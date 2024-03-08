AI는 미묘한 파괴자가 될 것[조슈아 갠스의 Business of AI]

인공지능(AI)은 전기 다음으로 가장 잠재적으로 변혁적인 기술로 여겨져왔다. 변혁이 아직 일어나지 않았기 때문에 “잠재적(potentially)”이라는 단어를 붙였다. 때로는 변혁이 임박한 것처럼 느껴졌을 때도 있다. 2019년까지 완전한 자율주행차가 도로를 다닐 것이라는 기대가 있었지만, 지금도 여전히 사람이 손을 운전대에 두거나 가까운 거리에서 차량을 원격으로 제어하는 등 어느 정도 사람이 필요하다. 최근애플은 완전히 자동화된 솔루션일 것이라 여겨지며 많은 기대를 모았던 애플카 프로젝트를 취소했다.

실질적인 변화가 부족하다고 해서 AI에 대한 기대감이 꺾이지는 않았다. AI는 더 저렴하게 더 나은 예측을 생성할 수 있는가의 문제이며, 배포 후 많은 효과가 있었다. 번역, 글쓰기 도우미, 이미지 생성 등이 모두 AI 기반으로 변하고 있다. 그러나 산업, 시장 및 업무에는 엄청난 변화를 가져오지는 못했다. 아직까지는 그렇다. 그러나 개별적인 작업의 생산성은 향상됐다. 구체적인 문제에 대한 포인트 솔루션(좁은 범위의 전문 기능을 위해 개발된 소프트웨어) 덕분이다.

포인트 솔루션은 다소 제한적이고 중요하지 않다고 무시되기 쉽다. 그러나 결국 변혁으로 이끄는 것은 국지적인 개선처럼 보일 수 있는 포인트 솔루션일 것이다.

어떻게 그럴 수 있을까를 이해하기 위해 지난 5년 동안 호주에서 관찰된 사례를 살펴보자. 스탠포드 MBA 졸업생들이 비포페이(Beforepay)라는 스타트업을 설립한다. 아이디어는 간단했다. 급히 돈이 필요한 사람들에게 소액 대출을 제공하는 것이었다. 예를 들어, 갑자기 해외에 나갈 일이 생겼는데 비행기 표를 살 현금이 없다고 가정해 보자. 게다가 신용카드나 당좌대출도 거의 한도에 이르렀다. 안정적인 직업이 있기 때문에 앞으로 몇 달이면 이 비용을 충당할 수 있을 만큼 충분히 저축할 수 있지만, 문제는 돈이 필요한 지금 당장 돈이 없다는 것이다.

이럴 때 Beforepay가 도움을 줄 수 있다. 돈이 필요한 사람은 Beforepay에 고용 정보와 함께 최근 은행 거래(입출금) 내역서를 제출한다. (호주 정책 상 은행은 이런 정보를 고객에게 제공해줘야 한다.) Beforepay는 이 정보를 평가한 후 위험 임계값을 통과하면 이 사람이 다음 달 안팎으로 상환할 수 있는 금액을 최대 2,000호주 달러까지 즉시 빌려준다. 물론 공짜는 아니다. 대출액의 5%를 수수료로 지불해야 한다. 즉, 500 달러를 빌렸다면 525달러를 갚아야 한다. 2개월 이자라고 생각하면 꽤 많은 것 같다. 하지만 이것은 이자와 다르다. 고정된 금액이며 복리로 지불되지 않는다. 그렇기 때문에 신용카드나 당좌대출 또는 누적된 부채를 비즈니스 모델로 활용하는 고금리 대부업체보다 훨씬 비용 효율적이고 안심이 된다.

Beforepay의 수수료는 싸진 않지만 대부업체, 신용카드, 당좌대출 등 다른 대안의 이자율보다는 훨씬 낮다. 이게 Beforepay에서는 어떻게 가능할까? 답은 AI이다. 이 사업의 성공과 실패는 AI 예측의 품질에 달려있다.

월급날 전에 현금이 필요한 사람은 많은 경우 신용이 없거나 낮은 사람일 것이다. 신용이 없거나 낮다는 것은 합리적인 조건으로 대출을 받기가 쉽지 않다는 뜻이다. 대출 기관이 대출금을 상환하지 않을 위험이 높다고 인식하기 때문에 이들에겐 높은 수수료와 이자율이 부과된다.

그러나 사실은 정보가 부족해서 신용이 좋지 않다고 평가되는 것일 수 있다. 대출 기관은 특정 개인이 정말로 나쁜 리스크인지 아닌지 알지 못한다. Beforepay의 AI는 이러한 불확실성의 바다에서 좋은 리스크를 가려내도록 설계됐다. Beforepay의 AI는 이른바 전통적인 신용등급이 아니라 은행 거래 기록과 다양한 관심 모수와 관련된 기타 정보를 가지고 학습한다. 물론 바로 이렇게 대량의 데이터를 종합하고 그에 기반해 예측을 하는 능력이 AI의 가장 주요한 특징이다.

