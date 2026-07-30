Yuhan officially launched its blood sugar management probiotic "Dangcurak" in Mexico on Thursday, marking the company's full-scale entry into the Latin American health supplement market. The product will be sold locally under the name "Glucobiotic."

Mexico ranks among the largest health supplement markets in Latin America. According to 2024 data from the International Diabetes Federation, the diabetes prevalence rate among Mexican adults aged 20 to 79 stands at approximately 16.4%, one of the highest levels globally.

After nearly 20 years of preparation with a local partner, Yuhan signed a five-year supply contract in 2024 valued at about 13 billion won ($8.87 million) and completed local product registration in 2025. The two companies plan to roll out a comprehensive marketing strategy — including local clinical trials — to accelerate their push into both online and offline retail channels in Mexico.

Dangcurak is an individually recognized functional probiotic whose main ingredient is the Lactiplantibacillus plantarum HAC01 strain, developed after more than a decade of research. It was the first probiotic in South Korea to receive recognition from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its "postprandial blood sugar reduction" functionality. Human clinical trials confirmed that eight weeks of consumption significantly reduced both glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels and two-hour postprandial blood glucose levels.

Since its domestic launch in April 2023, the product has surpassed 60 billion won in cumulative sales within three years, recording steep growth. It has also won a string of awards recognizing its efficacy, including the Patent Technology Award in 2023, the NutraIngredients Asia Ingredient of the Year Award in 2024, and the IR52 Jang Yeong-sil Award in 2025.

"Mexico stands out among major Latin American countries for its high diabetes prevalence and the notable growth of its health supplement market," a Yuhan official said. "Building on Dangcurak's differentiated blood sugar management functionality, we will expand our touchpoints with local consumers and use that as a springboard to actively grow our business across the broader Latin American market."