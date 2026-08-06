Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency and Korea District Heating have joined forces to jointly develop audit techniques using artificial intelligence and big data and to strengthen their internal control capabilities.

The Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency said Friday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea District Heating at the latter's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, to enhance audit expertise and internal controls.

The agreement aims to identify audit methods leveraging digital technology and share best practices in occupational safety and health auditing, with the goal of raising both institutions' audit capabilities and internal control standards.

Under the MOU, the two institutions plan to expand cooperation across four areas: information exchange to strengthen auditors' expertise and AI-based audit capabilities; sharing of internal control best practices and audit techniques; exchange of audit methods and best practices in occupational safety and health; and support for specialist personnel and cross-audits.

The agency has pursued improvements in audit methods and inter-agency cooperation to enhance integrity and audit expertise among public institutions. Building on the agreement, it plans to expand its digital-based audit framework, share specialized knowledge and best practices in occupational safety and health, and improve the effectiveness of audit operations — while aiming to maintain a top comprehensive integrity rating for the second consecutive year, following last year's top-tier result.

Jung Hye-sun, standing auditor at the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, said the agreement "will serve as a starting point for jointly raising both institutions' audit capabilities and internal control standards, grounded in digital technology and occupational safety and health expertise." She added that the agency would "generate audit outcomes that benefit the field through ongoing information exchange and specialist cooperation, and contribute to building an honest and safe workplace."