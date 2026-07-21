A serving firefighter has publicly pushed back against complaints that rainy-season restrictions on valley access amount to an infringement of personal freedom.

Baek Gyeong, a firefighter and writer who uses a pen name, shared a post Monday on his X (formerly Twitter) account that had originally criticized the valley access controls.

The user who wrote the post complained that he had driven an hour and a half to a valley with his parents-in-law, only to find the area closed on orders from the Ministry of Interior and Safety. "I wanted to swim in the valley on my own terms — why is the government stopping me?" the user wrote.

The user added that the water was calm and it was not even raining, saying the restrictions felt like "having my freedom taken away, one small thing at a time," and likened the situation to living in a communist state.

Baek responded by recounting what rescue operations at this time of year actually look like. "We get called out to valley rescues a lot around now, and half the time we're pulling someone out of the water who has been submerged for a long time," he wrote. "Rescue workers throw themselves into swollen, muddy water again and again, while voices desperately calling out to someone who won't surface echo along the riverbank through the night."

"If you had ever heard even once the screams of 'Dad, Dad,' 'Honey, honey,' 'Brother, brother,' you would never be able to call a closure of a flooded valley an infringement of freedom, or compare it to a communist state," he said.

Baek added that if someone truly wanted to call the freedom to risk their own life a freedom, that was their choice — "but I hope that after losing someone precious, you won't end up blaming people who had nothing to do with it."

Baek is a serving firefighter who has published an essay collection, "You Are More Precious," drawn from his experiences at rescue scenes.