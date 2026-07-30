Broadcaster Kim Jun-ho (50) and Kim Ji-min (42) are expecting their first child together.

Their agency, JDB Entertainment, announced Thursday that Kim Ji-min is pregnant, currently 12 weeks along, with the baby due in early next year.

The couple married in July last year, and the pregnancy comes just one year into their marriage.

Kim Ji-min shared the news herself Thursday, posting photos of a pregnancy test and an ultrasound.

"In 2025, we became an eternal two, and in 2026, we became the three we had always dreamed of!" she wrote. "A precious little life has come to find its place in my small belly!"

She added: "Leaning on my oppa, who kept telling me not to push too hard or rush, we started our first IVF round — and Durup came to us on the very first try, as if they had been waiting just for this moment. (Oh! The baby's nickname is Durup.) Thanks to our doctors, who spent about two months focusing first on getting my body healthy, I had the chance to take care of myself for the first time."

Kim Jun-ho also wrote: "A small miracle that arrived like a fairy tale. My beloved wife and our little one — let's meet in good health. A new chapter for our family begins."

Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min are both KBS comedians — he a senior, she a junior in the industry. They acknowledged their relationship in 2022 and married in July 2025 after three years of dating.

Kim Ji-min had recently spoken publicly about undergoing IVF treatment in hopes of having a child.

On a recent episode of the E Channel and Channel S variety program "Kkeutkkaji Ganda! Dokbak Tour," Kim Jun-ho made a wish, saying: "I hope Ji-min is always healthy, and I pray that a beautiful child takes root for the two of us."

Kim Jun-ho currently appears on SBS's My Little Old Boy and the Channel S and E Channel show "Kkeutkkaji Ganda Dokbak Tour," and will serve as executive committee chair at the 14th Busan International Comedy Festival, set to open next month.

Kim Ji-min is currently serving as MC of Channel A's "Beauty Clinic Touch Me."