Duolac, South Korea's leading probiotic brand, is running a "Summer Vacation Gut Care Festa" promotion to help consumers manage digestive health during the summer holiday season.

Cell Biotech, the company behind Duolac, announced Thursday that the campaign will run through Aug. 25 on the Duolac official online store. The promotion follows a branded content collaboration with travel creator Ppanibottle that has surpassed 3.18 million cumulative views on YouTube.

The promotion was designed to address the digestive strain that often comes with summer — overeating, irregular meals and traveler's stomach. Duolac is spotlighting a range of products tailored to different lifestyle needs, including Duolac Stop, formulated for overseas travel and stomach upset, and the 31-year bestseller Duolac Gold Daily Sachet.

All Duolac products feature the company's patented Dual Coating technology, which maintains stability across temperatures ranging from minus 70 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. The technology allows probiotics to be stored and carried at room temperature, making them convenient for overseas trips or long journeys where refrigeration is unavailable.

During the promotion period, the Duolac Stop Special Package will be offered at a 10 percent discount, with an additional discount applied when two units are purchased. Alongside this, major products — including Duolac Wichangjangkwae, Duolac Moms, Duolac Baby and Duopet probiotics — will be available at 10 percent off, with a 10-day supply added as a bonus gift, purchase-amount coupons and a best-review event.

"The collaboration with Ppanibottle has generated strong interest in gut health management during summer," a Cell Biotech official said. "We hope this promotion helps consumers choose the right probiotic for their situation and maintain healthy digestion even while on vacation."

Meanwhile, Cell Biotech is a biotech company that has ranked No. 1 in domestic probiotic exports for 13 consecutive years, shipping K-probiotics to 55 countries worldwide, including Denmark.