이러한 예측은 왜 믿을 만할까? AI는 대출을 신청한 사람이 어떤 유형의 사람인지 알려줄 수 있다. 예를 들어, 청구서를 제때에 지불하는 사람인가? 아니면 자주 연체하는 사람인가? 이 사람이 믿을만한 사람인가는 과거 부채와 은행 잔고만으로는 측정하기 어렵지만, 데이터를 깊이 들여다보면 파악이 가능하다. 간단히 말해서, 믿을만한 사람인 척하는 것이 어려워진다는 것이다.

더 나은 예측에서 훨씬 낮은 대출 수수료로, 그 후에 다시 전통적인 방식으로는 신용위험이 높은 사람들에게 대출을 해주는 (잠재적으로) 완전한 변혁으로 가는 길은 쉽게 그려볼 수 있다. 이렇게 되면 오랫동안 전 세계 정책 입안자들의 고민이었던 고금리 대부업체의 사업을 쉽게 뺏어올 수 있다. 그러나 신용카드 대출을 포함한 다른 부채의 순환 역시 줄어들게 할 수 있다.

그러나 이는 발생할 수 있는 파괴적 변화를 너무 단순하게 바라본 관점이다. 사실 기존 금융 시스템이 가진 신용위험 정보의 문제를 적어도 부분적으로 해결한 방식이 이미 존재한다. 사람들이 월급날까지 버티기 위해 바로 친구와 가족에게 돈을 빌리는 것이다. 이렇게 돈을 빌리는 "시장"이 얼마나 큰지는 측정이 쉽지 않다. 어떤 사람들은 그런 거래는 "수수료"가 매우 낮거나 아예 없는 대신 약간의 사회적 긴장을 제공한다고 생각한다. 그러나 사실 그 거래는 위험이 낮은 거래일 가능성이 높다. 왜냐하면 한 사람이 믿을만한 사람인지 판단할 수 있는 단 한 집단의 사람들이 존재한다면, 그 집단은 바로 그 사람과 가까운 사람들일 것이기 때문이다.

위와 같은 이유로 Beforepay는 대부업체의 사업을 방해하는 것보다 사회적 대출(가족·친지와의 돈거래)를 훨씬 더 줄어들게 만들 것이다. AI 예측은 더 나은 신용점수를 생성하는 것이 아니라 사람들의 사회적 관계에서 나온 정보를 복제하고, 자동화하고, 확장한다. 이것은 기존 시장을 파괴하기도 하지만 새로운 시장을 열기도 한다. Beforepay는 가족에게 돈을 빌리는 것과 비슷하지만 돈을 빌림으로써 발생할 수 있는 긴장, 이 사람에 대한 재단, 민망한 감정 등이 발생하지 않는다.

이런 관점에서 보면, Beforepay는 가장 가까운 경쟁자에 비해 수수료가 10분의 1이 아니다. 대부분의 사람들에게 가장 가까운 옵션보다 훨씬 더 많은 비용을 청구하고 있다. 그렇게 할 수 있는 이유는 Beforepay가 그만큼 더 많은 추가적인 가치를 창출하고 있기 때문이다.

익숙하기도 하고 새롭기도 한 방식이다.

이제 변혁으로 가는 경로에 주목해보자. Beforepay는 새로운 데이터 소스에 기반한 AI 예측을 활용하여 신용 위험을 측정하는 새로운 방법을 제시했다는 면에서 혁신적이다. Beforepay는 대출 상환 능력뿐 아니라 그 사람의 본질적인 상환 의지도 고려하여 위험을 평가한다. 둘 다 효과적인 대출의 핵심적인 요소이다. 여기까지만 보면 이것은 포인트 솔루션처럼 보인다.

하지만 이 포인트 솔루션을 통해 Beforepay는 소액 대출을 위한 새로운 비즈니스 모델을 출시할 수 있게 되었다. 이 모델은 부채 상환에 걸리는 시간이 길어질 경우 차용인에게 높은 비용이 발생할 수 있는 위험을 없애는 동시에 자동화와 편의성을 제공한다. 즉, 어떤 종류든 대출을 받으려고 할 때 사람들이 갖는 주요한 두려움 중 하나를 제거할 만큼 예측이 충분히 개선된 것이다. 이 모델이 소비자 금융의 다른 어떤 측면으로 확장될 것인가가 궁금할 뿐이다.

