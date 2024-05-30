[Jeffrey Sachs’ The New World Economy] The Summit of the Future [Jeffrey D. Sachs - HIC]

Geopolitics are at a crossroads. Will the world unite to meet common challenges; will it divide along rival blocs led by the US and China; or will it spiral into a disastrous world war? All three outcomes are possible, yet only the first path ― global unity ― will truly serve human needs. The UN member states will meet at the UN on September 22-23 at the Summit of the Future. This is a vital moment for the world‘s nations to recommit to global unity under the UN Charter.

The United States led by President Franklin D. Roosevelt led to the creation of the UN at the end of World War II. The main purpose, as expressed in the UN Charter, is to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.” The UN aims to implement a system of collective security under international law. The UN Security Council was created as the place where global peace would be protected and preserved.

Of course, soon after the creation of the UN, the world quickly fell into a Cold War between the two nuclear superpowers, the US and Soviet Union. Many regional wars were, of course, proxy wars between the two superpowers. Yet the UN helped to prevent a return to global war, and it provided an essential framework for limiting the nuclear arms race and avoiding an accidental or deliberate spiral into nuclear Armageddon. UN diplomacy played a vital role, for example, in peacefully resolving the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962.

제2차 세계대전을 일으킨 독일, 이탈리아, 일본 등 추축국(Axis Powers)에 맞서는 26개 연합국 대표들이 미국 워싱턴 D.C.에 모여 ‘유엔 선언문’에 서명하고 있다. 이 문서에는 당시 미 대통령 프랭클린 D. 루즈벨트(좌석 왼쪽 두 번째)가 제안한 유엔이라는 용어가 처음 공식 사용됐다. [유엔 제공] Representatives of 26 allied countries against Axis Powers, including Germany, Italy, and Japan, who started World War II, gather in Washington, D.C., USA, to sign the ''United Nations Declaration''. The term United Nations was first officially used in this document, proposed by then-U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt (second left of the seat). [The United Nations]

The world might have moved to global unity after the end of the Cold War in 1991, but the United States choose an erroneous strategy. Instead of embracing international law and the UN Charter, the US did almost the opposite. It decided that as the “world‘s sole superpower” the US would now lead the world outside of international law.

This choice, which has proved to be disastrous, was put explicitly by the so-called neoconservatives, a group of US policy makers and public intellectuals, who championed US hegemony (sometimes called “full-spectrum dominance”) in contrast to UN-based international law. The neoconservatives promoted the Project for a New American Century (PNAC). The project‘s key document Rebuilding America’s Defenses(September 2000) became a kind of roadmap for US policy since 2000.

The roadmap envisions that the US will be the world‘s policeman, and its sole policeman. The roadmap calls this America’s “constabulary” duties, and envisions local wars led by the US. It explicitly rejects the role of the United Nations, declaring that: these constabulary missions are far more complex and likely to generate violence than traditional “peacekeeping” missions. For one, they demand American political leadership rather than that of the United Nations, Nor can the United States assume a UN-like stance of neutrality; the preponderance of American power is so great and its global interests so wide that it cannot pretend to be indifferent to the political outcome in the Balkans, the Persian Gulf or even when it deploys forces in Africa.

The US has followed this roadmap until now through several disastrous wars and the long-term presence of US troops, including Kosovo (1999-present), Afghanistan (2001-2021), Iraq (2003-present), Syria (2011-present), and Libya (2011-present).

예술가 에두아르도 코브라와 그의 팀이 제77차 유엔총회(2022년 9월 13일~2023년 9월 5일)를 앞두고 유엔본부 밖에서 지속가능성과 환경보존을 형상화한 벽화의 마무리 작업을 하고 있다. [유엔 제공] Artist Eduardo Cobra and his team finish the mural depicting sustainability and environmental conservation outside the UN headquarters ahead of the 77th UN General Assembly (September 13, 2022 to September 5, 2023). [Courtesy of the U.N.]

The US hegemonic strategy also gave rise to the war in Ukraine, which arose out of the US desire, expressed in the 1990s and implemented from 2008 onward, to bring Ukraine into NATO. When Ukraine‘s president Viktor Yanukovych opted for neutrality rather than NATO membership, the US conspired to help overthrow him in February 2014. Since then, a proxy war between Russia and NATO has ensued, with Ukraine being the battleground and the ultimate victim of that proxy war.

