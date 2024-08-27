Achieving Peace in the New Multipolar Age [Jeffrey D. Sachs - HIC]

With the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991, the US assumed that it would dominate the world as the unrivaled hegemon. Yet the US “unipolar” moment proved to be short-lived. US geopolitical dominance ended with the rise of China, the recovery of Russia from the period of Soviet collapse, and the rapid development of India. We have arrived to a new multipolar age.

The US still fights to remain world hegemon, but this is delusional and doomed to fail. The US is in no position to lead the world, even if the rest of the world were to want it, which is not the case. The US share of world output (at international prices) is 16% and declining, down from around 27% in 1950, and 21% in 1980. China‘s share is 19%. China’s manufacturing output is roughly twice that of the US, and China rivals the US in cutting-edge technologies.

The US is also militarily overextended, with some 750 overseas military bases in 80 countries. The US is engaged in protracted wars in Yemen, Israel-Palestine, Ukraine, Syria, Libya, and elsewhere. The US wars and quest for hegemony are financed through debt, including debt owed to rival powers such as China.

Moreover, America‘s budget politics is paralyzed. The rich, who fund the political campaigns, want lower taxes, while the poor want more social outlays. The result is a standoff, with chronic budget deficits (now above 5% of GDP). The public debt has swelled from around 35% of GDP in 2000 to 100% of GDP today.

The US sustains technological dynamism in areas such as artificial intelligence and microchip design, yet US breakthroughs are quickly matched in China through the spread of knowhow and advances pioneered by China. Most of the world‘s green and digital hardware -- including advanced solar modules, wind turbines, nuclear power plants, batteries, chips, electric vehicles, 5G systems, and long-distance power transmission ― is manufactured in Asia, with a large share in China or Chinese-dominated supply chains.

In view of its budget deficits, the US shirks the financial burdens of global leadership. The US demands that NATO allies pay their own way for military defense, while the US is increasingly stingy in its contributions to UN system for climate and development finance.

총신이 매듭지어져 있는 이 조각상의 이름은 ‘비폭력(Non-Violence)’으로 평화를 염원하는 상징으로 통한다. 미국 뉴욕의 유엔본부를 방문하면 가장 먼저 보게 되는 것이다. [유엔 홈페이지 제공] The sculpture “Non-Violence” by Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd is shown outside U.N. headquarters in New York City. [Source:Wikipedia]

In short, while US deludes itself that it remains the world‘s hegemon, we are already in a multipolar world. This raises the question of what the new multipolarity should mean. There are three possibilities.

The first, our current trajectory, is a continued struggle for dominance among the major powers, pitting the US against China, Russia, and others. The leading US foreign policy scholar, Professor John Mearsheimer, has put forward the theory of “offensive realism,” according to which the great powers inevitably struggle for dominance, yet the consequences can be tragic, in the form of devastating wars. Surely our task is to avoid such tragic outcomes, not accept them as a matter of fate.

The second possibility is a precarious peace through a balance of power among the great powers, sometimes called “defensive realism.” Since the US cannot defeat China or Russia, and vice versa, the great powers should keep the peace by avoiding direct conflicts amongst themselves. The US should not try to push NATO into Ukraine, against Russia‘s strenuous objections, nor should the US arm Taiwan over China’s vociferous opposition.

In short, the great powers should act with prudence, avoiding each other‘s red lines. This is surely good advice, but not enough. Balances of power turn into imbalances, threatening the peace. The Concert of Europe, the balance of power among the major European powers in the 19th century, eventually succumbed to shifts in the power balance at the end of the 19th century, which led onward to World War I.

The third possibility, scorned in the past 30 years by US leaders, but our greatest hope, is true peace among the major powers. This peace would be based on the shared recognition that there can be no hegemon and that the common good requires active cooperation among the major powers. There are several bases of this approach, including idealism (a world based on ethics), and institutionalism (a world based on international law and multilateral institutions).

Sustained peace is possible. We can learn much from the long peace that prevailed in East Asia before the arrival of Western powers in the 19th century. In her book Chinese Cosmopolitanism, philosopher Shuchen Xiang cites historian David Kang, who noted that “from the founding of the Ming dynasty to the opium wars ― that is, from 1368 to 1841 ― there were only two wars between China, Korea, Vietnam, and Japan. These were the China‘s invasion of Vietnam (1407-1428) and Japan’s invasion of Korea (1592-1598).” East Asia‘s long peace was shattered by Britain’s attack on China in the First Opium War, 1839-1842, and the East-West (and later Sino-Japanese) conflicts that followed.

