New sleep data suggests that waking up earlier than usual and feeling sluggish in the morning is not simply a matter of mood.

Summer sleep deprivation has long been attributed to late bedtimes caused by lingering heat or tropical nights, but the data show that earlier wake-up times are in fact the primary factor cutting into total sleep.

Healthcare device company Tenminds analyzed monthly sleep data from users of its AI Motion Pillow app for 2025 and found that average sleep time during the summer months of June through August came to about 6 hours and 44 minutes — roughly 10 minutes shorter than the winter average of 6 hours and 54 minutes recorded from December through February.

June and July posted the two lowest average sleep times of the year at about 6 hours and 42 minutes each.

The decisive factor behind the shorter sleep was earlier waking. The average wake-up time in June was 5:54 a.m., the earliest of any month. That is 16 minutes ahead of January, when the average wake-up time was 6:10 a.m. and total sleep was at its longest.

Average bedtimes, by contrast, showed little variation across seasons, confirming that summer sleep loss stems from waking up early rather than going to bed late.

Experts attribute the pattern to pre-dawn environmental changes: strong light entering the bedroom as sunrise comes earlier, and indoor temperature and humidity climbing after air conditioners shut off at their scheduled times in the early morning hours.

Managing the bedroom environment through the early morning hours — not just before bedtime — is essential for quality summer sleep. Recommended measures include blocking early sunlight with blackout curtains or a sleep mask and keeping the bedroom temperature steady at around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius overnight with an air conditioner or fan.

"Summer sleep deprivation is closely tied to waking up early in the latter half of the sleep cycle," a Tenminds official said. "It is worth checking whether a stable sleep environment is being maintained all the way through to the early morning hours."

Tenminds plans to launch its AI SleepBot Pro in the second half of this year, a device that uses the company's proprietary airflow-based technology to automatically control connected home appliances such as lighting and air conditioners to manage the sleep environment.