AI will be a subtle disruptor

Joshua Gans

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been called the most potentially transformative technology since electricity. I emphasise the word “potentially” because the transformation has not happened yet. At times, it has felt like transformation was imminent. We were promised full self-driving cars on the road by 2019. However, where they have come to pass, they still require a human somewhere, either with their hands on the wheel or remotely controlling the vehicle from a nearby location. This week, Apple cancelled their much-anticipated car project that was conceived of as an automated solution.

The lack of actual transformation has not prevented excitement about AI. AI is all about generating cheaper and better predictions, and it has been deployed to great effect. Translation, help with writing, and image production are all becoming AI-powered. But these have not led to vast transformations of industries, markets and work. Not yet, anyway. Instead, they have improved the productivity of individual tasks. They are point solutions to very specific problems.

However, it is easy to dismiss point solutions as somewhat contained and low-key. But ultimately, it will be a point solution – something that looks like a pedestrian improvement – that may lead to transformation.

To see how consider a useful example that has emerged in Australia over the last five years. Former Stanford MBA students founded a start-up called Beforepay. Their idea is simple: to provide small loans to people in immediate need. Say, for instance, you have to take an unexpected trip but do not have the cash available to afford a plane ticket. Moreover, suppose your credit card or bank overdrafts are almost at their limit. You have a steady job and so you know you will be able to save up enough over the next couple of months to cover the cost but the problem is you do not have the money right now when you need it.

This is where Beforepay steps in. You hand them your recent banking details – withdrawals and deposits – along with some employment information. (In Australia, it is a government requirement that banks provide this to customers). They assess these, and if you pass their risk threshold, they will immediately provide you up to AUD2,000 that you can repay over the next month or so. There is a catch, of course. You have to pay a fee of 5% of what you borrow. So, if you take $500, you have to pay back $525. That sounds like a lot for what seems like a two-month interest rate. But it isn’t an interest rate. It is a fixed payment, and it does not compound. That makes it much more cost effective and worry free than a credit card overdraft or, worse, a Payday Lender whose business model bakes in accumulated debt.

While the fee Beforepay charges is not low, it is far lower than the alternatives; not only Payday lending but also credit card or overdraft interest rates. How does Beforepay achieve all of this? The answer is AI. The business succeeds or fails in the quality of AI predictions.

People who need some cash until payday tend to be those who have no or poor credit. Those assessments mean that more reasonable credit terms are not readily available to them. Hence, they are charged high fees and interest rates because lenders perceive that there is a high risk they won’t repay their loans.

But poor credit can arise because of a dearth of information. Lenders simply do not know whether a particular individual is really a poor risk. Beforepay’s AI is designed to weed out the good risks from the pool of uncertainty. It is trained on bank records and other information that involves many more parameters of interest than, say, traditional credit scoring. It is this ability to synthesise and make predictions on large volumes of data that is, of course, the hallmark of AI.

Why are these predictions likely to be reliable? Well, they can tell you something about the type of person you are considering lending to. For instance, are they the sort of person who pays their bills on time or is often late? Reliability is hard to measure just based on past debt and bank balances, but delving into the data brings it to the top. Put simply, it is hard to fake being reliable.

It is very easy to draw a path from better prediction to much lower credit fees to a potentially complete transformation of lending to those who traditionally had high credit risk. This might easily cut into the business of payday lenders that have long concerned policy-makers around the world. But it also might end cycles of other debt, including credit card debt.

That, however, is a simple view of the potential disruption here. There actually were parts of the financial system where the credit risk information problem was, at least, partially solved. That was when people went to friends and family for loans to tide them over until payday. How big that lending “market” is cannot be easily measured? But one suspects it offered very low or no “fees” and some social tensions. However, it likely involved lower risk because if there was one set of people who could judge your reliability, it was those who were close to you.

In that regard, Beforepay isn’t disrupting Payday lending in as much as it is taking a leaf from social lending. The AI prediction is not producing a better credit score but is replicating, automating and expanding the information that came from your social connections. It is as much about opening up a new market as it is about disrupting an old one. Beforepay is just like dealing with family but without the added tension, judgment and embarrassment that might come from that.

Seen in this light, Beforepay isn’t pricing at a tenth of their obvious competitors. They are charging much more than most people’s closest option. And they can do this because they are creating that much extra value.

It is both familiar and new.

Take note of the path here. Beforepay have innovated in a novel data-source and leverage AI prediction to provide a new way of measuring credit risk. This risk is assessed not just on the ability to repay loans but on intrinsic willingness to repay. Both are key to lending effectively. At that level, it looks like a point solution.

But what this point solution has done is allowed Beforepay to launch a new business model for micro-lending. That model allows for automation and convenience at the same time as taking away the risks of high costs that may arise to borrowers if it takes longer to repay debt. In other words, there is enough of an improvement in prediction to eliminate one of the main fears borrowers have when going into any sort of debt. One can only wonder what other aspects of consumer finance this model could expand to.

