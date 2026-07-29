Aim, an AI-powered wealth management platform, posted a won-denominated return of 20.38% for the first half of this year (January–June), the company announced Wednesday. The figure outpaced the S&P 500's won-denominated gain of 16.10% over the same period by 4.28 percentage points.

Over the one-year period from July 2025 to June 2026, Aim's return reached 41.15%, widening its lead over the S&P 500's 35.13% to 6.02 percentage points. In dollar terms, the platform returned 13.00% for the first half and 26.93% over one year, also beating the S&P 500's respective returns of 8.72% and 20.91%. The won-denominated figures reflect a won-dollar exchange rate tailwind of 7.38 percentage points for the first half and 14.22 percentage points on a one-year basis.

Aim said it shielded portfolios from risk in the first quarter and drove returns through aggressive rebalancing in the second quarter, navigating a market marked by heavy sector concentration — particularly in semiconductors — and elevated volatility. The company's algorithm monitors 72 core risk factors in real time and analyzes correlations across assets to defend against market swings.

The results were achieved without chasing sector momentum or concentrating in high-risk positions, even as global market volatility widened. Aim said the performance demonstrates that algorithm-based global diversification and dollar-asset allocation can significantly outperform market indexes, and that AI-driven robo-advisory investment has established itself as a viable wealth management alternative capable of balancing risk and returns.

"Concentrating investment in specific assets increases risk, makes it hard to withstand volatility and erodes long-term compounding returns," said Lee Ji-hye, chief executive of Aim. "We hope users feel the power of compounding through this first-half performance and stay invested in the market for the long term."