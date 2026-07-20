Geo-Young, South Korea's largest healthcare platform company, has significantly strengthened pharmaceutical storage and delivery management across its nationwide logistics centers as the country enters the height of summer, marked by alternating heat waves and monsoon rains.

This year's monsoon season arrived later than usual, and the Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast temperatures above seasonal norms through midsummer. In response, Geo-Young has rolled out preemptive quality protection measures for the period when extreme heat and heavy rain overlap. The measures target the high-temperature, high-humidity conditions that pose the greatest threat to pharmaceutical quality in summer — elevated humidity can cause drugs to absorb moisture and degrade, cause soft-capsule products to stick together, and increase the risk of microbial growth.

Geo-Young is strictly applying Korea's Good Supply Practice (KGSP) standards to keep storage humidity at all its nationwide logistics hubs below 70% at all times. Around-the-clock temperature and humidity control systems are integrated with automated monitoring devices and a centralized control platform to track conditions across the entire distribution process in real time. During the monsoon season, when humidity can spike sharply, the company plans to bring large industrial dehumidifiers online on an emergency basis to maintain compliance.

The company has also upgraded its cold-chain management for temperature-sensitive drugs — including obesity treatments and biologics — that have seen a sharp surge in market demand. These products cannot be guaranteed effective if they stray outside the required 2–8 degrees Celsius range. Geo-Young actively deploys specialized insulated transport containers that maintain low temperatures for up to 48 hours, along with dedicated cold packs known as GP-Bags. For designated controlled product categories, individual temperature loggers are attached to each shipment to record and retain a complete temperature history through to the point of receipt.

The company has also built safeguards against power instability and potential outages driven by abnormal weather. Key logistics hubs are equipped with 1,500-kilowatt emergency power generation systems, ensuring that even a sudden blackout cannot disrupt temperature control in refrigerated and frozen pharmaceutical storage — keeping drug supplies flowing without interruption to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies nationwide.

"Pharmaceutical distribution is a core pillar of the public health infrastructure directly tied to people's lives and well-being, so maintaining quality management grounded in fundamentals and principles is Geo-Young's mission," said Cho Seon-hye, chairwoman and chief executive of Geo-Young. "Even amid heat waves and monsoon rains, we will mobilize every cold-chain logistics capability we have built up over the years to protect a safe and swift pharmaceutical supply chain."