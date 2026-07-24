Lee Chae-young, a member of K-pop group fromis_9, has addressed rumors that she smokes e-cigarettes.

A video titled "Vote for Your Daughter-in-Law" was posted Thursday on the YouTube channel "Ibman Yeolmyeon." The clip featured fromis_9 members Lee Chae-young and Lee Na-kyung as guests taking a lie detector test.

Host Lee Yong-jin asked the two whether there was anything they wanted to clear up through the lie detector, and Lee Chae-young answered without hesitation: "I am a non-smoker."

"In a photo I posted before, an e-cigarette appeared in the frame. It was far away from me and was pink, so I didn't even know it was an e-cigarette," she said. "But so many people said without a shred of doubt, 'It would actually be strange if she didn't smoke.' I've even received lifetime sponsorship offers from e-cigarette companies. I really do not smoke."

After the lie detector confirmed she was a non-smoker, Lee expressed her frustration. "Please remove the related search terms. I have never smoked once in my life. It made it even more unfair that so many people didn't even question it. I guess I really seemed like someone who would smoke."

Lee debuted with fromis_9, a group formed through Mnet's "Idol School" in 2018. She was drawn into a smoking controversy in 2023 when an object resembling an e-cigarette appeared in one of her photos. She quickly deleted the image, but the incident divided online commenters — some argued that smoking is a personal choice, while others said she should have been more careful regardless.