School violence becomes a survival game ⑧ — school police officers

[Editorial note] A punitive approach to school violence has turned classrooms into a merciless survival game. As even minor disputes are automatically referred to school violence committees, the number of hearings has surged — yet the most common outcome is a ruling of "not school violence," leaving classrooms stripped of their capacity for self-correction. Caught in a proxy legal war waged by adults trying to protect their children's university entrance records, students have learned to collect evidence of each other's wrongdoing rather than apologize and reconcile. This series examines the structural contradictions of a school violence system that has lost sight of victim protection and sunk into judicialization, told through the perspectives of those directly involved.

"Even when it isn't school violence, if it involves a student, it ends up with the school police officer. These days, SPOs have become, in effect, something close to juvenile police."

Officer A, an SPO in Seoul, described the changing role of school police officers this way. The job, originally created to prevent school violence, has expanded to cover the full spectrum of youth issues — from cyber gambling, drugs and deepfake crimes to monitoring students at risk of self-harm or suicide.

But the reality of today's SPO is far removed from the authoritative school-safety inspector portrayed in drama series. In some cases, an SPO is not even aware that a school violence incident has occurred at one of their assigned schools. With factual investigations now handled by dedicated investigators under the education office and criminal cases handled by separate police investigation units, the SPOs introduced specifically to address school violence have grown increasingly distant from it.

Created to stop school violence, SPOs now handle gambling, drugs and deepfakes

The SPO system was introduced in 2012, following a broad consensus on the severity of school violence after a middle school student in Daegu died by suicide in 2011. Starting with 193 officers, the program has grown to a budgeted strength of 1,127 as of 2026. Nationwide, each SPO covers an average of about 10 schools. Under the School Violence Prevention Act, SPOs are primarily responsible for prevention activities, protecting victims, guiding offenders and gathering intelligence on — and dismantling — school violence networks.

In the decade-plus since the system was established, however, the types of crimes and crises surrounding young people have changed dramatically, and the SPO workload has expanded accordingly. Schools have seen a succession of new problems beyond school violence — cyber gambling, drugs and digital sex crimes — and SPOs have also been drawn into managing students in mental health crises.

"At first, the focus was on preventing school violence, guiding at-risk students and protecting victims and youth in crisis," one Seoul SPO said. "Now new problems keep emerging — cyber gambling, youth drug use — and we also have to look after students in mental distress, including those at risk of self-harm or suicide." The officer added: "We have an identity as police officers, but at the same time we carry a restorative character centered on education and guidance. I feel that today's SPOs are effectively shifting toward a role similar to what Japan calls 'juvenile police.'" Japan has enacted juvenile police activity regulations and actively pursues broad, varied interventions with young people from the perspective of delinquency prevention and youth protection.

The situation is similar outside the capital. In Daejeon, each SPO covers an average of 13 schools. "Even when it isn't school violence, most student-related problems end up connected to SPO work," a Daejeon SPO said. "At the start of each semester, demand for school prevention education spikes, and new tasks keep being added — like promoting voluntary reporting of cyber gambling." In effect, every time a particular youth problem draws public attention, another duty gets added to the SPO's plate.

SPOs sometimes unaware when school violence erupts at their own schools

Even as SPOs' responsibilities have expanded to cover youth issues broadly, their role in actual school violence cases — the very reason the system was created — has grown ambiguous. When a school violence complaint is filed, the education office's administrative process and the police's criminal process run on separate tracks. If a case is reported only through the school or education office and does not lead to a 112 or 117 emergency call or a criminal complaint, the assigned SPO may never learn the incident occurred at all.

"There are many cases where an SPO doesn't know a school violence complaint has been filed," another Seoul SPO said. "Reports go through the school and education office process, and we only find out about a case if a criminal complaint or police report comes in."

The introduction of dedicated school violence investigators under education offices in 2024 further subdivided responsibilities. Factual investigations in the administrative process are now handled by those education-office investigators, while criminal cases that result in a police report or complaint are handled by investigative units such as the women and juvenile investigation team at each police station. SPOs have been left primarily with prevention and follow-up roles — protecting victims, guiding offenders, counseling, monitoring and working to prevent recurrence.

Compounding the problem, no clear mechanism exists for real-time information sharing or role coordination between dedicated investigators and SPOs. Every SPO contacted for this article said they have no interaction with the dedicated investigators. SPOs are nominally "school violence officers," yet they occupy an awkward position — neither automatically informed of every school violence case at their assigned schools, nor directly responsible for factual investigations or criminal inquiries.

Critics say that with school violence investigations, deliberations and criminal inquiries now split among separate organizations, SPOs have less room to monitor students from the early stages of an incident or to facilitate relationship repair.

Broader duties, blurred role — 'SPO system needs to be redesigned'

Voices within the police are calling for a fundamental rethinking of the SPO role to match the changing landscape of youth crime. "In the past, traditional school violence — physical assault, extortion — was the core concern, but recently new forms of youth crime such as deepfakes, gambling and drugs have become entangled with school violence in complex ways," said a police officer who spent years working on SPO duties. "The scope and role of SPOs need to be reorganized to fit the changed environment."

Simply expanding the role has its limits, the officer said. "Under the current structure, where one officer covers multiple schools, it is hard to continuously manage individual students while also carrying out sufficient prevention work. Young people, unlike adults, have strong potential for rehabilitation and recidivism prevention, so the role needs to be matched with the right staffing and expertise."

An education sector official said the SPO's original mandate of school violence prevention has expanded to cover youth problems across the board, while the response framework has grown more fragmented — leaving the SPO's position within it increasingly unclear.

"If SPOs are going to be used as de facto juvenile police handling youth gambling, drugs, digital crimes and mental health issues, the staffing and specialist training systems must match the expanded workload," the official added. "And if the goal is to strengthen the original functions — preventing school violence, protecting victims and guiding offenders — then it must be made institutionally clear what information SPOs receive and at what stage they intervene, within the triangle of education offices, dedicated investigators and police investigation units."