US foreign policy runs directly counter to the UN multilateralism. The US Government frequently chooses not to abide by international law. It often vetoes measures adopted by the other members of the UN Security Council, and very often votes against large majorities in the UN General Assembly, and then ignores those votes when it is on the losing side. The US actually scores lowest in the world on a new index of UN-based multilateralism. The so-called “rules-based order” favored by the US means the rules that the US wants, not the rules agreed by the UN member states.

The problem with the US approach is that it is based on a dangerous fallacy: that a country with 4.1% of the world population can set the rules for the other 95.9% of the world population! After 1991, the neocons believed that the US had the power to impose its will whether the rest wanted it or not. They also seemed to believe that the rest of world craved US leadership. In fact, most of the world favors a very different idea: non-interference in their internal affairs. They don‘t want the US meddling, going to war, or try to overthrow their governments!

These are the core issues that the 193 UN member states will consider at the Summit of the Future. This could be a moment of breakthrough to peace for the world ― if the US recognizes that it adopted a deeply flawed foreign policy back in the 1990s. The world yearns for a multilateralism in which the major powers, especially the US, China, and Russia restore diplomacy and peaceful cooperation amongst themselves and with the rest of the world. The world yearns for peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution. The world yearns for multilateralism based not on hegemony but on international law and collective security. In such a world, overseas military bases and alliances such as NATO would play a far smaller role while UN peacekeepers would play a far larger role. In fact, overseas military bases should be phased out entirely as true multilateralism takes hold.

The coming 25 years can be a period of peace, rapid technological advancement, environmental sustainability, and the end of poverty ― if we abide by the UN Charter and invest our resources into peace and sustainable development rather than into war.

세계가 지정학적 기로에 서있다. 공동의 도전에 맞서 연대할 것인가, 미국과 중국의 라이벌 관계에 따라 분열될 것인가, 아니면 재앙적인 세계 대전으로 휩쓸려 갈 것인가? 세 가지 모두 발생 가능한 결과이지만 첫 번째 선택지인 ‘세계적 연대’만이 진정으로 인류에게 도움이 될 것이다. 9월 22~23일 유엔 회원국들이 유엔 미래정상회의에서 만난다. 전세계 국가들이 유엔 헌장에 따라 세계적 연대를 다시 다짐해야 하는 중요한 순간이다.

제2차 세계대전이 끝난 뒤 프랭클린 D. 루즈벨트 대통령이 이끌던 미국은 유엔 창설을 주도했다. 유엔 창설의 주요 목적은 유엔 헌장에 명시된 대로 “다음 세대를 전쟁의 재앙으로부터 구하기 위해서”였다. 유엔은 국제법에 기반한 집단안보체제 구현을 목표로 하고, 유엔 안전보장이사회(안보리)는 세계 평화를 수호하고 보존하는 기구로서 창설됐다.

물론 유엔 창설 직후, 세계는 당시 두 핵 초강대국이었던 미국과 소련 사이의 냉전으로 급속히 빠져들었다. 많은 국지전들이 두 초강대국 간의 대리전으로서 발발했다. 그러나 유엔은 세계 대전의 재발을 방지하는 데 도움이 됐고, 핵 군비 경쟁을 제한하고 우발적 또는 고의적인 핵 아마겟돈 (Armageddon)사태를 방지하는 데 필수적인 프레임워크를 제공했다. 한 가지 예로, 유엔 외교는 1962년 10월 쿠바 미사일 위기를 평화적으로 해결하는 데 중요한 역할을 했다.

1991년 냉전이 종식된 후 세계는 세계적 연대의 길을 걸었을 수 있다. 그러나 미국은 잘못된 전략을 선택했다. 미국은 국제법과 유엔 헌장을 수용하는 대신 거의 정반대의 선택을 했다. 미국은 ‘세계 유일의 초강대국’으로서 국제법 밖에서 세계를 주도하기로 결정했다.

재앙적인 선택으로 판명된 이 결정은 소위 네오콘(신보수주의자), 유엔 기반의 국제법이 아닌 미국의 패권 혹은 ‘전방위 지배(full-spectrum dominance)’를 옹호하는 미국의 정책 입안자와 공적 지식인들에 의해 명시적으로 제시됐다. 네오콘들은 아메리카 신세기 프로젝트(PNAC: Project for the New American century)를 추진했고, 이 프로젝트의 핵심 문서인 ‘미국 국방력의 재건(Rebuilding America’s Defenses, 2000년 9월)‘은 2000년 이래로 미국 정책을 위한 일종의 로드맵이 됐다.

미국이 세계의 경찰이자 유일한 경찰이 될 것으로 구상하는 이 로드맵은 이를 미국의 ‘경찰’ 임무라고 부르며 미국에 의해 주도하는 국지전을 예상한다. 또한, 다음과 같이 선언하며 유엔의 역할을 명백히 거부하고 있다.

