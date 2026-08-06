Sungsimdang, Daejeon's most celebrated bakery, has launched a new cake packed with shine muscat grapes and muskmelon.

Sungsimdang Cake Boutique announced Thursday on its official Instagram that the Shine Melon Siru — a cake combining sweet shine muscat and fragrant muskmelon — was available starting that day.

"It's a cake filled with tangy-sweet yogurt cream, bursting shine muscat grapes and generous chunks of sweet muskmelon, so you can savor the bright, fresh flavor of fruit in every bite," the bakery said. "Enjoy the sweet taste of summer with the Shine Melon Siru."

The Shine Melon Siru is priced at 43,000 won ($30) and will be sold at all Sungsimdang locations, including the Cake Boutique flagship store, the DCC branch and the Lotte Department Store outlet.

Sungsimdang's so-called "Siru series" has become one of the bakery's signature product lines, earning a devoted following for its generous fruit toppings at prices under 50,000 won. The Strawberry Siru — a 2.3-kilogram cake piled high with fresh strawberries — sells out every year. The bakery has since expanded the lineup with mango, fig, fresh tangerine, chestnut and mixed-fruit versions.

To look after customers waiting outside in the heat wave, Sungsimdang set up large electric fans in front of its stores and handed out bottled water and parasols.

The bakery also posted storage advice on social media as temperatures have climbed sharply in recent weeks. "The cake is made on the day of purchase and may be sensitive to temperature," Sungsimdang said. "Please refrigerate it immediately after purchase, and we recommend consuming it the same day for the freshest, most delicious experience."