 내리겠다. 미세먼지 농도는 전 권역이 ‘좋음’~‘보통’ 수준으로 예상된다.

전 해상에는 바람이 매우 강하게 불고 높은 물결도 예상된다. 항해 조업 선박은 유의해야 한다. 바다 물결은 동해·서해 앞바다에서 1.0~3.5m, 남해 앞바다에서 0.5~3.0m로 일겠다. 안쪽 먼바다(해안선에서 약 200㎞ 내 먼바다)의 파고는 동해 1.5~5.0m, 서해 1.5~4.0m, 남해 1.0~4.0m로 예상된다.

hope@heraldcorp.com