Prof. Xiang attributes the half-millennium of East Asian peace to Confucian norms of harmony that underpinned East Asian statecraft, in contrast to the struggle for hegemony that characterized Europe‘s statecraft. Dr. Jean Dong, an expert in China’s foreign policymaking, makes similar points about the differences between Chinese and European statecraft in her book Chinese Statecraft in a Changing World: Demystifying Enduring Traditions and Dynamic Constraints.

I have recently proposed 10 Principles for Perpetual Peace in the 21st Century, building on China‘s five principles for peaceful co-existence, plus five practical further steps, hence, a mixture of Confucian ethics and institutionalism. My idea is to harness the ethics of cooperation and the practical benefits of international law and the UN Charter.

As the world assembles in September at the UN Summit of the Future, the key message is this. We don‘t want or need a hegemon. We don’t need a balance of power, which can too easily become an imbalance of force. We need a lasting peace built on ethics, common interests, and international law and institutions.

새로운 다극화 시대에 평화 달성하기

1991년 소비에트 연방이 해체되면서, 많은 사람들은 미국이 무적의 패권국으로서 세계를 지배할 것이라고 예상했다. 그러나 미국의 ‘단극적’ 순간은 오래가지 않았다. 중국의 부상, 소련 붕괴 후 러시아의 회복, 인도의 급속한 발전으로 인해 미국의 지정학적 지배는 막을 내렸다. 우리는 이제 새로운 다극 시대에 접어들었다.

미국은 여전히 세계 패권국으로 남기 위해 고군분투하고 있지만, 이는 망상에 불과하며 결국 실패할 수 밖에 없다. 설령 세계가 이를 원한다고 해도, 미국은 더 이상 세계를 이끌 위치에 있지 않았다. 더욱이, 세계는 더 이상 미국의 주도를 원하지 않는다. 미국의 세계 산출량 비중(국제 가격 기준)은 16%로 감소했으며, 이는 1950년 약 27%, 1980년 21%에서 크게 줄어든 수치다. 반면, 중국의 비중은 19%로 증가했다. 중국의 제조업 생산량은 미국의 약 두 배에 달하며, 첨단 기술 분야에서도 중국은 미국과 어깨를 나란히 하고 있다.

미국은 또한 군사적으로 과도하게 확장돼 있으며, 80개국에 약 750개의 해외 군사 기지를 두고 있다. 예멘, 이스라엘-팔레스타인, 우크라이나, 시리아, 리비아 등 여러 곳에서 장기적인 전쟁에 참여하고 있으며, 이러한 전쟁과 패권 추구에 필요한 자금을 중국과 같은 경쟁국에 진 부채로 충당하고 있다.

게다가, 미국의 예산 정치도 마비 상태에 빠져 있다. 정치 캠페인에 자금을 지원하는 부유층은 더 낮은 세금을 요구하고, 가난한 사람들은 더 많은 사회 지출을 원하고 있다. 그 결과, 현재 국내총생산(GDP)의 5%를 초과하는 만성적인 재정 적자와 함께 교착 상태가 발생하고 있다. 공공 부채는 2000년 GDP의 약 35%에서 현재는 GDP의 100%로 증가했다.

미국은 여전히 인공지능과 마이크로칩 설계와 같은 분야에서 기술적 역동성을 유지하고 있지만, 중국의 빠른 지식 확산과 주도적인 발전으로 인해 점차 따라잡히고 있다. 고급 태양광 모듈, 풍력 터빈, 원자력 발전소, 배터리, 칩, 전기차, 5세대(G) 시스템, 장거리 전력 전송 장비 등 세계 대부분의 녹색 및 디지털 하드웨어는 아시아에서 제조되고 있으며, 그 중 상당 부분이 중국 또는 중국이 주도하는 공급망에서 생산되고 있다.

미국은 예산 적자를 이유로 글로벌 리더십에 따른 재정적 부담을 회피하고 있다. 북서대양조약기구(나토·NATO) 동맹국들에는 군사 방위 비용을 스스로 부담할 것을 요구하는 한편, 기후 및 개발 재원을 위한 유엔 시스템에 대한 기여는 점점 더 인색해지고 있다.

요약하자면, 미국은 여전히 자신이 세계의 패권국이라고 믿고 있지만, 우리는 이미 다극화된 세계에 살고 있다. 이는 새로운 다극화가 어떤 의미를 지녀야 하는지에 대한 질문을 제기한다. 세 가지 가능성이 있다.

