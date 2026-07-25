A luxury hanok in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, appraised at about 2.4 billion won, has gone unsold at auction multiple times and now lists at roughly half that price.

A hanok house valued in the 2 billion won ($1.36 million) range — a rarity in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province — has entered the auction market with an appraised value of about 2.4 billion won, surpassing the price of a typical apartment in major Seoul neighborhoods. After repeated failures to sell, the price has fallen to about 1.2 billion won, roughly half the original appraisal.

Auction proceedings for the property began in April last year. The single-story hanok sits in Saryong-ri, Seoak-myeon, Gapyeong-gun, and was completed in November 2023, making it less than three years old. Despite being a single-story structure, the building covers 230 square meters, and the land stretches to 2,040 square meters — about one-third the size of a soccer field.

Unlike the compact hanok clustered together in Seoul neighborhoods such as Eunpyeong Hanok Village, Bukchon and Seochon, this property sits alone on more than 2,040 square meters, giving it exceptional rarity. The house commands a classic "baesanimsu" — "backed by mountains, facing water" — setting, with Sinseongbong peak of Ureop Mountain behind it and the North Han River and Cheongpyeong Lake in front, and carries no legal encumbrances. The full details behind its repeated auction failures are available in the video report.