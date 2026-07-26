Two soldiers in their 50s dove into the sea without hesitation after watching two children get swept away by waves — and were rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest. The children made it out safely, but the men who risked their lives to save them did not.

The Sokcho Maritime Police said Sunday that the two men, who had attempted to rescue the children, were found unconscious in the waters off a condominium in Hwajinpo, Goseong-gun, Gangwon Province, around 2:10 p.m. and were transported to hospital.

Maritime police received a report that afternoon that two children had been swept out to sea by waves near the southern end of Hwajinpo. Maritime police and fire department personnel deployed 45 workers and 13 pieces of equipment for the rescue operation.

At the scene, the children's father and two nearby adult men had already jumped into the water to attempt a rescue. The children and their father managed to swim out on their own and reached the beach safely. The two soldiers, however, were unable to get out in time. Maritime police and civilian rescue workers ultimately pulled them from the water in cardiac arrest and took them to hospital.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.