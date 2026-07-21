A mother who strangled her 3-year-old daughter and abandoned the body in a hillside forest has been sentenced to a heavy prison term, six years after the crime.

The Second Criminal Division of the Suwon District Court's Ansan Branch, presided over by Judge Park Ji-young, sentenced the defendant, identified only as A, to 13 years in prison Tuesday on charges of murder and abandonment of a corpse, among others. A had been indicted and held in detention pending trial.

The court also barred A from working at any child-related institution for 10 years.

A's former boyfriend, identified only as B, who faced charges including abandonment of a corpse and harboring a criminal for helping dispose of the body, received a sentence of 10 months in prison.

"The defendant, as the biological mother of the victim, abandoned her responsibility to care for the child and committed an inhumane crime," the court said. "A heavy sentence is unavoidable, as she concealed the body for six years to evade accountability."

The court added that because of the concealment, the child "was buried alone in cold ground for six years, her small body unable to stretch out, denied even the most basic funeral rites that would have guaranteed her final human dignity after death."

On B's sentence, the court said he had not taken part in the killing but had played a leading role in hiding the body. It said it took into account that he had acted out of concern that if A's crime were discovered, A — who suffers from depression — might take her own life.

A was indicted in April after investigators determined she had strangled her then-3-year-old daughter at her home in Jeongwang-dong, Siheung, in March 2020, then conspired with B to abandon the body in a hillside forest in Ansan.

At the time of the killing, A had recently divorced the child's father and was raising the girl alone. Investigators concluded that A directed her resentment over that situation at the child.

As the child approached school age, A made several attempts to conceal the crime. In 2024, she applied to defer her daughter's elementary school enrollment. Earlier this year, she also repeatedly brought B's niece to school while passing the girl off as her own daughter.

The pair were ultimately caught after the school reported its suspicions to authorities. Both acknowledged the charges against them during trial.

Prosecutors had sought 25 years in prison for A and seven years for B at the final hearing before sentencing.