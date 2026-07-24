SK Eternix shares have surged more than 100 percent in a month, with heavy buying by foreign and institutional investors pushing the stock well past target prices set by domestic brokerages.

SK Eternix rose 113.79 percent between June 23 and Thursday, according to Korea Exchange, climbing from 37,700 won ($27) to 80,600 won. The stock hit its daily upper limit on Thursday.

Foreign investors and institutions led the buying during the period. Foreign investors made net purchases of 140.6 billion won worth of shares while institutions bought a net 99.5 billion won, even as retail investors sold a net 263.8 billion won.

Market watchers attribute the rally to improved sentiment toward renewable energy stocks as rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran pushed up global oil prices. SK Eternix, which operates wind, solar and energy storage system (ESS) businesses, is widely regarded as a benchmark renewable energy stock.

The rapid climb has already carried the share price past target prices set by domestic brokerages this month, which ranged from 60,000 won to 66,000 won. Hana Securities raised its target from 60,000 won to 66,000 won on July 16, but the stock is now trading above even that revised figure.

Securities analysts expect rising oil prices and growing corporate demand to meet RE100 — a global initiative requiring companies to source 100 percent of their electricity from renewables — to serve as medium- to long-term growth drivers.

Yu Jae-seon, an analyst at Hana Securities, said the government is reviewing whether to allow early termination of fixed-price contracts under the renewable portfolio standard (RPS) system. "If solar power capacity currently locked into long-term contracts enters the market, there is a possibility that conversions to power purchase agreements (PPAs) will expand," he said.

He added that while details have yet to be finalized, the development pipeline could expand rapidly given the annual increase in new solar installations, broader wind power bidding and RE100 demand from SK Group affiliates.

A joint venture between KKR and SK Group, set to take over the group's renewable energy business, is also seen as a positive factor. Analysts say earnings improvement could be even greater once the JV's business structure and profit-sharing arrangements are spelled out.

Jo Hye-bin, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, said PPA demand will continue to grow as companies face pressure to meet RE100 commitments and as AI data centers expand. "With LNG excluded from the special act on AI data centers, SK Eternix's role in pursuing renewable energy PPA projects is expected to become even more prominent," she said.

Analysts caution, however, that the sharp short-term run-up also raises the risk of increased volatility. Whether future earnings improvement, policy changes and expanding RE100 demand can justify the company's current elevated valuation will be the key variable determining whether the stock can climb further.