첫 번째 가능성은 현재 우리가 직면한 상황으로, 주요 강대국들 간의 지속적인 패권 다툼을 의미한다. 이는 미국을 중국, 러시아 등과 대립하게 만든다. 미국의 저명한 외교 정책 학자인 존 미어샤이머 교수는 ‘공격적 현실주의’ 이론을 제시했는데, 이 이론에 따르면 강대국들은 필연적으로 지배권을 두고 충돌하게 되며, 그 결과는 파괴적인 전쟁과 같은 비극으로 이어질 수 있다. 우리의 과제는 이러한 비극적 결과를 운명으로 받아들이는 것이 아니라, 이를 피하는 데 있다.

두 번째 가능성은 강대국들 간의 세력 균형을 통해 불안정한 평화를 유지하는 것으로, 이는 때로 ‘방어적 현실주의’라고도 불린다. 이 접근법에 따르면, 미국이 중국이나 러시아를 압도할 수 없고, 마찬가지로 중국이나 러시아도 미국을 압도할 수 없기 때문에, 강대국들은 직접적인 충돌을 피함으로써 평화를 유지해야 한다는 것이다. 따라서 미국은 러시아의 강한 반대에도 불구하고 우크라이나에 나토군을 파병하려 해서는 안 되며, 중국의 강력한 반대에도 대만을 무장시키려 해서도 안 된다.

요컨대, 강대국들은 서로의 레드라인을 넘지 않도록 신중하게 행동해야 한다. 이는 분명히 유익한 조언이지만 충분하지는 않다. 힘의 균형은 결국 불균형으로 바뀌어 평화를 위협할 수 있다. 19세기 유럽 주요 강대국들 간의 세력 균형을 유지했던 유럽 협조 체제는 19세기 말 세력 균형의 변화로 무너졌고, 이는 제1차 세계 대전으로 이어졌다.

세 번째 가능성은 강대국들 간의 진정한 평화로, 지난 30년 동안 미국 지도자들에 의해 경시됐지만, 우리에게 가장 큰 희망을 안겨준다. 이 평화는 패권국이 존재할 수 없다는 공통된 인식과 공동의 선을 위해 강대국들이 적극적으로 협력해야 한다는 이해를 바탕으로 한다. 이 접근 방식에는 이상주의(윤리에 기반한 세계)와 제도주의(국제법과 다자간 제도에 기반한 세계)와 같은 여러 기반이 포함된다.

지속적인 평화는 가능하다. 19세기 서양 열강이 도래하기 전, 동아시아에서 오랫동안 유지됐던 평화로부터 우리는 많은 것을 배울 수 있다. 철학자인 서신 시앙(向 臣)은 자신의 저서 ‘중국의 세계주의(Chinese Cosmopolitanism)’에서 역사학자 데이비드 강을 인용하며, “명나라 건국부터 아편 전쟁까지, 즉 1368년부터 1841년까지, 중국, 한국, 베트남, 일본 간에는 단 두 차례의 전쟁만 있었다. 이는 중국의 베트남 침략(1407-1428)과 일본의 한국 침략(1592-1598)이었다”고 설명한다. 그러나 동아시아에서 오랫동안 유지되었던 평화는 1839~1842년 제1차 아편 전쟁에서 영국의 중국 공격과 이후 동서 간의 갈등, 후에 중일 간의 갈등으로 산산조각이 났다.

시앙 교수는 동아시아가 반세기 동안 평화를 유지할 수 있었던 이유로 유교적 조화의 원칙이 동아시아 외교의 근간을 이뤘기 때문이라고 설명한다. 이는 패권을 위한 투쟁이 중심이 됐던 유럽의 외교 방식과는 대조적이다. 중국 외교 정책 전문가인 진 동 박사도 자신의 저서 ‘변화하는 세계 속 중국의 국정 운영: 지속되는 전통과 역동적인 제약의 해석(Chinese Statecraft in a Changing World: Demystifying Enduring Traditions and Dynamic Constraints)’에서 중국과 유럽의 외교 방식의 차이에 대해 유사한 견해를 제시한다.

필자는 최근 중국의 평화 공존 5원칙에 유교 윤리와 제도주의를 결합한 5가지 실천적 조치를 더해, 21세기 항구적 평화를 위한 10가지 원칙을 제안한 바 있다. 필자의 생각은 협력의 윤리와 국제법, 그리고 유엔 헌장의 실질적인 이점을 활용하는 데 있다.

세계가 9월 유엔 미래 정상 회담에 모일 때, 핵심 메시지는 다음과 같다. 우리는 패권국을 원하지도 필요로 하지도 않는다. 힘의 불균형으로 인해 쉽게 깨질 수 있는 세력 균형도 필요하지 않다. 우리가 필요로 하는 것은 윤리, 공동 이익, 국제법 및 제도에 기반한 지속 가능한 평화다.

hongi@heraldcorp.com