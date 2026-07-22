Cheonil Energy, operator of the digital waste management platform Jigu Hada, has deployed a dedicated waste management system for Alsquare Design and plans to roll out the model to other corporate clients as a standard for B2B on-site waste management.

Cheonil Energy said Wednesday the dedicated system was built to allow real-time oversight of waste collection schedules, vehicle dispatch, processing status and results from interior construction sites — all within a single timeline. Unlike the previous fragmented approach, in which collection requests, site inspections, transport, processing and billing were handled separately, the new system lets both on-site managers and headquarters staff monitor the entire workflow at a glance.

Since Alsquare Design began working with Jigu Hada in January 2025, the company has processed more than 1,700 tons of on-site construction waste over roughly 18 months through recycling and solid-fuel conversion. In the first half of this year alone, it handled more than 500 jobs totaling about 570 tons of construction waste through eco-friendly methods.

Jigu Hada built a customized environment that integrates vehicle dispatch, transport, processing methods and billing data on a per-site basis, accounting for the variable volumes, waste types and shifting schedules typical of interior construction projects. Even when multiple construction sites operate simultaneously, headquarters can monitor overall processing status and data in one consolidated view.

Cheonil Energy plans to roll out dedicated waste management systems tailored to the on-site conditions of each industry and company, using the Alsquare Design case as its starting point. Jigu Hada manages the entire process from waste intake to billing through information technology, and has enhanced transparency in waste handling through a manager ERP system, a driver-dedicated app, GPS-based vehicle tracking and electronic transfer documents.

"Alsquare Design is the first case in which a dedicated management system was applied in line with a company's actual on-site operations," said Park Sang-won, CEO of Jigu Hada. "Waste disposal does not end with simple collection — the processing steps and outcomes must be verifiable through transparent data. We will broaden the industry standard by advancing customized systems for each company."