The music video for Psy's hit "Gangnam Style" has become the first K-pop video in history to surpass 6 billion views on YouTube.

His agency, P NATION, said Monday that the video crossed the 6 billion-view mark Friday afternoon — 14 years after its release on July 15, 2012.

"Gangnam Style" took the world by storm with its comedic lyrics and signature horse-dance moves. In December 2012, it became the first video in YouTube history to reach 1 billion views, and it spent seven consecutive weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, widely credited as the spark that ignited the global K-pop wave. The video surpassed 5 billion views on Dec. 30, 2023, and has now added another 1 billion views in the two years and seven months since.