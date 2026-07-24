HK inno.N announced Friday that its official YouTube and Instagram channels each took top honors at the Social i-AWARD 2026, winning the grand prize and the excellence award respectively to claim a double victory.

Now in its eighth year, the Social i-AWARD is South Korea's largest social media awards program, organized by the Korea Internet Professionals Association (KIPFA) under the Ministry of Science and ICT. A panel of more than 4,000 business marketing professionals and content creators evaluates entries across five categories using 15 assessment indicators, and 296 companies competed this year.

HK inno.N's official YouTube channel, CH.inno.N, claimed the grand prize in the medical and pharmaceutical category for the second consecutive year. Judges gave high marks to the channel for presenting medical and health information through accessible, lifestyle-oriented content that delivers practical value to viewers.

The channel recorded 9.75 million total views over the past year, while likes rose 199 percent over the same period — reflecting strong two-way engagement with the public. Key content series include "Infomentery," which covers insights into the pharmaceutical industry; "Circle King Hae-jun," a health-club experience variety program; and "inno.N Mollaewa-tto," a brand interview series.

HK inno.N's official Instagram also earned the top excellence award in the pharmaceutical category. The account's "pharma editorial content" — which explains proper medication use and the drug development process in plain language — was credited with broadening the company's touchpoints with customers.

"We have been working to lower the barriers to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry through content, and to build genuine relationships with our customers," a company official said. "We will continue to create relatable content that reflects our corporate values and responds to what our customers need."