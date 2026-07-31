Politicians running in local elections tend to share one common trait: they emphasize their ties to the district — born there, raised there, married and settled there for over a decade. It is a vote-winning strategy designed to build a sense of kinship with residents and signal that no one is better placed to tackle local issues. By that measure, Seo Jun-o, who won the Nowon-gu district mayoral seat in the June 3 local elections, stands in a class of his own. Born in 1975 in Sanggye-dong, Nowon-gu, he attended elementary, middle and high school there, then university, before going on to serve as chief of staff to former Nowon-gu District Mayor Kim Sung-hwan and as a legislative aide to National Assembly member Woo Won-shik — never once living outside Nowon. He is, in his own words, "100 percent Nowon born and bred." That background, Seo said, gives him a clearer understanding than anyone of what the district needs most. He argued that the population decline — from more than 600,000 at its peak to the 400,000s today — stems directly from Nowon's aging housing stock, and pledged to accelerate redevelopment and reconstruction projects and create jobs so that former residents will want to return. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

— What do you think was the key to winning the support of Nowon-gu residents?

▶ During the campaign, residents told me they saw me as someone who had actually delivered results and as the person who understood Nowon's issues best. As a lifelong Nowon native, the things I understand and want for this district, the skills and vision I have built through years of experience — they met residents' own worries and hopes at exactly the same point. The work itself was not unfamiliar to me, since I had been doing it continuously as a legislative aide, as chief of staff to the district mayor, and as a Seoul Metropolitan Council member. What changes is the responsibility — I am now in a position where I must answer for my own decisions. So rather than feeling elated about becoming district mayor, what I feel most is a heavy sense of responsibility and a constant drive to think about how I can best fulfill the role I have been given.

— Your first official act after taking office was to establish a rapid-implementation task force for reconstruction and redevelopment. What does that signal?

▶ The three core elements of any reconstruction or redevelopment project are speed, improving project viability and resolving disputes among residents. How well we support those three things is what matters. Through the task force, I plan to create a dedicated rapid-implementation unit in next year's organizational restructuring — I am even considering calling it a "fast-track unit" to underscore the emphasis on speed. My time on the urban planning committee as a Seoul Metropolitan Council member taught me that the pace of a project depends largely on how well and how thoroughly the public sector prepares and provides support.

Reconstruction and redevelopment projects require traffic impact assessments, maintenance project plans, project implementation approvals and other procedures, all handled by outside contractors. But the quality of those contractors varies enormously. These projects are so complex and varied that contractors often do not know which approach would best maximize a project's viability — I have even seen city officials having to instruct the contractors. So I want the district office itself to act as a specialist contractor: find every bit of project viability that can be found, streamline procedures and help prepare the necessary documents so that reviews clear in a single pass. I also believe the district can step in proactively to reduce resident disputes, as long as they have not crossed into legal territory.

Nowon-gu currently has 45 complexes pursuing reconstruction and six zones pursuing redevelopment. I plan to post real-time project progress updates on the district office website so that anyone can check the status at any time.

— How do you plan to push forward major projects such as Seoul Digital Bio City and the Gwangwoon University Station transit-oriented development?

▶ For Nowon to emerge as a future economic hub, the ability to execute large planned projects without a hitch is critical. My first priority is to make Seoul Digital Bio City, or S-DBC, the central growth engine that will carry Nowon's future. If the 800 companies and 85,000 jobs we are targeting take root at the Changdong rail depot site, it will become the beating heart of Nowon as a future economic city. The single most important thing for biotech companies is recruiting participants for clinical trials, and those trials are all conducted at major hospitals in Seoul. Within a 10-kilometer radius of the Changdong depot, there are seven large hospitals — including Seoul National University Hospital, Kyung Hee University Medical Center and Korea University Anam Hospital. It is a location ideally suited for running clinical trials. I also plan to build a research- and clinical-trial-based "Seoul-type Lab Central" that biotech companies need, and to develop an industrial ecosystem that links to production hubs such as Uijeongbu. The immediate task is to complete the general industrial complex designation process before the end of this year.

The Gwangwoon University Station transit-oriented development is the project moving forward with the most momentum, and I intend to complete it as the economic and lifestyle hub of northeastern Seoul. Drawing on the excellent transport links provided by the GTX-C line and the subway, I will build a mixed-use urban center combining major corporate headquarters, office facilities, commercial and cultural venues, a five-star hotel and green spaces. I will use the relocation of HDC Hyundai Development Company's headquarters as an opportunity to create a success model in which businesses and the local community grow together, and ensure that outcome feeds into a virtuous economic cycle that attracts companies to S-DBC. I will also work with the central government to ensure the Korea Electric Power Corporation's human resources development institute relocates from its current site as quickly as possible.

These three projects must not be pursued in isolation — they need to connect as a single future economic city strategy. I will build a virtuous cycle in which the Gwangwoon University Station transit-oriented development draws people and companies, S-DBC nurtures advanced industries, and the KEPCO human resources development institute's research and development complex underpins research capacity. Drawing on the experience and drive I built in urban planning during my time as a Seoul Metropolitan Council member, I will work closely with the central government and the Seoul Metropolitan Government to see these projects through without fail and change Nowon's future.

— If these projects deliver results, will Nowon's declining population start to recover?

▶ During the previous district mayor's tenure, a survey was conducted among people who had moved away from Nowon. The overwhelming reason they gave for leaving was the deteriorated housing. Nowon was developed as a planned bedroom community in the late 1980s. Even I sometimes drive out and, if it gets late, find myself wondering whether to bring the car home or just leave it — because there is nowhere to park. With no underground parking, it is a nightly battle for spaces. By 7 or 8 in the evening, the streets are lined with illegally parked cars. It is an enormous source of stress. Most of the apartments are over 40 years old, so the tap water runs rusty. I myself moved out of my old home after a heating pipe burst. Most residents live in conditions like this. So people make up their minds: the moment their child finishes high school, they will move to a clean new home. That is how new apartments in Namyangju, Byeollae, Uijeongbu and Guri drew people away. The population was 640,000 in 2010; it is now 480,000. Yet many of those who moved to neighboring cities still come back to Nowon during the day to meet friends, shop and exercise — they only sleep elsewhere. The way to bring the population back is faster housing supply. If the residential environment improves through redevelopment and reconstruction, Nowon — with its well-established education infrastructure, transport links and everyday amenities — can act like a black hole, pulling the population of northeastern Seoul back in.