이러한 경찰 임무는 전통적인 ‘평화 유지’ 임무보다 훨씬 더 복잡하고 폭력을 야기할 가능성이 높다. 우선 한 가지 이유로, 이런 임무는 유엔이 아닌 미국의 정치적 리더십을 요구하고 미국은 유엔처럼 중립적 입장을 취할 수도 없다. 미국의 힘은 너무 위대하고 미국의 글로벌 이해관계는 너무 방대하기 때문에 미국은 발칸반도와 페르시아만의 정치적 결과 또는 심지어 아프리카에 군대를 배치할 때에도 무관심한 척할 수 없다.

미국은 지금까지 코소보(1999~현재), 아프가니스탄(2001~2021), 이라크(2003~현재), 시리아(2011~현재), 리비아(2011~현재) 등의 국가에서 여러 차례 처참한 전쟁을 하고 미군을 장기 주둔시키며 이 로드맵을 따라왔다.

또한, 미국의 패권 전략은 우크라이나 전쟁을 촉발했다. 미국은 1990년대부터 우크라이나를 NATO(나토·북대서양조약기구)에 가입시키고자 하는 의사를 표시했고 2008년부턴 이를 행동으로 옮겼다. 전 우크라이나 대통령 빅토르 야누코비치가 NATO 가입 대신 중립을 선택하자, 2014년 2월 미국은 그를 타도하기로 음모를 꾸몄고, 그 후 러시아와 NATO 사이의 대리전이 발발하며 우크라이나는 전쟁터이자 이 대리전의 궁극적인 희생양이 됐다.

미국의 외교정책은 유엔의 다자주의와 정면으로 배치된다. 미국 정부는 빈번하게 국제법을 따르지 않기로 선택한다. 미국은 유엔 안보리 회원국들이 채택한 조치에 자주 거부권을 행사하고, 유엔 총회에서는 더 자주 대다수 국가들과 반대되는 표를 던진 후 투표에서 지면 그 결과를 무시한다. 실제로 미국은 새로운 유엔 기반 다자주의 지수에서 가장 낮은 점수를 받았다. 미국이 선호하는 소위 ‘규칙 기반의 질서’는 미국이 원하는 규칙을 말하는 것이지 유엔 회원국들이 합의한 규칙을 말하는 것이 아니다.

미국 접근방식의 문제는 세계 인구의 4.1%를 가진 국가가 나머지 95.9% 인구에 대한 규칙을 세울 수 있다는 위험한 오류에 기반하고 있다는 것이다. 1991년 이후 네오콘들은 다른 국가들이 원하든 원하지 않든 미국은 미국의 의지를 강요할 수 있는 힘을 가지고 있다고 믿었다. 이들은 심지어 나머지 세계가 미국의 리더십을 간절히 원한다고 믿는 것 같았다. 그러나 사실 대부분의 국가들은 이와는 완전히 다른 개념인 국내문제에 대한 불간섭을 선호한다. 다른 국가들은 미국이 간섭하거나, 전쟁을 일으키거나, 자국의 정부를 전복시키려고 하는 것을 원하지 않는다.

이것들이 미래정상회의에서 193개 유엔 회원국들이 논의해야 할 핵심 사안들이다. 미국이 스스로 1990년대에 채택한 외교 정책에 심각한 결함이 있다는 사실을 깨닫는다면 이 회의는 세계 평화를 위한 돌파구가 될 수 있다. 세계는 강대국 특히 미국, 중국, 러시아가 그들 사이에 또 나머지 세계와의 외교와 평화적 협력을 회복하는 다자주의를 염원한다. 세계는 두 국가 해법에 기초한 중동의 평화를 염원한다. 세계는 패권이 아닌 국제법과 집단안보에 기반한 다자주의를 염원한다. 이런 세계에서는 해외 군사 기지 및 NATO와 같은 동맹은 역할이 훨씬 작아지고, 유엔 평화유지군의 역할은 훨씬 더 커질 것이다. 사실상 진정한 다자주의가 정착함에 따라 해외 군사 기지들은 단계적으로 철수돼야 한다.

우리가 유엔 헌장을 준수하고 전쟁이 아닌 평화와 지속가능한 발전에 지원을 투자한다면 앞으로의 25년은 평화, 급속한 기술 발전, 환경적 지속가능성 및 빈곤 종식의 시간이 될 수 있을 것이다.

hongi@heraldcorp.com